Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you are searching for how to get HELLDIVERS 2 free, this guide walks you through a completely legal method using Snakzy, a free rewards app that lets you earn a Steam gift card without spending your own money. HELLDIVERS 2 costs $39.99 on Steam, but the Snakzy method turns that price into a time investment rather than a financial one.

This guide covers only legal methods. Unofficial download sites, cracks, and torrents carry real risks: malware, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license. Inside: a full HELLDIVERS 2 overview, pricing, platforms, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, a legality breakdown, and a verdict.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 82/100 (Generally Favourable) Genre Cooperative Third-Person Shooter, Live Service, PvE Developers Arrowhead Game Studios Publishers Sony Interactive Entertainment Time to beat (Main story) N/A, live-service with no formal story ending Time to beat (Main + Extra content) Open-ended: hundreds of hours Time to beat (100% Completionist) Open-ended, live-service

★ Get HELLDIVERS 2 free with Snakzy Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get HELLDIVERS 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I have been following HELLDIVERS 2 since its launch in February 2024, and the commercial and cultural impact it made is hard to overstate. 20 million copies sold across all platforms. $700 million+ in revenue. A peak of 458,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch, making it the single largest PlayStation Studios PC release ever. It won Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards 2024 and took the D.I.C.E. Online Game of the Year award. The reception from players and critics was exceptional: an 82/100 Metacritic score on PC and PS5, with Steam reviews landing at approximately 80% Mostly Positive from more than 600,000 player reviews.

HELLDIVERS 2 is a cooperative third-person PvE shooter. You and up to three squadmates are deployed to hostile planets to fight for “managed democracy” against two alien factions: the Terminid (insect-like enemies) and the Automaton (robot army). The game’s entire design philosophy is built around four-player co-op. Friendly fire is always on, communication is essential, and no extraction is ever guaranteed. Every mission you complete contributes directly to the Galactic War, a persistent, community-driven campaign across a dynamic star map that has been evolving since launch day.

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios in Sweden and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, HELLDIVERS 2 launched on February 8, 2024 for PC and PS5. An Xbox Series X|S version, developed by Nixxes Software, arrived on August 26, 2025. Full cross-play is supported across all three platforms. The PC version no longer requires a PlayStation Network account after Sony reversed the controversial PSN link requirement following player backlash.

As a live-service title, HELLDIVERS 2 has received consistent free content updates: new enemy types, biomes, missions, and Stratagems. Warbonds (seasonal battle passes) provide cosmetics and weapons earnable through play or premium Super Credits. Crossover content with Killzone and Halo ODST has already launched, and the Heart of Democracy expansion released in 2025 was completely free for all players. The Galactic War has no formal ending and keeps running indefinitely, driven by aggregate player action.

How Much Does HELLDIVERS 2 Cost?

HELLDIVERS 2 is priced at $39.99 on Steam. The Super Citizen Edition, which includes extra Warbonds and cosmetics, costs $49.99. Arrowhead has run temporary price drops as low as $32 during major update windows, including the Heart of Democracy launch in May 2025, but no permanent sale below that price has appeared.

Based on publisher patterns, deeper discounts are likely as the game matures. First-party live-service titles on Steam typically hit 30-50% sales during major anniversaries and seasonal sale events. HELLDIVERS 2 turned two years old in February 2026, which means broader discounting windows are becoming more frequent. The historical low on Steam itself has been around $32, while Eneba lists the game from around $22.00, saving approximately 45% versus the full retail price.

If you want HELLDIVERS 2 without paying the current Steam price, the Snakzy method in this guide sidesteps the cost entirely by letting you earn Steam Wallet credit through completing mobile game offers.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

HELLDIVERS 2 Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 82/100 critic score; Steam ~80% Mostly Positive (600,000+ reviews) PS5 82/100 Xbox TBD (Xbox Series X Switch N/A

HELLDIVERS 2 is available on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with full cross-play enabled across all three platforms. The PSN account link requirement was removed from the PC version after player feedback, so Steam players no longer need a PlayStation Network account. The Xbox Series X|S port launched in August 2025 and shares the same Galactic War as PC and PS5 players. For the Snakzy method in this guide, the Steam version is the target, since Snakzy redeems coins for Steam Wallet gift cards.

HELLDIVERS 2 System Requirements

HELLDIVERS 2 is not a hardware-intensive game by modern standards. The minimum GPU requirement is a GTX 1050 Ti, and the recommended spec calls for an RTX 2060, which means most gaming PCs from the last six or seven years will run it without trouble. The only significant demands are 100 GB of storage and a mandatory internet connection, since the game is always-online and has no offline mode.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i7-4790K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT DirectX DirectX 11 DirectX 11 Storage 100 GB (SSD recommended) 100 GB SSD

Mid-range hardware from 2018 onward runs HELLDIVERS 2 comfortably on medium to high settings. An SSD is technically optional at minimum spec, but Arrowhead strongly recommends it, and the difference in mission load times is noticeable when playing with a squad.

HELLDIVERS 2 Mechanics

The core loop of HELLDIVERS 2 is immediately accessible but surprisingly deep: you deploy to a hostile planet in a squad of up to four, complete PvE mission objectives such as destroying Terminid nests, launching orbital missiles, collecting samples, and extracting data capsules, then extract alive with your loot to contribute to the Galactic War. Every successful mission moves the frontline on the shared community map.

