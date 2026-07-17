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How to get Far Cry Primal free is the question every budget-minded Stone Age fan eventually asks, since Ubisoft’s boldest Far Cry spin-off still carries a $29.99 price tag on Steam. Far Cry Primal strips away guns, vehicles, and radio towers, dropping you into 10,000 BC with only a spear, a bow, and a tamed sabretooth for company. This open-world survival game earns its price tag, but this guide removes it.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you invest time, not money, earning coins that convert into a Steam gift card. Eneba sells a legitimate Far Cry Primal Steam key for around $4.45, about 85% off the current price, for anyone who wants it today. Both routes end in a permanent, legal license, and this guide covers the game, its cost, platforms, specs, and both methods in full.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 74 (PC) / 76 (PS4) / 77 (Xbox One) Genre Open-world action-adventure, Stone Age survival Developers Ubisoft Montreal Publishers Ubisoft Time to earn: Main story ~15 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~25 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~33 hours

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How To Get Far Cry Primal Free: Full Game Overview

Far Cry Primal is worth chasing down for a premise no other AAA franchise has repeated: an entire world built on invented languages. Ubisoft Montreal constructed proto-Indo-European-based dialects for the Wenja, Udam, and Izila tribes, so every spoken line in Oros feels authentically prehistoric rather than translated. The game launched to Very Positive Steam reviews (85% of over 14,000 ratings) and holds critic scores in the mid-70s across platforms, a solid showing for a spin-off built between two numbered Far Cry entries.

A decade on, that reception has held up better than most catalog titles from the same era. Reviewers at the time praised the setting, the audio work, and the Beast Master fantasy, while flagging a familiar mission structure carried over from Far Cry 4. That mix of a genuinely different setting layered over a proven framework is exactly why Primal still gets recommended today, especially to players who never got around to it at launch.

As Takkar, a Wenja hunter separated from his tribe, you arrive in the valley of Oros to rebuild what’s left of your people. That means hunting mammoths, taming apex predators as companions, and waging war on the cannibal Udam and the fire-worshipping Izila. I’ve spent time with plenty of open-world survival games, and Primal‘s commitment to its Stone Age setting still stands out a decade later.

Released February 23, 2016 on PS4 and Xbox One, then March 1, 2016 on PC, Far Cry Primal was built by Ubisoft Montreal on the Dunia Engine, reusing and reworking Far Cry 4‘s framework into something genuinely different. The Beast Master system, taming everything from owls for recon to sabretooths and cave bears for war, remains the game’s most memorable hook. Add village building with rescuable specialists like the shaman Tensay and the gatherer Sayla, tribe rescue missions, a Survivor Mode with permadeath, and a living predator ecosystem that shifts between day and night, and there’s real depth behind the novelty setting.

How Much Does Far Cry Primal Cost?

Far Cry Primal currently costs $29.99 on Steam, down from the game’s original $49.99 launch price on consoles. That’s still real money for a game that first shipped in 2016, and the Far Cry Primal price keeps plenty of casual buyers waiting for a sale. Ubisoft runs seasonal Steam sales throughout the year, and Primal has historically been part of them, but you don’t have to wait for the next one to skip the cost entirely.

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Historically, Far Cry Primal has dropped as low as $4.49 during major Ubisoft and Steam sale events, an 85% cut from full price. Given Ubisoft’s sale cadence, expect similar discounts around the winter holidays and mid-year Steam sales. If you don’t want to time a sale or watch a wishlist, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the current Far Cry Primal price altogether, since you’re paying with time instead of your card.

Platform Metacritic score PC 74 / 6.3 PS5 76 (PS4 version, backward compatible) Xbox 77 (Xbox One version, backward compatible)

Far Cry Primal Platform Availability

Far Cry Primal is available on PC through Steam and Ubisoft Connect, plus PS4 and Xbox One. Current-gen console owners can play it through backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so there’s no separate remaster to track down. It’s a single-player-only game, which means no servers to worry about a decade after launch and no multiplayer modes to miss. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the PC version specifically, since Snakzy coins redeem for a Steam gift card. Console owners can still use Eneba‘s discounted key options, but double-check the platform listing before buying.

Far Cry Primal System Requirements

Far Cry Primal runs on the Dunia Engine, a 2016 title that stays modest by today’s standards. Nearly any gaming PC built in the last several years should clear the recommended specs without much trouble.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-550 / AMD Phenom II X4 955 Intel Core i7-2600K / AMD FX-8350 RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 460 (1GB) / AMD HD 5770 NVIDIA GTX 780 / AMD R9 280X Storage 20 GB available space 20 GB available space

Even a mid-range PC from the past five years handles Far Cry Primal comfortably at recommended settings. The 20 GB storage requirement is the main spec worth planning around, since Ubisoft Connect needs to stay installed alongside Steam for account verification.

Far Cry Primal Mechanics

The core loop in Far Cry Primal runs on a simple rhythm: hunt and gather by day, fear the darkness by night. You craft spears, clubs, and arrows from what you kill, liberate enemy outposts and bonfires, and grow the Wenja village that unlocks new skills. Every system loops back into that same cycle of scarcity and survival.

