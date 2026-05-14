Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Kilowatt Case knives are the only knife skins found inside the Kilowatt Case – all twelve belong to the Kukri Knife family at Rare Special Item (Gold) tier. CS2 Kilowatt Case skins in this lineup span from sub-$55, Field-Tested options to pattern-premium copies exceeding $1,100, making the Kilowatt Case relevant whether you’re buying to play, invest, or collect.

Players searching what knives are in the Kilowatt Case will find all twelve Kukri Knife finishes covered below – from sub-$55 budget options to pattern-premium skins that clear $1,000. Prices, drop odds, and condition breakdowns are all here, so you can skip the guesswork and buy the right Kilowatt Case knives the first time.

Our Top Picks: Best Kilowatt Case Knives in CS2

Every Kilowatt Case knife is a Kukri Knife skin at Rare Special Item (Gold) tier – the knife model is fixed and only the finish changes. Here are all twelve knives in Kilowatt Case, covering every price point from budget entry to collector-tier:

Each Kilowatt Case knife above covers a distinct price bracket and aesthetic. The section below on what knives are in the Kilowatt Case goes deeper – condition availability, price ranges, and what drives value for each CS2 Kilowatt Case skin. Players still deciding how to get Kilowatt Case knife skins will find both opening odds and direct-purchase context covered across each entry.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Kilowatt Case: Drop Probabilities and Rarity Breakdown

Understanding drop odds is the first step in deciding whether to open cases or buy Kilowatt Case knives directly. For players researching how to get Kilowatt Case knife skins, knowing the numbers behind each CS2 Kilowatt Case skin tier is essential. All knives in Kilowatt Case are Rare Special Items (Gold tier) with a ~0.26% drop probability per opening. These are among the rarest CS2 Kilowatt Case skins available – making each knife drop a genuinely low-probability outcome.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

Probabilities are derived from community opening data across 10,000+ case openings. Since knife odds are fixed at ~0.26%, volume is the only way to improve knife-tier odds. Mil-Spec skins account for ~80% of all drops; knife outcomes sit at ~0.26% – rare but achievable at volume. ROI is the ratio of average skin value returned per $1 spent, including key cost; it is a statistical average, not a guaranteed outcome. For anyone curious about what knives are in the Kilowatt Case, all twelve Kukri Knife finishes are waiting for you in the section below.

All Kilowatt Case Knives in CS2: Complete Guide

Kilowatt Case knives span from under $55 to over $1,100 – all sourced exclusively from the Kilowatt Case. Every entry below covers condition availability, price range, and the factors behind each skin’s market price, so you know exactly what knives are in the Kilowatt Case and which one fits your budget. All twelve CS2 Kilowatt Case skins are Kukri Knife variants are Rare Special Items – no other blade type appears in this case. Players wondering how to get Kilowatt Case knife skins will find both direct-purchase and opening strategies addressed across each entry.

Product Price: $223.77–$264.70 / ~€209.00–€247.00 / ~£178.00–£210.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Fade is the premium benchmark among Kilowatt Case knives – condition availability is locked to Factory New ($264.70) and Minimal Wear ($223.77) only, compressing supply and keeping the price floor consistently high. Fade percentage adds a second pricing layer: full fades (complete purple-to-pink sweep with no yellow) command a premium over partial fades, so inspecting screenshots before buying is standard practice for this Kilowatt Case knife.

Why we chose it Players chasing the most recognizable Kilowatt Case knife in CS2 – the Fade‘s condition-restricted supply (FN and MW only) keeps the floor stable, and fade percentage gives collectors a clear quality ladder to chase.

The color shift from yellow at the base up through pink and into purple at the tip makes this one of the standout finishes across all CS2 Kilowatt Case skins – people recognize it instantly. Among the knives in Kilowatt Case, the Fade is pretty much the top pick if you’re after a Kilowatt Case knife that keeps its value and doesn’t require any pattern homework beyond checking the fade percentage.

★ MOST EXCLUSIVE KILOWATT CASE KNIFE SKIN Kukri Knife | Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $152.34–$185.00 / ~€142.00–€173.00 / ~£121.00–£147.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Slaughter is a three-condition Kilowatt Case knife – Factory New ($185.00), Minimal Wear, and Field-Tested (~$152.34) – offering real pricing flexibility. The Slaughter finish layers reds of varying depth – from bright crimson to near-black – over a dark base, creating a high-contrast look that’s been one of the most recognizable finishes in CS2 since the earliest days of skin trading. The knives in Kilowatt Case at this tier deliver premium value without demanding pattern research.

