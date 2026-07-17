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If you have been searching for how to get Going Medieval free, the short answer is that two legitimate routes exist, and neither one involves a torrent site. Going Medieval just shipped its full 1.0 release in March 2026 after five years in Early Access, and the voxel colony sim now costs $29.99 on Steam. That price is real money for a genre that already asks a lot of your time, but it does not have to come out of your pocket.

This guide covers two ways to play without paying full price. Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns your spare time into coins you redeem for a Steam gift card, no credit card required. Eneba sells a legitimate Going Medieval Steam key for close to $11.45, roughly 62% off the Steam price, if you would rather buy in today. Both routes end in a real, permanent Steam license. Keep reading for the full price breakdown, system requirements, and the exact steps to get Going Medieval free.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 base on Steam (currently $23.99 at 20% off) Metacritic rating 76 Metascore (Generally Favorable); 88% Very Positive on Steam from 21,000+ reviews Genre Colony sim, base building, voxel city builder, survival strategy Developers Foxy Voxel Publishers Mythwright Time to earn: Main story ~21 hours (sandbox, no fixed story) Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~50+ hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 100+ hours

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How To Get Going Medieval Free: Full Game Overview

Going Medieval earned its reputation the hard way. IGN France placed it well alongside veterans like Dwarf Fortress and RimWorld, and the game holds 88% Very Positive from over 21,000 Steam reviews. Foxy Voxel’s small Belgrade studio has an estimated 500,000 to 1 million owners, a rare outcome for a five-year Early Access project. Even rarer, the game actually shipped its 1.0 update, on March 17, 2026, instead of fading out.

Going Medieval‘s premise is grim but simple. A plague wipes out civilization, and you guide three lost travelers into building a fortified settlement from nothing. You dig cellars, raise multi-story keeps voxel by voxel, and manage villagers’ moods, skills, and beliefs while raiders and wildlife test your walls.

Going Medieval entered Early Access on June 1, 2021, across Steam, GOG, and Epic, and quickly became one of that year’s breakout Early Access titles. Foxy Voxel spent nearly five years building out the roadmap before shipping the full 1.0 release in March 2026, a rare happy ending for a genre where many Early Access projects never finish.

The final build packs full 3D multi-level building, seasonal temperature swings, food preservation, a research tree, religion and mood systems, and siege defenses with traps and choke points. Steam Workshop support means the modding community, already active during Early Access, has an official channel to keep expanding Going Medieval.

How Much Does Going Medieval Cost?

If you have been tracking the Going Medieval price since Early Access, the jump to $29.99 at 1.0 launch was expected. Steam currently has it at 20% off, down to $23.99 through July 23, and the same build is available on GOG and Epic. It is not on Game Pass.

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This is still early in the post-1.0 pricing window, so deep cuts have not shown up yet. Based on how Foxy Voxel handled Early Access pricing, expect 20 to 35% discounts in the next few seasonal sales, with steeper cuts likely by year’s end. If you would rather stop tracking the Going Medieval price altogether, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the cost completely.

Going Medieval Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 76 / 5.1 PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Going Medieval is a PC exclusive, playable through Steam, GOG, and Epic, with no confirmed console version. Steam Deck compatibility has not been officially rated yet, though the modest hardware requirements suggest it should run fine handheld. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method, and it is also the version with the deepest Workshop mod support.

Going Medieval System Requirements

Going Medieval is a voxel indie title that runs on modest rigs, though massive multi-level colonies with dozens of simulated villagers can strain a weaker CPU, a common complaint in the Steam community.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-9400F / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i5-10600K/i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 XT RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) / AMD RX 580 (4GB) NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super/RTX 2060 or AMD RX 6600 XT Storage 2 GB 2 GB

A mid-range gaming PC from the last four or five years runs Going Medieval at the minimum spec with room to spare. Push into a fully built-out, multi-story castle with a large population, and the recommended CPU tier is where the simulation stays smooth.

