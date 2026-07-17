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How to get Gotham Knights free is the question every Bat-family fan asks once they see the $59.99 list price on Steam. Gotham Knights is an open-world action RPG built for co-op, where Batman is dead and Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin protect the city from a conspiracy deeper than the Bat ever knew: the Court of Owls. That price tag is real, but it does not have to come out of your pocket.

This guide covers two paths. Snakzy is a free rewards app that lets you earn coins through gameplay and swap them for a Steam gift card, no credit card required. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace selling a Gotham Knights Steam key well below $59.99. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for the breakdown of price, platforms, specs and the steps to get Gotham Knights for free.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 on Steam Metacritic rating High 60s critic score Genre Open-world action RPG, third-person brawler, 2-player co-op Developers WB Games Montréal Publishers Warner Bros. Games Time to earn: Main story 12 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content 20 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 30+ hours

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How To Get Gotham Knights Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Gotham Knights since its rocky 2022 launch, and the redemption arc here is real. Four fully distinct heroes, Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin, each carry their own skill tree, traversal style and voice in the story, and the Court of Owls finally gets the video game treatment comic readers have wanted for over a decade. Full two-player campaign co-op runs the entire story start to finish, and a free four-player Heroic Assault mode was added after launch for the whole Bat-family at once.

The launch itself was divisive. Gotham Knights landed with a high-60s Metascore, and console players pushed back hard against a 30fps cap, criticism the developers never fully shook. Reviewers also split on the combat, which trades the Arkham series’ freeflow rhythm for a slower, loot-driven brawler with RPG damage numbers.

With Batman dead, you patrol an open-world Gotham night after night as the surviving Bat-family, investigating crimes, leveling gear and unraveling a conspiracy that pits you against the Court of Owls and the League of Shadows. Gotham Knights released on October 21, 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, built on Unreal Engine 4 by WB Games Montréal, the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins, as a standalone story outside Arkham continuity.

Years on, the community consensus has flipped. Sales routinely cut the price 80 to 90 percent, and at that price the four hero campaigns, Knighthood abilities, gear crafting, villain arcs against Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface and Talia al Ghul, and the free Heroic Assault mode add up to a genuinely fun package.

How Much Does Gotham Knights Cost?

Gotham Knights carries a $59.99 list price on Steam, which puts the Gotham Knights price question at the center of most player complaints. Warner Bros. Games discounts it aggressively though: 80 to 90 percent cuts show up in most major sales, dropping the effective price into the $6 to $12 range and making it one of the cheapest AAA superhero games around. If you would rather skip the wait for a sale, Eneba also lists a Gotham Knights Steam key well under list price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Gotham Knights just passed its third anniversary in October 2025 as a certified bargain-bin favorite, and the Gotham Knights price rarely stays at $59.99 for long once seasonal sales hit. The lowest prices tend to land during major storewide events rather than smaller promotions. None of that matters much if you go the Snakzy route though, since building up coins for a free redemption sidesteps the current price entirely, sale or no sale.

Gotham Knights Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 67 PS5 68 Xbox Series X S Switch N/A

Gotham Knights is available on PC via Steam and Epic, plus PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, current-gen only after the last-gen versions were canceled. The launch-era 30fps console cap drew heavy criticism, while the PC version runs uncapped. There is no Nintendo Switch release. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for the free method covered in this guide.

Gotham Knights System Requirements

Gotham Knights is a 2022 Unreal Engine 4 open-world title, and mid-range 2020s hardware handles it without much trouble. Its dense recreation of Gotham does benefit from a stronger CPU and an SSD though.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti / AMD RX 590 NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 XT Storage 45 GB SSD 45 GB SSD

A mid-range 2020s rig built around an Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 and a GTX 1660 Ti-class card clears the minimum bar easily. Anyone chasing steady frame rates at higher settings will want closer to the recommended spec, especially the extra RAM.

Gotham Knights Mechanics

The core loop in Gotham Knights sends you back to the Belfry by day to plan, then out into Gotham by night to patrol. You stop premeditated crimes, gather clues tied to the main case, level up your knight of choice and craft better gear before the next story beat.