Among Kilowatt Case knives around the $150–$185 mark, Kukri Knife | Slaughter is hard to beat for pure in-game impact. It’s also one of the more low-maintenance CS2 Kilowatt Case skins – pricing moves with condition and nothing else, so you always know what you’re getting. For anyone working through the knives in Kilowatt Case trying to find a solid mid-range pick, Slaughter is the easy answer.

★ MOST DISTINCTIVE KILOWATT CASE KNIFE Kukri Knife | Slaughter Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $106.86–$511.99 / ~€99.00–€479.00 / ~£85.00–£408.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Case Hardened is easily the most unpredictable of the Kilowatt Case knives – standard Battle-Scarred copies sit at $106.86, while blue-heavy Factory New ones can reach $511.99. The heat-treatment finish throws random blue, yellow, and purple across the blade across all five conditions. Among all knives in Kilowatt Case, this Kilowatt Case knife has the widest range driven purely by pattern luck – “blue gem” copies fetch a serious premium and are closely tracked by CS2 collectors.

A Field-Tested copy with an average pattern sits around $130–$160, making it one of the most cost-efficient entries into the Kilowatt Case knife Gold tier. Players who use the best CS2 trading sites to find specific patterns will find Case Hardened copies trade actively – buyers are hunting blue concentration, not just condition.

★ BEST PATTERN-DRIVEN KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife | Case Hardened Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $91.69–$1,181.09 / ~€85.00–€1,105.00 / ~£73.00–£944.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Crimson Web tops all Kilowatt Case knives for raw price ceiling – centered-web Factory New copies clear $1,181. The spider-web vein pattern lands on a deep red base, and placement is what makes or breaks this Kilowatt Case knife: centered webs fetch multiples of edge-web copies in the same condition. Of all knives in Kilowatt Case, this one has the widest value gap between a $91.69 Battle-Scarred floor and its collector ceiling.

For collectors buying CS2 Kilowatt Case skins with resale in mind and wanting to know what knives are in the Kilowatt Case that command the biggest pattern premium, pattern research is essential before purchase. Guides on the best place to sell CS2 skins cover exit liquidity – as important as entry price when pattern premiums run this high. Field-Tested copies with off-center webs still deliver strong aesthetics at a fraction of collector pricing, keeping this Kilowatt Case knife accessible at multiple budget levels.

★ HIGHEST VALUE KILOWATT CASE KNIFE Kukri Knife | Crimson Web Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $92.46–$263.22 / ~€86.00–€246.00 / ~£74.00–£210.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Blue Steel is a full five-condition Kilowatt Case knife, running from $92.46 at Battle-Scarred to $263.22 at Factory New. Blue Steel applies a cool blue-grey metallic treatment with no pattern randomness – every copy at a given condition trades at essentially the same price, which makes this the easiest option across knives in Kilowatt Case to shop without pre-purchase research.

Cool-tone knife finishes carry consistent demand in CS2, and Blue Steel delivers that reliably. Field-Tested and Well-Worn copies in the $95–$120 range are solid value for players who want a clearly premium Kilowatt Case knife without crossing $130. Check out the best CS2 case opening sites if you want a clearer picture of what knives are in the Kilowatt Case and how available they are.

★ BEST STEEL FINISH KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife | Blue Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $76.58–$150.54 / ~€71.00–€140.00 / ~£61.00–£120.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

Of all the Kilowatt Case knives, the Kukri Knife | Stained has the narrowest price range – $76.58 in Battle-Scarred, $150.54 in Factory New – making it the easiest pick if you’re sticking to a budget. It’s a solid Kilowatt Case knife if you want zero pricing surprises. The weathered iridescent metal finish shifts between blue-grey and bronze, and among CS2 Kilowatt Case skins, it’s one that genuinely rewards you in-game more than screenshots ever show.

This is the most underrated CS2 Kilowatt Case skin for price-to-value consistency – a Field-Tested copy looks clean, costs under $90, and carries the full Rare Special Item designation at every wear level. For players wondering how to get Kilowatt Case knife skins without a large upfront commitment, Stained in Field-Tested is the most straightforward answer in the lineup.

★ BEST MID-RANGE KUKRI KNIFE SKIN Kukri Knife | Stained Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $58.54–$239.68 / ~€54.00–€224.00 / ~£46.00–£191.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Urban Masked has one of the largest condition-driven spreads among Kilowatt Case knives – $58.54 at Battle-Scarred versus $239.68 at Factory New, nearly a 4x gap. Urban Masked uses a grey-tone urban camouflage pattern in segmented blocks of grey, white, and charcoal. Visual degradation is minimal until Well-Worn, which means Field-Tested copies deliver near-FN aesthetics at a fraction of the price – the most efficient buy for this Kilowatt Case knife.