Going Medieval Mechanics

Going Medieval‘s core loop runs in a steady cycle. Gather and farm, expand a multi-level settlement, research medieval technology, then keep villagers fed, warm, and sane while surviving escalating raids and seasons. Every system feeds the next, so a good harvest this season buys you the materials for next season’s defenses.

Going Medieval‘s maps are procedurally generated with full verticality, and scenario difficulty ranges from relaxed to punishing. Villagers carry their own skills, perks, and priorities, and a research tree gates access to better production, defense, and comfort. Trade caravans, random events, and faction pressure, including a zealot storyline, keep pressure on your colony even between raids.

The standout system is true verticality. You can dig underground cellars for food preservation, then build towers with layered archer positions above ground. Terraforming lets you reshape earth and water for construction or military strategy, and siege defenses built around traps and choke points reward careful base design. PC Gamer‘s review highlighted the research system specifically, where settlers write physical texts of varying quality instead of filling an abstract bar, and those texts function like currency toward new discoveries. Going Medieval leans into 3D construction where RimWorld leans into storyteller-driven drama, and it is fair to say villager attachment here runs shallower than RimWorld‘s.

Going Medieval Top Features

True 3D castle building: Multi-story keeps, underground cellars, and moats create verticality that few colony sims attempt. Terraforming: Reshape earth and water for construction, aesthetics, or military advantage. Deep villager simulation: Skills, moods, beliefs, and perks make every settler behave differently. Siege defense: Traps, walls, and layered archer positions hold off unrelenting raider waves. Moddable and finished: Steam Workshop support backs a game that actually reached its 1.0 after five years in Early Access.

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How To Get Going Medieval Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, playing partner mobile games, and finishing simple in-app tasks. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade attention for coins, and Snakzy converts that attention into real gift card value you redeem later.

Here’s how to get Going Medieval for free, step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $29.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $29.99 or more. Buy Going Medieval on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

With the Eneba key price near $11.45, a single average Snakzy payout comfortably covers Going Medieval even at full Steam price. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and the $35 minimum payout threshold still applies. Offers and regional availability vary, so check what is live in your country before committing.

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Get Going Medieval Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait on Snakzy coins to add up, and that is fine. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection for readers who want Going Medieval today. The official Steam price is $29.99, and the Going Medieval Steam key on Eneba runs from about $11.45, roughly 62% off. That key is a legitimate, permanent Steam license, delivered as a code you redeem directly in your Steam account. Eneba is not meant to replace Snakzy here. It is simply the faster option for anyone who wants immediate access instead of building up a coin balance first.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted Steam gift cards. Here is the closest card above Going Medieval‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift with the market, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Snakzy is free but takes time, an Eneba key is discounted and immediate, and an Eneba gift card leaves $20.01 in your wallet after covering the game at full price. All three end in a legitimate copy of Going Medieval.

Is It Legal to Get Going Medieval Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Going Medieval through the official Steam store, which gives you the same license as anyone who paid with a credit card.

Sites promising a Going Medieval free download outside Steam, GOG, or Epic are a different story entirely. Those routes are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. Foxy Voxel spent nearly five years building this game, and piracy cuts a small studio like that out of the revenue it earned.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you are exploring other genre picks, Eneba’s handy strategy buying guide covers similar colony and grand strategy titles, and its useful Steam gift card hub is worth bookmarking for future purchases.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Going Medieval Free

Going Medieval earns its reputation: 88% Very Positive from over 21,000 Steam reviews, an IGN France comparison to Dwarf Fortress and RimWorld, and up to a million owners for a game that actually finished its Early Access run. It is built for anyone who wants to get Going Medieval for free without waiting on the next sale, and for players with a packed wishlist besides. If you enjoyed RimWorld or you are watching Manor Lords and Crusader Kings III for a similar castle-building fix, this one belongs on the same shortlist.

Start by downloading Snakzy, picking a high-value offer, and letting your coin balance build toward a Steam gift card. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Going Medieval free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

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