Funko Pop Price Guide in 2025: Value, Buy or Sell Your Collection

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Ever searched for a Funko Pop price guide and ended up more confused than before? You’re in the right place. As a collector myself, I know how tricky it is to figure out what your Funko Pop figures are actually worth.

Some Pops cost just a few dollars, while others are surprisingly valuable, but what actually makes the difference?

I’ll show you how to check current Pop prices, what truly affects a Funko Pop’s value, and where you can safely buy or sell your figures .

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting out, you’ll find everything you need to make smarter choices for your collection. Let’s get into it.

Overview of Funko Pops Prices

Ever wondered how many Funko Pops there are or how these prices make any sense? Funko Pop prices can vary dramatically. Some sell for $5, others can reach $1,000+. So, how much are they worth? It depends. Regular Pops go for $10–$15 at retail. But limited editions, exclusives, or vaulted releases (the ones no longer made) can skyrocket in price. Events like San Diego Comic-Con drop Pops that instantly become must-haves, and their value reflects that.

The reason? It’s a mix of rarity, exclusivity, popularity, and condition. Characters from huge franchises like Marvel, Disney, or anime often get a boost just from demand alone. And “Chase” variants (slightly different versions of a regular Pop) and special edition stickers also push prices higher.

There’s no exact formula for Funko Pop pricing, but knowing what to look for helps you spot hidden gems and make better choices, whether you’re buying, selling, or growing your collection.

How To Check Funko Pop Prices?

Figuring out how much a Funko Pop is really worth doesn’t have to be a guessing game. There are some solid tools out there that collectors (myself included) rely on to get accurate Funko price guide info that’s up to date. Whether you’re checking out a recent release or a rare grail, knowing where to look makes all the difference.

Tool / Source Why It’s Useful Pop Price Guide (PPG) The go-to resource for most collectors. It pulls data from eBay sales and tracks price trends, making it one of the most reliable tools out there. Just type in the Pop’s name, number, or even the collection it’s from, and you’ll get current market insights, variants, and any comments related. HobbyDB Works closely with PPG and adds a lot of detailed info, like release history and exclusive versions. It’s great if you want a more complete picture of your Pop’s background. eBay sold listings The real-world option. Not what’s currently for sale, but what’s actually been sold. This gives you the most realistic view of what buyers are willing to pay right now. Just head to eBay, search for your Pop, then filter by “sold items” to see the actual prices. Local comic shops or collectible stores Some shop owners have tons of experience with pricing and can give you insights or even trade offers. It’s also a great way to meet other collectors and see what Pops are going for in your area.

Bottom line? If you want to buy, sell, or just track your collection’s value, using these tools will save you time and possibly money. Just make sure you’re checking the right version, number, and sticker, because even small differences can change the value a lot.

Top Factors That Influence a Funko Pop’s Value

When it comes to Funko Pop pricing, a few key details can seriously change how much a figure is worth. Whether you’re buying, planning to sell, or just curious, knowing what drives value makes all the difference. Here are five major factors that you should keep in mind before making a move.

Rarity & Scarcity

This is the big one. The more uncommon a Funko Pop is, the more valuable it tends to be, it’s that simple. Limited edition releases, event exclusives, and Chase variants are all perfect examples. Then there are vaulted Pops, which are no longer being made, instantly making them harder to find.

Some fans also go after box errors or prototype figures, which were never meant for sale. These are seriously hard to get, but if you do find one, it could be worth some real money.

A great example? Freddy as Chucky Fundays, limited to a special event and super rare. Or the Supernatural Baby with Sam Chase, which is a Chase variant and gets snatched up quickly by fans. If you’re lucky enough to spot one of these in the wild, don’t hesitate.

On top of the list of the greatest Funko Pops, Freddy as Chucky Fundays is an absolute showstopper. Taking Funko’s mascot, Freddy Funko, and crossing him with Child’s Play classic horror character, Chucky, the figure ends up being both weirdly adorable and totally creepy. People love it because it’s such a unique crossover, you just don’t see many items like this in the Funko lineup!

What really makes this Funko stand out is its rarity and exclusivity. It was only available during a special Fundays event, so getting your hands on one isn’t easy. That limited release is a huge reason why collectors are willing to pay premium prices for it.

