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Here’s how to get DEVOUR free legally, without trusting a cracked download. DEVOUR is a co-op survival horror game about stopping possessed cultists while increasingly dangerous enemies hunt your team. Its $9.99 Steam price is the barrier between you and those frantic rituals. You can cover that cost with Snakzy rewards or buy a discounted key through Eneba if you’d rather play sooner.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for DEVOUR. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase for readers who want the game now. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the price, platform details, requirements, and steps for choosing your route.

Game price $9.99 (Steam) Genre Co-op survival horror with ritual objectives Developer Straight Back Games Publisher Straight Back Games

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How To Get DEVOUR Free: Full Game Overview

DEVOUR has a Very Positive Steam rating, with 90% positive feedback across 69,027 reviews. Metacritic lists a 6.4 user score, but no critic score. Those are different audience signals rather than interchangeable ratings: Steam buyers are strongly positive overall, while the Metacritic user response is more mixed. Neither should replace checking whether its particular style of horror suits you.

Developed and published by Straight Back Games, DEVOUR launched on January 28, 2021. You play as cult members trying to break the demon Azazel’s hold on possessed cultists. Each themed map brings a different manifestation, environment, ritual, and set of threats. The goal stays clear even when the situation doesn’t: collect the necessary ritual items and complete the banishment before the enemy catches you.

The game supports 1 to 4 players, including a solo mode for anyone willing to handle the objectives alone. Online groups can coordinate through positional voice chat or find teammates using the server browser. Choose based on how you want to experience the pressure: shared responsibilities with friends, or nobody else available to finish an objective when you get cornered.

Replay value comes from randomized doors, ritual objects, and item spawns, alongside unpredictable enemy behavior. Experience raises your Cult Rank and earns Ritual Tokens for unlocking Perks. Nightmare mode adds another challenge, and full VR support is included without an additional game purchase. Loud jump scares and flashing lights are important considerations before buying, especially for players with photosensitive conditions.

How Much Does DEVOUR Cost?

The official DEVOUR price is $9.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so accessing the full release normally requires purchasing a license. That price is the target your rewards-funded purchase needs to cover, although Snakzy‘s cash-out threshold is higher. If you’d prefer to pay less today, Eneba lists a discounted Steam key rather than requiring you to build an app reward balance.

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Seasonal Steam sales are sensible times to check for a lower DEVOUR price, but don’t assume a particular discount will appear. Compare the current checkout total before spending either cash or wallet funds. The rewards route through Snakzy sidesteps that out-of-pocket purchase cost once you’ve earned and redeemed enough coins for a suitable Steam gift card.

DEVOUR Platform Availability

DEVOUR is available on PC, and no platform has a Metacritic critic score listed. The Metacritic user rating mentioned above is separate from a critic Metascore. Steam is the purchase point used throughout this guide because the rewards method ends with Steam wallet funds, which you spend on the Steam PC version.

A Steam gift card buys the Steam version only. It doesn’t create a license for another storefront or a console store. Console players need to buy games through their own console stores; this method does not establish console availability for DEVOUR.

The game also includes full VR support without an additional game purchase. Treat that as an included way to play the PC game, not a separate copy included with your gift card. If you’re planning a group session, have everyone arrange their own access before setting aside time to play.

DEVOUR System Requirements

DEVOUR requires 64-bit Windows 10, 8 GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 at minimum. Its recommended tier raises memory to 16 GB RAM and calls for an Intel i7 or AMD equivalent processor.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 – 64 bit Windows 10 – 64 bit CPU Intel i5 or new-gen i3 / AMD equivalent Intel i7 or AMD equivalent (AMD FX 9500+ Series) RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 10 GB available space 10 GB available space

Allow 10 GB of available storage, and compare your processor and graphics card with the listed requirements before purchasing. DEVOUR also contains flashing lights and loud jump scares, so hardware compatibility isn’t the only suitability check to make.

DEVOUR Mechanics

The central loop in DEVOUR is a race between completing a ritual and surviving the enemy’s growing aggression. You explore the map, locate key items, work out the ritual’s requirements, and move those items where they’re needed. Some ritual objects are alive and unwilling to cooperate. Your UV flashlight is your means of defense, so finding something useful doesn’t mean you can safely carry it straight to the objective. Team communication matters because players need to share discoveries while responding to threats.

Progress makes the possessed cultist faster and angrier, while more fiends appear to interfere. That creates a tension between preparing carefully and pushing the ritual forward. Randomized locked doors, objects, and item locations prevent you from relying entirely on a memorized route. Positional voice chat supports coordination, while solo mode leaves every responsibility with you. I would approach an unfamiliar map as a search problem first: learn what the ritual needs, communicate what you’ve found, and stay aware of the enemy rather than rushing blindly.