Under $70 for a Kilowatt Case knife in CS2, Urban Masked is the strongest tactical-look option available. Players who want a different blade type entirely should know that Fracture Case knives offer alternative models – but for the Kukri Knife specifically, knives in Kilowatt Case are the exclusive source.

★ MOST TACTICAL KUKRI KNIFE SKIN Kukri Knife | Urban Masked Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $57.68–$261.64 / ~€53.00–€245.00 / ~£46.00–£208.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Night Stripe is one of those Kilowatt Case knives that rewards patience – Battle-Scarred starts at $57.68, Factory New tops out at $261.64, and the gap is all about wear. That dark near-black base with subtle striping holds up surprisingly well, so Field-Tested and Well-Worn copies look nearly as sharp at a fraction of the FN price. If you’re figuring out how to get Kilowatt Case knife skins without overspending, this is the one.

Unlike pattern-dependent Kilowatt Case knives, pricing here is entirely condition-driven – every copy at the same wear trades near the same price, making it easy to shop. Night Stripe is one of the more underappreciated CS2 Kilowatt Case skins given its FN upside relative to floor. Players comparing dark finishes across cases should look at Fever Case knives for further reference.

★ BEST STRIPED KUKRI KNIFE SKIN Kukri Knife | Night Stripe Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $55.67–$300.00 / ~€52.00–€280.00 / ~£44.00–£239.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Scorched punches above its weight among Kilowatt Case knives – $55.67 gets you in, but the $300.00 FN ceiling reflects how rare clean copies actually are. For a budget Kilowatt Case knife, that kind of upside is uncommon, making it one of the more compelling CS2 Kilowatt Case skins at this tier. Finish-wise it’s all muted earthy greys and charcoal, heat-damaged and worn-in, which fits the name perfectly.

Field-Tested copies under $60 are the value pick – full burn pattern with clear detail at a fraction of the FN premium. Among CS2 Kilowatt Case skins in this price bracket, Scorched is the one with the most FN upside, making it an interesting option for collectors tracking Factory New supply. CS2 skin betting sites occasionally surface Scorched copies in higher conditions at competitive rates.

★ BEST BATTLE-WORN KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife | Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.17–$336.26 / ~€48.00–€314.00 / ~£41.00–£268.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Safari Mesh has the lowest entry price of any Kilowatt Case knife – approximately $52.17 in Battle-Scarred – while carrying a Factory New ceiling of $336.26, the highest relative FN premium among all knives in Kilowatt Case. Players searching how to get Kilowatt Case knife skins at the lowest entry price consistently land here. Safari Mesh applies a dark olive-green mesh texture across the blade; FN copies show sharp mesh detail, while Battle-Scarred copies fade toward a flat, muted surface.

Field-Tested copies in the $55–$65 range are the efficient buy – same Kilowatt Case knife aesthetic with minimal visual loss. The extreme FN premium makes this CS2 Kilowatt Case skin interesting for collectors tracking Factory New supply, since FN copies are scarcer than the floor pricing implies. CS2 anime skins and other stylistic comparisons can help contextualize where Safari Mesh fits in the broader skin market.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE KUKRI KNIFE SKIN Kukri Knife | Safari Mesh Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.37–$200.00 / ~€48.00–€187.00 / ~£41.00–£159.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Boreal Forest sits at nearly the same floor as Safari Mesh at ~$52.37 Battle-Scarred, but its Factory New ceiling is a more contained $200.00 – making mid-condition pricing more predictable and mid-range buyers less exposed to FN volatility. Boreal Forest uses a green and brown woodland camo pattern that reads clearly in Factory New and Minimal Wear, fading at higher wear. Prices stay consistent condition to condition – typical of most knives in the Kilowatt Case – making this one of the more no-brainer CS2 Kilowatt Case skins for budget buyers.

Players wondering how to get Kilowatt Case knife skins at the lowest possible entry cost will find Boreal Forest and Safari Mesh competing directly. Between the two cheapest Kilowatt Case knives, the choice comes down to palette preference. Boreal Forest‘s more contained ceiling makes it the cleaner buy for players who want a budget Kilowatt Case knife with predictable pricing. For a broader knife case context, the guide on the best cases to open in CS2 compares the Kilowatt Case against other sources in the game.