The defining system is the Stratagem mechanic. You call in support by entering directional button combos in real time: orbital laser strikes, resupply drops, mechs, vehicles, turrets, and precision airstrikes are all available. You carry four Stratagem slots per mission, and choosing the right loadout for the enemy faction and biome is central to survival. Friendly fire is always active. A mistimed airstrike will eliminate your squadmates as efficiently as the enemy. These moments are the source of HELLDIVERS 2‘s most memorable stories.

Difficulty in HELLDIVERS 2 runs across nine levels, from Trivial to Super Helldive. Higher difficulties increase enemy density and aggression, introduce powerful patrol variants, and test coordinated loadouts and squad communication. The gap between difficulty levels is meaningful, and progressing through them provides a genuine sense of mastery.

The Galactic War is the game’s persistent meta-layer. The star map is shared globally across the entire player base. Every mission contributes to liberating or defending a planet, and Major Orders issued by the game’s fictional “High Command” give the community weekly objectives that drive the war narrative forward. The story of the Galactic War has evolved in real time based on what players actually accomplished.

Loadout customisation covers primary weapon, secondary weapon, grenades, armour, and four Stratagem slots. Warbonds unlock new weapons, armour sets, capes, and emotes, earned through in-game medals or the premium Super Credits currency.

HELLDIVERS 2 Top Features

✅ Stratagem System: Call in devastating orbital strikes, mechs, and supply drops using real-time directional input combos, making every mission a tactical puzzle with outcomes that depend entirely on squad coordination.

✅ Dynamic Galactic War: A persistent, community-driven campaign where every player’s missions contribute to shifting planet control, with Major Orders issuing weekly objectives that evolve the live war narrative in real time.

✅ Chaotic 4-Player Co-op: Friendly fire is always on, airstrikes can eliminate teammates, and extraction is never guaranteed, producing unpredictable moments and squad stories that players share long after the session ends.

✅ Live-Service Free Updates: Arrowhead regularly adds new enemies, biomes, missions, and Stratagems at no additional cost, with Warbonds providing earnable cosmetics and weapons through play or premium currency.

✅ Starship Troopers-Inspired Satire: A darkly comedic “managed democracy” setting where patriotic propaganda briefings, absurd military framing, and relentless friendly fire collide with intense PvE combat for a tone unlike any other co-op shooter.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get HELLDIVERS 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free mobile rewards app available on iOS and Android where you complete offers, including downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner mobile games, to earn coins. No credit card is required at any stage. This is a time-investment model: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, which you then use to buy HELLDIVERS 2 at full price on Steam.

Here is how to get HELLDIVERS 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet Gift Card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy HELLDIVERS 2 on Steam – use the gift card to buy the game on Steam

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up. Check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region. Check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Note that the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and offers and availability vary by region.

★ Cash out and buy HELLDIVERS 2 on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get HELLDIVERS 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to accumulate Snakzy coins, and that is a perfectly reasonable position. If you want HELLDIVERS 2 right now at a reduced price, Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace offering discounted keys with buyer protection. The official Steam price is $39.99, but Eneba lists HELLDIVERS 2 from around $22.00, saving you approximately 45%, which comes to roughly $17.99 off the standard retail price. The key is legitimate, redeemed directly on Steam, and grants a permanent license identical to any full-price purchase. There is no subscription, no grey-market risk, and no difference in what you receive in your Steam library.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL HELLDIVERS 2 PUBLISHER $39.99 YOUR PRICE $29.47 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -26% Get HELLDIVERS 2 Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above HELLDIVERS 2‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE $39.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -20% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, pay, and receive a game key or gift card code. All three options in this guide result in a legitimate copy of HELLDIVERS 2: the Snakzy route (free, time-based), an Eneba game key (discounted and immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get HELLDIVERS 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. The process is straightforward: you download Snakzy for free, complete mobile game offers to earn coins, redeem those coins for a Steam Wallet gift card, and use that gift card to buy HELLDIVERS 2 on Steam. Arrowhead Game Studios receives full payment from that Steam purchase. You receive a permanent, legitimate license tied to your Steam account, identical to any direct purchase. There is no legal grey area in this process.

Contrast this with unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents. Those routes are illegal, and the risks are real: malware that can damage your system and steal your data, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license. The developers at Arrowhead put consistent work into HELLDIVERS 2 since launch, delivering free content updates, live Galactic War events, and full crossover collaborations. Piracy directly harms the studio responsible for all of that.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to fund your purchase. You support the developers, keep your account safe, and end up with the same game everyone else bought on launch day.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get HELLDIVERS 2 Free

HELLDIVERS 2 is one of the most commercially successful and community-celebrated co-op shooters of the current generation. 20 million copies sold, Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards 2024, a D.I.C.E. Online GOTY win, and a live Galactic War that has been running continuously since February 2024 with consistent free updates. At $39.99, it is a fair price for what you get. Budget-conscious players, players with long backlogs, and anyone who prefers not to wait for a seasonal sale will all benefit from taking the Snakzy route.

Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your balance toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold. Once you hit it, redeem for a Steam gift card and apply it at checkout. If you want to skip the wait entirely, Eneba lists HELLDIVERS 2 from around $22.00. Either way, how to get HELLDIVERS 2 free is a straightforward goal once you know the options, and Snakzy is the route that costs you nothing to try.

★ Start earning HELLDIVERS 2 for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs