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If you have been searching for how to get Back 4 Blood free, the $59.99 price tag on Steam is probably why. Back 4 Blood is Turtle Rock Studios‘ return to the co-op zombie genre it invented with Left 4 Dead, and it is not a cheap pickup at full price. This guide covers two ways around that cost: one that pays nothing out of pocket, one that gets you playing today for less.

The first method is Snakzy, a free rewards app where you earn coins playing mobile games and redeem them for a Steam gift card, no credit card required. The second is Eneba, a marketplace selling Back 4 Blood Steam keys below the official price for immediate buyers. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below: the game itself, its cost and platforms, then the steps for each method.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 77 critic (PC) Genre Co-op zombie shooter with roguelite deck building Developers Turtle Rock Studios Publishers Warner Bros. Games Time to earn: Main story ~11 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~20 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~60+ hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Back 4 Blood Free Get Back 4 Blood Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Back 4 Blood Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Back 4 Blood since launch, and its numbers hold up. Turtle Rock Studios, the team that created Left 4 Dead, built this as its spiritual successor, and the game passed 10 million players by March 2022. Three story expansions followed: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood. Development officially wrapped in 2023, leaving a finished package rather than an ongoing live service.

The setup is simple. A parasite has turned most of humanity into the Ridden, and you play as one of eight Cleaners fighting through a four-act campaign in a squad of up to four. An AI Game Director changes enemy placement and difficulty on every run, and a card deck system lets you build toward a specific playstyle before each mission starts.

Back 4 Blood released on October 12, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with a day-one spot on Xbox Game Pass that is still active in 2026. It runs on Turtle Rock’s own build of Unreal Engine 4.

There is plenty here for the price: four campaign acts, three DLC expansions, over 100 unlockable cards for deck building, difficulty tiers from Recruit to No Hope, a PvP Swarm mode, and a fully supported solo mode with bots for players without a squad.

How Much Does Back 4 Blood Cost?

Back 4 Blood carries a $59.99 list price on Steam, the same figure it launched at in 2021. Warner Bros. Games has not run an official price cut on the base game recently, though bundle editions like the Deluxe and Ultimate versions occasionally get discounted around seasonal sales.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Steam sales have cut the Back 4 Blood price by as much as 90 percent in past events, bringing it close to $6. Outside of a sale window, the Back 4 Blood price stays at full retail, which is exactly why the Snakzy method below is worth a look. It turns the current price into a non issue instead of something to wait out.

Back 4 Blood Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 77 critic / 72% Steam positive PS5 [value to confirm] Xbox [value to confirm] Switch N/A

Back 4 Blood is available on PC through Steam, plus PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Crossplay works across all of them by default, so a PC squad can play alongside PlayStation and Xbox friends without any setup. It also remains on Xbox Game Pass. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, the Steam version is the one this guide’s method targets.

Back 4 Blood System Requirements

Back 4 Blood launched in 2021 on Unreal Engine 4, and its specs sit comfortably within reach of most gaming PCs built in the last five years.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM 8 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 570 NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD RX 590 Storage 40 GB available space 40 GB available space

None of that demands a high-end rig. A mid-range build from the last few years handles the recommended settings at 1080p and 60fps without trouble, which matters if your Snakzy payout is going toward the game rather than new hardware.

Back 4 Blood Mechanics

Each run of Back 4 Blood starts with your deck. You build a set of cards from your collection before a mission, and those cards shape everything from your starting ammo to your team’s damage output. Once the mission starts, the Game Director decides where hordes spawn, which special Ridden show up, and how much ammo and healing items are scattered around, so the same chapter never plays out the same way twice.

The moment-to-moment combat leans on aim rather than melee spam. You are rewarded for hitting the glowing weak points on special Ridden like the towering Tallboy or the grappling Stinger, and headshots matter far more here than they did in Left 4 Dead. Between missions, you spend supply points on better cards, gradually shifting your deck toward a specific build, whether that is a support loadout focused on team healing or an aggressive one built around melee and explosives.

