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Here’s how to get Far Cry 5 free legally: earn store credit through rewards, then buy the game through an official checkout. This open-world first-person shooter turns Montana’s Hope County into a battlefield against a doomsday cult, with vehicles, recruitable allies, and cooperative play. The $59.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a route that trades time for the funds you need.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Far Cry 5. Your reward funds an official purchase, giving you a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the price, reception, platforms, PC requirements, and redemption process, so you can decide if earning the balance suits you.

Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 78 critic / 7.0 user Genre Open-world first-person action adventure shooter Developer Ubisoft Montreal, Red Storm, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Kiev Publisher Ubisoft

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How To Get Far Cry 5 Free: Full Game Overview

Far Cry 5 has a 78 critic score and 7.0 user score on Metacritic for PC. On Steam, it holds a Very Positive rating, with 81% positive feedback across 174,667 reviews. That gives you a broad picture of its reception: substantial player approval, alongside a more measured critical response.

The setting is Hope County, Montana, where Joseph Seed and his family lead the fanatical Eden’s Gate cult. Your goal is to fight back and liberate the county. Instead of restricting the action to shooting on foot, the game lets you travel by land, air, and water. Farmlands, aerial dogfights, and hostile territory give that struggle a distinctly rural setting.

The Steam release arrived on March 26, 2018. Development credits name Ubisoft Montreal, Red Storm, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Toronto, and Ubisoft Kiev, with Ubisoft publishing. The game’s focus is an open-world campaign that supports solo play or full 2-player co-op, letting you choose between directing the action yourself and coordinating with a friend.

The appeal of Far Cry 5 is the range of approaches available within that campaign. You can use stealth takedowns, bring heavy weapons, recruit human specialists, or call on animal allies. That flexibility lets you change how you approach the fighting through your equipment, companions, and transport.

How Much Does Far Cry 5 Cost?

The official Far Cry 5 price is $59.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so the rewards method does not unlock a hidden free edition or bypass the store. Instead, you earn funds that cover an ordinary purchase. If you’re asking, “Is Far Cry 5 free on Steam?”, the answer is no. The distinction matters because a legitimate license still comes from completing checkout, even when the money originated as a reward.

Seasonal sales are sensible times to check storefront prices, but don’t plan around an assumed discount or an unverified historical low. Compare the live price with your available wallet funds before buying, and confirm that you have selected the edition you want. A reduced price could lower the purchase cost, but the app’s cash-out rules still apply. The Snakzy method sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn the Steam credit instead.

Far Cry 5 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 78 PS4 81 Xbox One 82

Far Cry 5 is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Metacritic lists platform-specific critic scores of 78 for PC, 81 for PS4, and 82 for Xbox One. Those are separate review aggregates, so keep the platform attached when comparing them. The Steam purchase covered here is the PC version.

The Steam gift card method applies only to Steam. It does not provide a console copy, and its wallet funds cannot buy the game through a console store. PS4 and Xbox One players should purchase through their own console storefronts rather than follow these Steam redemption steps.

For PC players, the purchase point is straightforward: redeem the card to your Steam account, then use the resulting wallet balance at checkout. Before investing time in offers, make sure the available reward is suitable for your account’s region and that your computer meets the requirements below. Choosing the right storefront comes before building the balance.

Far Cry 5 System Requirements

Far Cry 5 requires 64-bit Windows 10, 8 GB RAM, and 40 GB of available storage. Steam’s minimum graphics options are an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270, while the recommended tier lists a GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) CPU Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) DirectX Version 9.0c Version 9.0c Storage 40 GB available space 40 GB available space

Check your processor and graphics card against the listed tiers rather than relying on memory capacity alone. The recommended requirements are the more useful comparison when deciding how comfortably your existing PC fits the game, but they do not establish a specific frame-rate promise.

Far Cry 5 Mechanics

The core loop in Far Cry 5 is about exploring Hope County, fighting Eden’s Gate, and freeing hostile territory. The combat toolkit spans stealth takedowns, melee shovels, and rocket launchers, giving you different ways to initiate a fight. Choose equipment based on how visible you want to be during an encounter. Sneaking and launching explosives are both supported approaches, rather than separate game modes.