Longer-term progression comes through Cult Rank, Ritual Tokens, and Perks. Each playthrough earns experience, giving repeated attempts a purpose beyond simply trying again. Nightmare mode offers another challenge once you’re comfortable with the standard experience. The rough edge is its reliance on loud jump scares and demanding execution: a group looking for relaxed exploration may find the escalating pressure exhausting. Its appeal is the scramble itself, where collecting an item and reaching the next objective become difficult under pursuit. For another co-op horror option, explore a legitimate way to get The Outlast Trials free.

Experience the escalating rituals and frantic escapes of DEVOUR without paying out of pocket once your rewards cover the purchase. Download Snakzy, complete eligible offers or play partner games, and redeem your coins for a Steam gift card to get DEVOUR for free.

DEVOUR Top Features

Cultist Co-op: Play DEVOUR alone or with up to 4 players as cult members trying to stop possession. Online teamwork lets your group share the search and coordinate ritual objectives. Map-Specific Rituals: Each themed environment brings a different manifestation of Azazel, items to gather, and a forbidden ritual to perform. Learning the current objective matters as much as finding your way around. Escalating Pursuit: Possessed cultists gain speed and rage as you progress, while additional fiends interfere. Your UV flashlight gives you a defensive tool during the growing chaos. Randomized Searches: Locked doors, ritual objects, and item spawns change between attempts. Unpredictable AI adds uncertainty even when you know the map. Cult Rank and Perks: Earn experience, raise your Cult Rank, and spend Ritual Tokens to unlock Perks. Nightmare mode and included VR support give returning players additional ways to approach the horror.

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How To Get DEVOUR Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins redeemable for store gift cards. No credit card is required. You invest time instead of paying for the game yourself, so choose activities whose requirements you understand. This is a rewards-funded purchase, not a giveaway or an unofficial download of DEVOUR.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: compare surveys, apps, and partner games, then choose activities that fit your interests. Read each offer’s completion requirements before starting so you know what qualifies for coins. Complete offers to earn coins: track credited rewards in your Snakzy balance and work toward the $35 minimum cash-out. Although DEVOUR costs less, its purchase price alone isn’t enough to unlock a payout. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you’ve reached the $35 minimum and met the redemption requirements, choose an available Steam reward covering the $9.99 game price. Check its regional compatibility before redeeming. Buy DEVOUR on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before cash-out, so those average initial earnings aren’t yet redeemable. A qualifying redemption can cover this inexpensive game without several payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region, so don’t treat the average as a deadline to get DEVOUR for free.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get DEVOUR Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play DEVOUR now rather than complete reward offers first, Eneba offers a discounted purchase. The official Steam price is $9.99, while the Eneba key costs $4.87, a saving of 51%. That key activates as a permanent license on Steam. It’s a paid alternative to Snakzy, not another free method, and it suits readers whose priority is getting access without building a reward balance. Before buying, check that the product is a Steam key and that its region restrictions match your account. A lower price only helps if you’re choosing the correct product for your own account. For a planned co-op session, arranging access beforehand also avoids leaving the rest of the group waiting while someone completes their purchase.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: choose the compatible product, pay, and redeem the delivered code. Your options are Snakzy for a rewards-funded copy, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when purchased and redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get DEVOUR Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official DEVOUR purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed activities, you receive coins, and eligible coins become a real Steam gift card. You then use those wallet funds to purchase the game through Steam. The result is a permanent license attached to your account, rather than a borrowed account, subscription entitlement, or modified game executable. You’re changing how you fund the purchase, not bypassing the purchase itself.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial DEVOUR free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that provide no real license. It also hurts Straight Back Games, the developer and publisher behind the game. Avoid cracked installers and pages promising access outside legitimate purchase channels. A reward-funded copy still goes through the official checkout process; a pirate download doesn’t.

Use the official Steam installation after purchasing DEVOUR, and keep your account credentials private. You don’t need to trust a third-party game installer to use either the rewards route or a compatible marketplace key.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub offers a card with $10 in wallet value.

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That $10 card covers DEVOUR‘s $9.99 price with $0.01 left over in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get DEVOUR Free

DEVOUR makes sense for horror fans who want 1 to 4 player survival, randomized searches, and escalating ritual objectives. Its 90% positive Steam feedback is encouraging, but the loud jump scares and pressure won’t suit everyone. It suits a group that enjoys coordinating under pursuit rather than quietly exploring.

The Snakzy route trades time spent completing eligible offers for a Steam gift card that funds a permanent copy without an out-of-pocket game purchase.

Check your PC against the requirements, read the available offers, and work toward the cash-out minimum before planning your redemption. Keep the reward requirements in view rather than assuming the game’s low price means an immediate payout. That’s how to get DEVOUR free: earn the coins, redeem a compatible Steam card, and complete the official purchase.

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