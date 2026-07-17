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How to get Farming Simulator 22 free is the question I keep hearing from fans of the farming genre, and there is a real answer. Farming Simulator 22 turned virtual farming into a six million copy phenomenon, with full seasonal cycles, deep production chains, and over 400 real machines to drive. That success comes with an evergreen $19.99 price tag on Steam, and this guide removes that barrier entirely.

This guide covers two legitimate routes to Farming Simulator 22. The first is Snakzy, a free app where you invest time instead of money to earn a redeemable Steam gift card. The second is Eneba, a legitimate marketplace selling a Farming Simulator 22 Steam key for around $7, roughly 65% off the official price, for anyone who wants the game today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, and I will walk through pricing, platforms, requirements, and the full step by step process below.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 76 critic / 6.7 user (PC) Genre Farming and management simulation Developers GIANTS Software Publishers GIANTS Software Time to earn: Main story 25 to 30 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content 80+ hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 150+ hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Farming Simulator 22 Free Get Farming Simulator 22 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Farming Simulator 22 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Farming Simulator 22 since launch, and the numbers back up the hype. GIANTS Software has sold more than 6 million copies of the game, a franchise record, and it earned roughly $40 million in Steam revenue in its first month alone. Player reception backs that up too: 92% of roughly 92,000 Steam reviews are positive, and recent reviews trend toward Overwhelmingly Positive, which explains why so many players want to get Farming Simulator 22 for free rather than skip it.

At its core, Farming Simulator 22 is the definitive farming sandbox. You plant, harvest, raise animals, run forestry operations, and build full production chains that turn raw crops into bread, oil, and juice. All of that plays out across three distinct maps, with 400+ machines from real brands like John Deere, CLAAS, Fendt, and Case IH.

GIANTS Software released Farming Simulator 22 on November 22, 2021, for PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It marked the first time the mainline series was self published, running on the studio’s own GIANTS Engine 9. The game outsold several major releases on Steam during its launch week.

There is real depth here too. Seasonal cycles gate what you can plant and when, a series first at launch, and the game spans three maps: the US inspired Elmcreek, the French Haut-Beyleron, and the alpine Erlengrat. Add in Year 1 and Year 2 Season Passes, the Platinum and Premium expansions, cross platform multiplayer, and the ModHub ecosystem, and FS22 still holds up as the cheaper, mod-mature entry point next to Farming Simulator 25.

How Much Does Farming Simulator 22 Cost?

Farming Simulator 22 currently costs $19.99 on Steam, down from its $39.99 launch price after Farming Simulator 25 arrived. It is often discounted 30% to $13.99 during sales, and keyshops have listed it as low as $6.49. Epic Games Store even gave the game away entirely free back in May 2024. If you missed that window, there is still a way to play at no cost today.

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Since FS22 launched in late 2021, it has gone on sale during nearly every major Steam event, typically between 30% and 75% off. With Farming Simulator 25 now the current flagship, expect the older title to keep dropping in price over time. None of that matters much if you use the Snakzy method below, since it lets you cover the current Farming Simulator 22 price without spending anything upfront.

Farming Simulator 22 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 76 / 6.7 PS5 78 Xbox 75 Switch N/A

Farming Simulator 22 is available on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, plus macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It has also appeared on Xbox Game Pass at various points. There is no Nintendo Switch version of FS22 itself, though a separate FS23: Nintendo Switch Edition exists for that platform. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, the Steam version is the natural purchase point once you are ready to redeem, and it is also where the deepest ModHub support lives.

Farming Simulator 22 System Requirements

The GIANTS Engine 9 runs comfortably on hardware that is roughly a decade old, which is a big part of why this series thrives on family PCs and laptops. You do not need a gaming rig to enjoy Farming Simulator 22.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8320 Intel Core i5-5675C / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R7 265 (2GB VRAM) GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 570 (6GB VRAM) Storage 35 GB available space 35 GB available space

In practice, a mid-range PC from the last several years handles Farming Simulator 22 without trouble, even with a full farm running in the background. The Steam Deck also runs the game reasonably well for anyone who prefers portable farming.

