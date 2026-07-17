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If you have been searching for how to get Crusader Kings III free, you are looking at one of the best-reviewed grand strategy games of its generation. Crusader Kings III carries a 91 Metascore on PC, a devoted fanbase of dynasty storytellers, and a roadmap that is still expanding six years after launch. The catch is the $49.99 Steam price tag, which keeps plenty of Paradox fans on the sidelines. This guide removes that barrier with two legitimate routes to owning the game.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays you in coins for playing mobile games, coins you redeem for a game key at no cost. Eneba is a trusted marketplace where a Crusader Kings III Steam key currently runs around $14.06, about 72% off the official price, for readers who want to buy in immediately. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for the full breakdown of price, platforms, specs, and the step-by-step Snakzy method.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 91 critic / 8.3 user (PC) Genre Grand strategy / dynasty role-playing sim Developers Paradox Development Studio Publishers Paradox Interactive Time to earn: Main story ~30 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~70 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 150+ hours

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How To Get Crusader Kings III Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Crusader Kings III since its 2020 launch, and the numbers still hold up. The game carries a 91 Metascore on PC, with 99% of OpenCritic critics recommending it and a “Mighty” aggregate score in the low nineties. On Steam, it sits at 90% positive across roughly 145,000 reviews, a rare level of consistency for a strategy title six years into its life cycle.

Crusader Kings III is not a war game in the traditional sense. It is a dynasty simulator: you play a single bloodline across centuries of the Middle Ages, scheming, marrying, and occasionally murdering your way toward a stronger realm. The character-driven event system generates thousands of dynamic stories based on who your ruler is, what traits they carry, and who they have wronged. When your character dies, you step into an heir and keep going, which is the game’s signature succession loop.

Crusader Kings III released on September 1, 2020 on PC through Steam, built on Paradox’s Clausewitz engine. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions followed on March 29, 2022, a first for the series on consoles. It replaced Crusader Kings II as the series flagship and is considerably more approachable for newcomers.

The content has only grown since launch. The map now spans from Iceland to India, with 867 and 1066 start dates, deep lifestyle skill trees, and a 3D character system. Chapter V, Silk, Faith and Power, landed in April 2026, and the By God Alone expansion is scheduled for September 30, 2026. A large Steam Workshop modding scene keeps the game evolving even further.

How Much Does Crusader Kings III Cost?

Crusader Kings III costs $49.99 on Steam at full price. Paradox regularly discounts the game by 50 to 75 percent during major Steam sales, and the base game has dropped as low as $24.99 during the Summer Sale window. Keep in mind that most of the expansion chapters are sold separately from the base game, so a full collection costs considerably more than the base Crusader Kings III price alone.

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Keyshop prices have dipped even lower, with an all-time low near $10 recorded back in 2022. Expect another steep discount whenever Paradox runs its next major sale, since that has been the pattern for every prior Steam event. None of that matters much if you go the Snakzy route, though, since that method sidesteps the Crusader Kings III price entirely and gets you playing without spending your own money.

Crusader Kings III Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 91 / 8.3 PS5 85 Xbox 83 Switch N/A

Crusader Kings III is available on PC through Steam, plus macOS and Linux, with Steam Deck support confirmed. Console editions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S arrived in March 2022, bringing the full experience to controllers for the first time in series history. There is no Nintendo Switch version. The Steam version also receives every new chapter and DLC first, ahead of console ports. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method, and it also happens to be the platform with the deepest modding support and the widest DLC catalog.

Crusader Kings III System Requirements

Crusader Kings III is a CPU-leaning grand strategy title, not a graphics showcase, so it runs comfortably on modest hardware. Even a mid-range gaming laptop from several years ago can typically handle it at solid settings.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-750 / AMD FX 4300 Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 Storage 20 GB available space 20 GB available space

In practice, the minimum specs are several CPU generations old at this point, so almost any modern desktop or laptop clears them easily. The recommended tier mostly matters for large late-game saves with hundreds of characters on the map, where simulation load becomes the bottleneck rather than graphics.

Crusader Kings III Mechanics

In Crusader Kings III, the core loop puts you in charge of a single character, not a nation. You manage vassals, your council, ongoing schemes, and marriage alliances in a real-time-with-pause system, then hand everything, including your unfinished business, to your heir the moment you die.