Structurally, the Oros open world splits into two story arcs: the brutal Udam to the north and the fire-worshipping Izila to the south. Village building matters here too. Rescuing specialists like the shaman or the crafter opens new skill trees, and spirit-vision hunts add a mystical layer to tracking prey. Survivor Mode and permadeath options, added after launch, give hardcore players a reason to replay with a minimal HUD and higher stakes.

The Beast Master system is the game’s real signature. You can tame anything from wolves to cave bears, ride sabretooths and mammoths into battle, and scout ahead with a trained owl that can even drop bombs on enemy camps. Combine that with primitive crafting, fire as both weapon and tool, and the fully invented Wenja, Udam, and Izila languages, and Oros feels lived-in rather than assembled from a template. The honest critique, echoed by several reviewers, is that Primal inherits Far Cry 4‘s map-and-outpost skeleton wholesale. It’s a familiar structure wrapped around a genuinely different setting, and that contrast is exactly why the game still holds up.

Crafting ties every other system together. Hides, plants, and bones you gather while hunting feed directly into new weapons, gear upgrades, and village buildings, so exploration always has a purpose beyond sightseeing. Weather and time of day change what’s actually dangerous to do: predators grow bolder after dark, and a torch that keeps you safe at night also gives away your position to human enemies. That kind of layered risk, on top of the Beast Master roster, is what makes Oros feel like an ecosystem instead of a checklist of icons.

Far Cry Primal Top Features

Beast Master. Tame, command, and ride the Stone Age’s deadliest predators, from sabretooth tigers to cave bears, the series’ most beloved gimmick and still Primal‘s best reason to keep playing. No guns, all nerve. Combat runs entirely on spears, clubs, and bows, which makes every fight feel personal and close. A living prehistoric world. Oros runs on a real predator-prey ecosystem where night changes the entire risk calculation, since predators hunt far more aggressively after dark. Invented languages. Every spoken line uses a constructed proto-language built for the Wenja, Udam, and Izila tribes, an immersion play no other AAA game has matched. Build the Wenja. Rescuing specialists like the shaman and the gatherer steadily unlocks new skill trees and abilities as your village grows.

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How To Get Far Cry Primal Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card required at any point. This is a time-investment method, not a money-investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, which is how plenty of players get Far Cry Primal for free every month.

Here is how to get Far Cry Primal free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $29.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $29.99 or more. Buy Far Cry Primal on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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With Far Cry Primal sitting at $29.99 and Eneba keys running even lower, this is one of the faster AAA redemptions available on Snakzy. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. Offers and payout availability vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before committing to a specific offer.

Get Far Cry Primal Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind out Snakzy offers before playing, and that’s fair. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection, and it sells a legitimate Far Cry Primal Steam key for around $4.45, roughly 85% below the current $29.99 Steam price. The key activates through Steam like any normal purchase and grants the same permanent license you’d get buying direct from Ubisoft. Resale marketplace prices shift with supply, so treat $4.45 as a ballpark figure and always check the live listing before checkout. Eneba isn’t positioned as better than Snakzy here, it’s simply the option for readers who want Far Cry Primal today instead of after a few days of offers.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above Far Cry Primal‘s price.

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Eneba prices shift over time, so check the live listing before buying. The process stays simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly, with no waiting period between checkout and redemption. Pick whichever path fits: Snakzy (free, takes time), an Eneba key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds $20.01 in leftover Steam Wallet balance after covering the game), and all three end in a legitimate copy of Far Cry Primal.

Is It Legal to Get Far Cry Primal Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for user attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to users as coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to buy Far Cry Primal through official channels. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to paying with your own card.

If you searched for a Far Cry Primal free download expecting a cracked copy or torrent site, steer clear. Unofficial “free download” sites are illegal, frequently bundle malware that can damage your PC, and offer no legitimate license at all. Steam actively bans accounts caught using pirated content, and a cracked copy also cuts Ubisoft Montreal out of any revenue for the work they put into the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your card in your wallet. For readers eyeing other open-world titles, a useful action-game buying guide on Eneba Hub is worth a look, along with a handy Steam gift card hub if you’d rather stock up on wallet credit for future purchases.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Far Cry Primal Free

Far Cry Primal earns its spot in the back catalog: a decade of Very Positive Steam reviews, a premise built on invented languages, and the Beast Master system still make it stand out among open-world survival games. It’s an ideal target for budget-conscious gamers, players with a packed wishlist, or anyone who doesn’t want to wait for the next Ubisoft sale. If you’re also chasing other open-world catalog picks, Fallout 4 and Horizon Forbidden West are worth the same free-or-discounted treatment.

Getting started only takes a few minutes: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your balance toward $29.99, and make the official Steam purchase whenever you’re ready. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Far Cry Primal free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Far Cry Primal Free Get Far Cry Primal Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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