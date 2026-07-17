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If you’ve been searching for how to get Anno 117 free, you’re not alone. Anno 117: Pax Romana just handed the series its boldest leap yet, trading the industrial revolution for the Roman Empire and asking players to govern provinces from Latium to the Celtic wetlands of Albion. The catch is the $59.99 Steam price. This guide removes that barrier and shows you exactly how to walk away with a legitimate copy without paying full price.

Two routes get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time for coins you redeem as a Steam gift card, no money spent. Eneba sells a legitimate Anno 117: Pax Romana key for around $46.75, about 22% off, for anyone who wants to buy in now. Both end in a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game, its cost, the Snakzy steps, and the Eneba alternative. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 base on Steam Metacritic rating 84 critic score; Steam user reviews Mixed at 65% Genre City builder, economic strategy, historical Rome Developers Ubisoft Mainz Publishers Ubisoft Time to earn: Main story 20 to 25 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content 60+ hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 100+ hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Anno 117: Pax Romana since its reveal, and the reception backs up the hype. Critics called it “one of the best games in its genre this year” and the most beautiful Anno ever made, and it posted a 50,484 concurrent Steam peak at launch in November 2025. It also marks the franchise’s first day one console release. The picture isn’t perfect though. Steam user reviews sit at Mixed, around 65% positive from over 12,000 reviews, with players pointing to the always-online requirement and a campaign that ends abruptly. Both things are worth knowing before you commit your time.

At its core, you govern Roman provinces as a rising governor. You build cities packed with detail, down to arena crowds and kids chasing dogs through the streets, and manage production chains and trade routes across two distinct regions. Latium is the civilized Roman heartland, while Celtic Albion is the untamed frontier with its own goods and culture. You can lean into economy, diplomacy, or military strength, often mixing all three as your province grows.

Anno 117: Pax Romana released on November 13, 2025 on PC through Steam and Ubisoft Connect, and, in a franchise first, arrived day one on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Ubisoft Mainz, the same studio behind Anno 1800, built it on its proprietary Anno engine, six years after that game’s launch.

There is a campaign plus a highly customizable endless sandbox mode, and the series’ first land combat sits alongside the classic naval battles you’d expect. New gods and research systems add extra progression layers on top of the usual needs economy, and diagonal roads open up far more flexible city design. A Year 1 Pass with three DLCs is already on the roadmap, alongside the Prophecies of Ash expansion.

How Much Does Anno 117: Pax Romana Cost?

Anno 117: Pax Romana costs $59.99 for the base Standard Edition on Steam, with the Gold Edition and its Year 1 Pass priced higher. Buying an Anno 117 Steam key directly still means paying full price unless you catch one of Ubisoft‘s frequent sales, and the platform’s discount curve moves fast: the Gold Edition already dropped by 20 euros or more within weeks of launch. Playing on Steam still requires a Ubisoft Connect account and an online connection.

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There’s no confirmed historical low yet since the game only launched in November 2025, but based on Ubisoft‘s usual pattern, expect 25 to 40% off within a few months and steeper cuts by the one year mark. If you’d rather skip watching for a sale altogether, the Snakzy method below makes the current Anno 117 price beside the point.

Anno 117: Pax Romana Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 / 7.3 PS5 83 Xbox 81

Anno 117: Pax Romana runs on PC through Steam and Ubisoft Connect, and launched day one on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, a first for the franchise. Every version requires an always-online connection, even in single-player, since Ubisoft ties save data to your account. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the PC version specifically. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point once your coin balance is ready.

Anno 117: Pax Romana System Requirements

Anno 117: Pax Romana‘s system requirements sit on the demanding side for a city builder. Reviewers noted it still runs comfortably on hardware like an RTX 2070, so you don’t need a flagship rig, but budget for a fast SSD given the 117 GB install size.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1660 (6GB) or AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 6600 XT (8GB) Storage 117 GB SSD required 117 GB SSD required

A mid-range PC from the last few years should clear the minimum spec without much trouble, though you’ll want to lean toward the recommended GPU tier if you plan to zoom into Anno 117‘s dense city detail at higher settings.