Four campaign acts make up the core story, playable solo with bots or with up to three friends, and difficulty tiers from Recruit through No Hope change the pacing and punishment for mistakes significantly. A separate PvP Swarm mode flips the format entirely, with one team playing Cleaners and the other playing the Ridden. At launch, critics flagged some difficulty spikes and a heavy reliance on special infected, and later updates addressed a good chunk of that feedback.

Back 4 Blood Top Features

Turtle Rock’s zombie legacy: Back 4 Blood comes from the studio that created Left 4 Dead, built as its spiritual sequel more than a decade later. The card deck system: every run uses a deck you build yourself, so a support-focused playthrough feels nothing like an aggressive melee build. Eight playable Cleaners: each one brings a distinct perk, and the roster expands further with the three DLC expansions. Four difficulty tiers: Recruit through No Hope transform the same campaign into a completely different challenge. A finished, offline-ready package: all content has shipped, and solo play with bots means the game works with or without a squad.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Back 4 Blood Free Get Back 4 Blood Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Back 4 Blood Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. Redeeming those coins for a Steam gift card and buying Back 4 Blood through it gives you a permanent, legitimate license identical to paying full price yourself, just funded differently.

Here is how to get Back 4 Blood free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Back 4 Blood on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Since sale prices can drop Back 4 Blood under $10, a squad of four friends earning together could realistically cover all four copies within a couple of weeks of steady offer completion. For a lot of players, this is the most realistic way to get Back 4 Blood for free without any upfront spending.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, more than enough to cover a discounted copy of Back 4 Blood and then some. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before you can cash out, and offers plus availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any one offer.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Back 4 Blood Free Get Back 4 Blood Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Back 4 Blood Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend weeks building a Snakzy balance, and that is fair. Eneba is a trusted marketplace, and a discounted Back 4 Blood Steam key there sits well below the $59.99 official price for anyone who would rather buy in right now. The key you receive is a legitimate, permanent Steam license, the same as buying directly through Valve, just sourced through a licensed reseller instead. This is not a replacement for the Snakzy method above, just a faster alternative for players who want to play today rather than earn toward it.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Back 4 Blood‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift with the market, so check the live listing before buying either product. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. All three paths end the same way: Snakzy if you want to put in time, an Eneba key if you want an immediate discount, or an Eneba gift card if you would rather fund your own Steam purchase, each results in a legitimate copy of Back 4 Blood on your account.

Is It Legal to Get Back 4 Blood Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for attention, Snakzy shares part of that as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Back 4 Blood through the official Steam store, ending up with a permanent license tied to your account, exactly like a normal purchase.

If you searched for a Back 4 Blood free download expecting a cracked installer or a torrent, steer clear. Those routes are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware, permanent Steam account bans, and no actual license to the game. Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Games are the ones harmed when players pirate a copy instead of earning or buying one properly.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to play Back 4 Blood without spending your own money, while the developers still get paid in full. If you want to stretch that same approach further, the dedicated Steam gift card hub on Eneba covers credit toward other titles, and a useful split screen co-op guide is worth a look for squad night options beyond this one.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Back 4 Blood Free

Back 4 Blood earned its 10 million players honestly: real Left 4 Dead pedigree, three finished expansions, and a card system that keeps runs from feeling repetitive. It is a strong pick for co-op groups who miss that franchise, for anyone already invested in similar games like State of Decay 2 or Dying Light 2, and for bargain hunters who noticed how far the price has fallen since 2021.

The practical path is straightforward. Download Snakzy, pick an offer with a solid payout, build your balance toward the $59.99 price, and make the purchase on Steam once you hit your target. If you would rather skip the wait entirely, the Eneba key covered above gets you there just as legitimately. Once that gift card lands in your account, how to get Back 4 Blood free stops being a question and becomes a checkout screen.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Back 4 Blood Free Get Back 4 Blood Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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