The sandbox spans two start dates, 867 and 1066, and runs open-ended through 1453. Five lifestyle trees, covering Diplomacy, Martial, Stewardship, Intrigue, and Learning, layer perks and traits onto your character over a lifetime. Stress, dread, and secrets systems add pressure to every decision. Custom faiths and culture hybridization let you reshape the religious and cultural map as you play, and multiplayer campaigns plus an ironman mode for achievements round out the options.

Dynasty legacies and renown carry your family’s progress across generations, while congenital traits let you breed qualities like intelligence or strong genetics into your bloodline through careful arranged marriages. Warfare runs on levies, men-at-arms, and casus belli, though combat itself is simpler than in Europa Universalis IV by design. Characters, not battles, are the point, and thousands of dynamic events built around your specific ruler generate stories few other strategy games can match. Despite the added depth, Crusader Kings III is more approachable than Crusader Kings II ever was.

Crusader Kings III Top Features

Dynasty over nation. You play a bloodline across centuries, and death is only the beginning since every succession reshuffles the map and your priorities. Character-driven storytelling. Thousands of dynamic events react to traits, stress, secrets, and ongoing schemes, generating stories that feel unique to your specific playthrough. A map from Iceland to India. Two historical start dates, 867 and 1066, put thousands of playable rulers at your fingertips across a huge medieval world. Custom faiths and cultures. Reform religions, hybridize cultures, and reshape the medieval world according to your own dynasty’s beliefs and traditions. A living roadmap and mod scene. Chapter V arrived in April 2026, By God Alone is dated for September 30, 2026, and one of Steam‘s largest Workshop communities keeps adding new content.

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How To Get Crusader Kings III Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment method, not a money-investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins, and those coins convert into real gift card value you can spend on Crusader Kings III. If your goal is simply to get Crusader Kings 3 for free without spending anything out of pocket, this is a straightforward path.

Here is how to get Crusader Kings III free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $49.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $49.99 or more. Use the gift card to buy Crusader Kings III on Steam.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of getting started, though the exact timeline depends on your region and which offers are live. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. Offers and available games vary by country, so check what’s active in yours before committing to one.

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Get Crusader Kings III Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a few days building up a Snakzy balance before playing. If you would rather own Crusader Kings III today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys with buyer protection built in. The official Steam price sits at $49.99, while Eneba currently lists a Crusader Kings III Steam key from around $14.06, a saving of roughly 72%. That is a legitimate, permanent Steam license redeemed the same way as a full-price purchase, just through a cheaper storefront. Eneba is not being positioned as better than Snakzy here. Think of it as the option for readers who want to start playing today instead of waiting on coin balances, while Snakzy remains the route for anyone happy to trade a bit of time instead of money.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Crusader Kings III‘s price.

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Eneba prices shift over time, so it is worth checking the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Three paths lead to the same result: Snakzy costs no money but takes some time, an Eneba game key is discounted and instant, and an Eneba gift card funds your Steam wallet directly. Each one ends with a legitimate copy of Crusader Kings III.

Is It Legal to Get Crusader Kings III Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to make an official purchase on Steam, which leaves you with a permanent license tied to your account, identical to buying the game yourself.

What you should avoid are unofficial “free download” sites, cracked installers, and torrents claiming to offer Crusader Kings III for free. Searches for a Crusader Kings 3 free download often lead exactly to that kind of shady site, and these routes are illegal. They carry real risks: malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at the end of it. Piracy also cuts Paradox Development Studio out of the revenue entirely, even though the studio continues to support the game with new chapters years after launch.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If grand strategy is your genre, a deeper look at grand strategy games worth owning or a useful stash of discounted Steam gift cards on Eneba are both worth a look while you are here.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Crusader Kings III Free

Crusader Kings III backs up its reputation with real numbers: a 91 Metascore, 99% OpenCritic recommendation, and 90% positive reviews across roughly 145,000 Steam ratings, plus a roadmap still expanding in 2026. Once you know the full Crusader Kings III price picture, it rewards budget-conscious gamers, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone who would rather not wait for the next sale. If city-building and dynasty games are your thing, Cities: Skylines and Manor Lords make for a rewarding follow-up once you have finished plotting your first successful dynasty.

Getting started takes a few practical steps. Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build up your coin balance over the coming days. Once you hit the required threshold, redeem it for a Steam gift card and make your official purchase. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Crusader Kings III free is just a checkout away.

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