Structurally, the case-file campaign in Gotham Knights runs from the Court of Owls into the League of Shadows, playable solo or in seamless two-player co-op with any mix of heroes. Villain side-arcs cover Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn and Clayface, Knighthood challenges unlock each hero’s signature traversal move, and the separate four-player Heroic Assault arena mode gives the whole family something to do together outside the main story.

Combat runs on momentum-based brawling rather than the Arkham series’ freeflow counter system, a deliberate and debated shift. Per-hero skill trees and elemental gear crafting sit on top of that combat, alongside stealth takedowns, grapple traversal and the Batcycle for getting around faster. RPG damage numbers on a Bat-brawler split critics at launch, but they also give the co-op loop something to build toward, which is the honest trade-off at the center of Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights Top Features

Play the Bat-family. Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin each bring a distinct kit, traversal style and personal arc to the story. The Court of Owls. One of the Batman comics’ best modern villain factions finally gets a starring role in a video game. True campaign co-op. The entire story runs in seamless two-player co-op with any combination of heroes. Heroic Assault. A free four-player arena mode gives the whole Bat-family a reason to play together outside the campaign. A Gotham without Batman. A moodier, mystery-driven city forces the family to grow into the role fast.

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How To Get Gotham Knights Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys and playing partner games. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment method rather than a money-investment one: you trade time on offers for coins, and those coins convert into real Steam gift card value you can put toward Gotham Knights.

Here is how to get Gotham Knights free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more Use the gift card to buy Gotham Knights on Steam

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

With sales already cutting Gotham Knights close to $6, and a full-price Steam key rarely exceeding $59.99, this is one of the faster AAA redemptions on Snakzy. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before any cash-out. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country.

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Get Gotham Knights Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to build up Snakzy coins, and some would rather own Gotham Knights today. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for exactly that: a Gotham Knights Steam key, typically listed well under the $59.99 official Steam price, with buyer protection built into every purchase. Bargain hunters have flocked to Gotham Knights for exactly this reason, since it sits among the most steeply discounted AAA superhero games on the market. Live pricing shifts often, so check the listing before buying, but Eneba routinely prices AAA keys like this one at a steep discount off list. The key itself is a legitimate, permanent Steam license, redeemed exactly like a direct purchase. This is not a replacement for the Snakzy method, just an option for anyone who wants a Gotham Knights Steam key right now instead of building toward one over the next few days.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above the price of Gotham Knights.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so it is worth checking the live listing before you commit. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Pick whichever fits: Snakzy is free but takes time, an Eneba Gotham Knights Steam key is discounted and immediate, and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase. All three end with a legitimate copy of Gotham Knights.

Is It Legal to Get Gotham Knights Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, exactly like a normal purchase.

What to avoid is anyone offering a Gotham Knights free download through cracks, torrents or unofficial sites promising a shortcut. Those routes are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans and no legitimate license at all. WB Games Montréal put years of work into this game, and piracy is what actually harms a studio like that, not a discounted key or a rewards app.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your Steam Wallet closed. If you’re shopping around for other titles in the genre, Eneba’s broader action buying guides are worth a look, and a wider Steam gift card selection on Eneba covers plenty of other games beyond this one.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Gotham Knights Free

Four distinct heroes, the Court of Owls finally getting its due, full campaign co-op and a post-patch reputation far kinder than the launch reviews suggest, at free-or-nearly-free prices this is an easy recommendation. If you’ve been trying to get Gotham Knights for free without much luck elsewhere, this combination of Snakzy and Eneba is worth the ten minutes it takes to set up. Fans of the family dynamic here should also look at Injustice: Gods Among Us and LEGO: Batman 3 on Eneba Hub for more superhero co-op options.

Getting there is straightforward: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build up your coin balance and make the official purchase on Steam once you hit your target.

Budget-conscious gamers and anyone with a packed wishlist have the most to gain here. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Gotham Knights free stops being a question and becomes a checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Gotham Knights Free Get Gotham Knights Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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