Farming Simulator 22 Mechanics

The core loop in Farming Simulator 22 is simple to learn: cultivate the soil, sow your seeds, tend the crop, then harvest and sell smart, or process everything further through a production chain. Every choice you make gets reinvested into land, machinery, and animals as the seasons roll on.

Structurally, you get three maps with distinct farming styles, plus New Farmer, Farm Manager, and Start From Scratch difficulty setups. Seasonal cycles gate your planting windows, contracts and missions keep the objectives fresh, AI workers can take over repetitive tasks, and cross platform co-op multiplayer lets friends run one farm together regardless of console.

System depth comes from 400+ authentic machines with brand faithful handling, plus ground work mechanics like mulching, stone picking, liming, and weed control. Forestry and animal husbandry, including horses, round out the simulation, and the build mode adds greenhouses and beehives on top of it all. The ModHub, with more than 5,600 QA tested mods, is where the relaxing routine and the genuine agronomic depth meet.

Farming Simulator 22 Top Features

400+ real machines: Over 100 licensed brands appear in the game, including John Deere, CLAAS, Fendt, Case IH, and New Holland. Seasons at last: Full seasonal cycles change what, when, and how you farm across the entire year. Production chains: Turn raw harvests into bread, oil, juice, and more to build a genuine agricultural empire. Cross platform co-op: Run a shared farm with friends across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The ModHub: More than 5,600 QA tested mods are accessible directly in-game, covering maps, machines, and total overhauls.

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How To Get Farming Simulator 22 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment method rather than a money investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value. If your search for an FS22 free download brought you here, this app based method is a legitimate way to get there.

Here’s how to get Farming Simulator 22 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $19.99 right inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $19.99 or more. Buy Farming Simulator 22 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy, more than enough to cover the $19.99 Farming Simulator 22 price tag. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and offers plus availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to one.

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Get Farming Simulator 22 Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to wait to build up Snakzy coins, and if you would rather play Farming Simulator 22 today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted keys. The official Steam price sits at $19.99, while Eneba lists a Farming Simulator 22 Steam key from around $7, a saving of roughly 65%. Every key is a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly on Steam, the same as a full price purchase. I would not call Eneba better than Snakzy here. Think of it as the option for players who want the game in their library right now instead of earning it over a few days.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Farming Simulator 22‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift over time, so it is worth checking the live listing before buying. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Whichever path you choose, Snakzy for free, an Eneba game key at a discount, or an Eneba gift card for your Steam wallet, you end up with a legitimate copy of Farming Simulator 22.

Is It Legal to Get Farming Simulator 22 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Farming Simulator 22 through official channels, ending up with a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any standard purchase.

What you should avoid is any so called FS22 free download from unofficial sites, cracks, or torrents claiming to offer Farming Simulator 22 for nothing. These are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. GIANTS Software is also directly harmed every time someone pirates the game instead of buying or earning it properly.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you are weighing other titles in the genre, a helpful set of simulation buying guides on Eneba covers plenty of similar picks, and the Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth a look if you would rather top up your wallet directly.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Farming Simulator 22 Free

Farming Simulator 22 backs up its reputation with real numbers: 6 million+ copies sold, 92% positive from roughly 92,000 Steam reviews, 400+ licensed machines, and a mod ecosystem that is still growing. At $19.99, it is one of the better values in simulation gaming right now, and if you liked this one, Farming Simulator 25 has its own free method worth checking out too.

Getting started only takes a few steps: download Snakzy, find a high paying offer, build up your coin balance, and make your purchase on Steam once you hit your target. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Farming Simulator 22 free becomes just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Farming Simulator 22 Free Get Farming Simulator 22 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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