Travel is part of the action, with vehicles covering land, air, and water. Muscle cars and ATVs handle ground travel, while planes allow aerial dogfights. That variety makes it possible to change the pace between encounters instead of treating every journey as a walk toward another firefight. As you liberate Hope County, the world reacts to your actions. The freedom to pick transport and tactics is a central part of the appeal.

The Guns for Hire and Fangs for Hire systems add support to those choices. Human specialists provide tactical assistance, while animal allies include Boomer the dog and Cheeseburger the bear. Their roles include scouting, distraction, and attacking enemy squads. You can also play the full campaign with a friend in co-op and coordinate your tactics. Its replay appeal comes from trying different approaches, companions, and ways of moving through the county. For another game in the series, our similar guide to getting Far Cry 6 free covers the rewards approach.

Experience the open-world firefights, animal allies, and cooperative liberation of Far Cry 5 through a rewards-funded purchase. Download Snakzy to earn coins through partner games and other offers, then redeem eligible rewards for Steam credit that covers the game.

Far Cry 5 Top Features

Hope County: Far Cry 5 sets its conflict in rural Montana, where Joseph Seed and his family control a doomsday cult. Your campaign centers on liberating the county. Flexible Combat: Stealth takedowns, melee shovels, and heavy rocket launchers support different approaches. Choose your equipment around how you want to handle the encounter. Guns for Hire: Recruit specialized rebels for tactical support during the fight against Eden’s Gate. Human companions give you another resource to consider alongside your weapons. Fangs for Hire: Animal allies such as Boomer and Cheeseburger can scout, distract, and attack enemies. They bring a different kind of support to the battlefield. Full Campaign Co-op: Play alone or share the entire journey with a friend in 2-player co-op. Coordinate tactics and reclaim Hope County together, with land, air, and water travel available along the way.

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How To Get Far Cry 5 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. You’re investing time rather than paying for the game yourself, so consider whether the available activities suit you before committing. The goal is enough redeemable Steam credit to cover the purchase, not simply a small balance displayed inside the app.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: review the tasks, completion conditions, and coin rewards, then choose activities you are comfortable completing. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward enough redeemable value to cover the $59.99 Steam price. Read each offer’s conditions before spending time on it. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your eligible balance covers the $59.99 purchase, choose an appropriate Steam reward. The $35 minimum cash-out still applies, but that minimum alone does not cover this game. Buy Far Cry 5 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is earnings, not enough for this full-price purchase or an immediate cash-out: the $35 minimum payout threshold applies first. Plan to build substantially more value, potentially across several rewards, to get Far Cry 5 for free. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Is It Legal To Get Far Cry 5 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and eligible coins become a real Steam gift card. You then redeem that card and buy Far Cry 5 through Steam. The result is a permanent license attached to your account. You’re changing how you obtain the purchase funds, not bypassing payment or the game’s licensing system.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks that rewards-funded purchases avoid. An unofficial Far Cry 5 free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy with no legitimate license. It also harms the developers behind the game, including Ubisoft Montreal and its partner studios. A download page claiming that a paid game costs nothing is not evidence that its files are safe or that distribution is authorized. Stick to official purchases rather than cracks or unofficial installers.

If you want to understand the store-credit side before starting, Eneba‘s regional Steam gift cards page offers another place to explore that product category. Those are paid products, separate from earning rewards. For the free route described here, keep your focus on eligible rewards and an official checkout, with no cracked files involved.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Far Cry 5 Free

Far Cry 5 makes sense for players who want a Montana open world, recruitable animal allies, and a full cooperative campaign. Its 81% positive Steam feedback supports that appeal, though the combat-and-liberation focus won’t suit someone seeking a tightly directed story. The freedom to vary tactics and companions is a reason to choose it.

The Snakzy route trades time completing offers for redeemable credit, letting you get Far Cry 5 for free through an official Steam purchase.

Start by checking your PC, your account region, and the available reward options. Then choose manageable offers and build enough value to cover the purchase rather than stopping at the minimum cash-out. That’s how to get Far Cry 5 free: earn the coins, redeem suitable Steam credit, and complete checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Far Cry 5 Free Get Far Cry 5 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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