Anno 117: Pax Romana Mechanics

The core loop in Anno 117: Pax Romana starts with settling islands and growing your population through tiers, from plebeians upward. Each tier demands more from your production chains and trade routes, so you’re constantly balancing what citizens need against what the emperor expects. Expanding your influence across provinces can happen through coin, word, or sword, and most playthroughs end up mixing all three.

Structurally, you get a guided campaign, which reviewers criticized for ending abruptly, alongside the endlessly customizable sandbox mode that’s the real heart of the series. Two regions give you distinct identities to manage: Roman Latium and Celtic Albion, each with its own goods and culture. Co-op multiplayer is on offer too, and research plus new deity buffs add fresh progression layers on top of the classic needs economy.

On the systems side, land combat joins naval warfare for the first time in the franchise, and diagonal roads plus deeper beautification tools give you far more flexible city design. The needs-based economy layers in taxes, happiness, and emperor demands, while diplomacy with rival governors adds another lever to pull. Reviewers described the overall design as stable evolution rather than revolution, gorgeous but conservative, a clear contrast with Anno 1800‘s industrial sprawl.

Anno 117: Pax Romana Top Features

Rome, the Anno way: Provinces built with staggering detail, from arena crowds to kids chasing dogs through the streets. Two worlds in one: Civilized Latium and untamed Celtic Albion, each with its own goods and culture to manage. Land combat at last: A franchise first, joining the classic naval battles you already know. Gods and research: New progression layers that deepen the classic needs economy. Diagonal roads and deep ornamentation: The most flexible city-painting toolkit in franchise history.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required. Think of it as a time-investment method rather than a money-investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real gift card value you can put toward Anno 117: Pax Romana.

Here’s how to get Anno 117: Pax Romana free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track your progress toward the Anno 117 price inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Anno 117: Pax Romana on Steam: use the gift card to buy the game

Since Ubisoft‘s discount curve moves fast, timing your redemption with a 25 to 40% sale can meaningfully cut the coin goal you need to hit, and any surplus can roll toward the Year 1 Pass.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, though results vary by region and the offers available at the time. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. Once you’ve built up enough of a balance, you get Anno 117 for free simply by redeeming your coins and buying.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind out Snakzy offers before playing. If you’d rather buy in today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection for exactly that. The official Steam price sits at $59.99, while the current Eneba key runs about $46.75, roughly 22% cheaper. Worth noting: this particular listing is a Ubisoft Connect key restricted to Europe, so confirm your region works before buying. If you specifically want an Anno 117 Steam key rather than a Ubisoft Connect key, buying directly through Steam remains your only confirmed option right now. Either way, you’re getting a legitimate, permanent license, not a gray-market copy. Eneba isn’t a better option than Snakzy, just a faster one for anyone who wants to start playing immediately instead of building a coin balance first.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Anno 117: Pax Romana‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before buying. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Whichever path you choose, whether that’s Snakzy (free, takes time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (loads your Steam wallet), you end up with a legitimate copy of Anno 117: Pax Romana.

Is It Legal to Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back as coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to make an official purchase. You end up with a permanent license tied to your Steam account, exactly like any purchase you’d make yourself. There’s no gray area anywhere in that process.

If you’ve searched for an Anno 117 Pax Romana free download outside of Steam or Eneba, stay away. An always-online Ubisoft title cannot be meaningfully pirated in the first place, so any site offering a cracked installer is almost certainly malware bait. Piracy also cuts Ubisoft Mainz out of the revenue it needs to keep funding the Year 1 Pass and future DLC. Snakzy ensures the developer gets paid in full.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you’re weighing other titles, a cheaper way to grab strategy games is worth a look, and a handy Steam gift card hub on Eneba covers plenty of other purchases too.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free

Anno 117: Pax Romana backs up its $59.99 price with real quality. Critics landed it at 84 on Metacritic, it drew a 50,484-player concurrent launch peak, and Ubisoft Mainz already has a DLC roadmap building on top of it. That said, the always-online requirement and an abruptly ending campaign are real caveats worth knowing before you commit. If you’re also eyeing other strategy picks, Crusader Kings III and Manor Lords deserve a similar look once your Snakzy balance is building.

Both routes covered here end in a permanent, legitimate license. Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your coin balance, and get Anno 117 for free once you hit your target, or grab the discounted Eneba key today if you’d rather skip the wait entirely.

Once your gift card is ready, how to get Anno 117 free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout away from governing Rome.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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