★ BEST BUDGET KUKRI KNIFE SKIN Kukri Knife | Boreal Forest Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $53.30–$319.58 / ~€49.00–€299.00 / ~£42.00–£255.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Kilowatt Case / Gallery Case

Case Key: Kilowatt Case Key / Gallery Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Forest DDPAT is one of those Kilowatt Case knives that surprises people – $319.58 at Factory New is a solid ceiling for a budget pick, with Battle-Scarred around ~$53.30. Great option if you’re working out how to get Kilowatt Case skins without burning your wallet. Among all knives in Kilowatt Case, this one stands out for bringing the original CS pixelated camo – dark green, olive, brown pixel blocks – to the Kukri blade in a way that looks sharper and more angular than Boreal Forest.

Field-Tested copies in the $55–$70 range deliver the classic pattern clearly and are the value pick among budget Kilowatt Case knives. The FN premium reflects genuine scarcity at that condition tier. For perspective on how CS2 knife aesthetics translate across different weapon types, the best AWP skins offer a useful comparison. The Kukri Knife | Forest DDPAT closes out the full list of what knives are in the Kilowatt Case – a fitting final entry for collectors who value the DDPAT legacy at an accessible price.

★ BEST FOREST-PATTERNED KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife | Forest DDPAT Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Kilowatt Case Knives in CS2: Full Comparison

A stats-led snapshot of all twelve Kilowatt Case knives, covering rarity, price range, and the key pricing driver for each. Prices are accurate as of 05/2026.

Skin Name Rarity Price Range Pricing Driver Kukri Knife | Fade Rare Special Item $223.77–$264.70 FN/MW only; fade-percentage premium Kukri Knife | Slaughter Rare Special Item $152.34–$185.00 3-condition supply; strong finish recognition drives demand Kukri Knife | Case Hardened Rare Special Item $106.86–$511.99 Pattern lottery; blue-gem variants sharply raise ceiling Kukri Knife | Crimson Web Rare Special Item $91.69–$1,181.09 Web placement premium; centered-web FN is highest value Kukri Knife | Blue Steel Rare Special Item $92.46–$263.22 Dark near-black finish; no pattern variance; condition-linear Kukri Knife | Stained Rare Special Item $76.58–$150.54 Tightest spread in the case; most predictable mid-range buy Kukri Knife | Urban Masked Rare Special Item $58.54–$239.68 Strong FN premium; minimal visual loss at Field-Tested Kukri Knife | Night Stripe Rare Special Item $57.68–$261.64 Subtle striping hides wear well; strong FN premium relative to floor Kukri Knife | Scorched Rare Special Item $55.67–$300.00 High FN ceiling for budget tier; limited FN supply Kukri Knife | Safari Mesh Rare Special Item $52.17–$336.26 Lowest floor; highest relative FN premium in case Kukri Knife | Boreal Forest Rare Special Item $52.37–$200.00 Contained FN ceiling; predictable mid-condition pricing Kukri Knife | Forest DDPAT Rare Special Item $53.30–$319.58 DDPAT legacy demand; second-highest FN ceiling at budget tier

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The biggest gaps across Kilowatt Case knives come from three factors: condition availability (Fade locks to FN/MW; all others except Slaughter cover all five conditions), pattern premiums (Case Hardened and Crimson Web reward pattern research with real upside), and FN supply scarcity (budget skins like Safari Mesh and Scorched carry high FN ceilings relative to entry price). For CS2 accessory comparisons, Recoil Case gloves give useful context on high-value case accessories.

My Overall Verdict on Kilowatt Case Knives

Kilowatt Case knives are genuinely well-spread across price points – $55 Safari Mesh on the low end, $1,100+ Crimson Web at the top. So if you’ve been asking what knives are in the Kilowatt Case and which is worth it, here are my top three Kilowatt Case knife picks:

Kukri Knife | Fade – The benchmark Kilowatt Case knife: condition-restricted supply, fade-percentage pricing, and the most consistent demand in the lineup.

Kukri Knife | Slaughter – Best mid-premium option for players who want a recognizable CS2 Kilowatt Case skin in the $150–$185 range with no pattern complexity.

Kukri Knife | Case Hardened – Most flexible pick for collectors: full five-condition availability with blue-gem pattern upside that can significantly exceed the standard floor.

No matter if you’re opening cases or buying directly, the Kilowatt Case delivers a well-rounded set of Kilowatt Case knives across every price tier – making it one of the more practical cases to engage with in CS2.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY KILOWATT CASE KNIVES Kilowatt Case Knives Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

FAQs