Add to that the fact that it blends two popular franchises (Funko’s brand mascot and a legendary horror movie), so demand is always high. If you’re hunting for something that feels genuinely special and could definitely turn into a conversation starter, Freddy as Chucky Fundays deserves a spot in your entire collection.

This one’s for the myth lovers out there. The Loch Ness Monster Glow in the Dark Funko Pop is part of the “Myths” line, and honestly, it’s one of the coolest. The sculpture is super detailed, the green tones look great on a shelf, and the glow-in-the-dark feature makes it even more eye-catching.

It’s not tied to a movie or franchise, but that’s part of the charm: it’s folklore turned collectible from a brand that’s built a whole universe out of imagination.

What gives this Pop real value is its limited release and unique concept. Unlike mass-produced items from big franchises, myth-based Pops usually have low production numbers, which makes them harder to find.

The glow-in-the-dark variant adds even more appeal, especially to niche fans who go after standout designs. Plus, it’s vaulted now, so you’re unlikely to find it sitting on a store shelf anytime soon.

If you’re into Game of Thrones or just love dragon figures, this Metallic Dragon 3-pack is seriously cool. It includes Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, all in a slick metallic finish that makes them stand out visually way more than the standard versions. Instead of getting just one dragon, you get the whole trio in one box, which makes it feel like a real collector’s item rather than just another Pop.

What makes this set valuable is the metallic variant and the fact that it was released as a limited edition, so you won’t find it sitting on regular store shelves anymore. Game of Thrones fans are still active collectors, and anything dragon-related from the show usually holds its Pop price pretty well.

Plus, triple packs like this are less common, and that scarcity gives them extra appeal, especially when the items come with a coordinated theme like this one. It’s a great pick if you want something that looks epic on display or just want to own a little piece of Westeros.

Condition

Condition can make or break the Pop price, literally. Even if the figure itself is rare, a damaged box or a bad paint job can drop its value fast. Collectors are super picky, especially when it comes to older or vaulted Pops, so keeping everything in mint condition matters way more than you’d think.

We’re talking about two things here: the box and the figure. Creases, dents, fading, or even a torn corner can knock dollars off the cost. Same goes for the Pop itself: factory flaws, scratches, or missing paint details are a big no.

Also, if the Pop is signed or comes with any kind of special marking, authentication becomes essential. Without it, the value’s basically just a guess.

One example is the A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Pop. Some versions with mint boxes and no defects go for way more than opened or beat-up ones. Protect your Pops, seriously.

If you’re a Disney fan (or just love classic animation), this one’s going to hit you right in the nostalgia.

Prince Philip is the ultimate fairy tale hero – charming, fearless, and ready to slay dragons before breakfast. With his trusty sword and iconic smirk, he’s the prince who kissed the curse goodbye and brought happily ever after to Sleeping Beauty.

This collectible stands out for a few big reasons. First, it’s tied to a popular Disney franchise, and collectors in this brand are among the most dedicated in the Funko world.

Second, it was released as part of a limited-time anniversary edition, which already gives it extra value. If you’re building a remarkable Funko shelf or want a Funko that really pops visually, this one is a total must-have.

Now this is one of the most unique Darth Vader Pops out there. The Samurai Edition gives the iconic Sith Lord a total makeover, blending Star Wars with traditional Japanese armor (and it works way better than you’d think). The sculpture is super detailed, and the design feels like something straight out of an alternate universe. It’s the kind of piece that makes people stop and go “wait, what is that?”

This version is part of an exclusive release, which already makes it a bit harder to track down. Combine that with how popular Darth Vader and the Star Wars franchise are in general, and you’ve got a Pop that’s definitely going to stay in demand. Dedicated fans love these crossover-style designs, especially when they’re limited runs like this. So, if you’re after something that’s both stylish and a little unexpected, this one totally deserves a spot in your entire collection.

Demand & Popularity

Sometimes a Pop doesn’t even have to be rare to be valuable, sometimes the hype alone is enough. When a figure is tied to a huge brand or franchise like Star Wars or One Piece, the demand automatically goes up. Same with characters that have massive fan bases. A Pop of Darth Vader or Freddy Krueger, for example, is going to be way more in demand than some random background character.

Then there’s what the community calls “grails”, those ultra-desired Pops that everyone wants but almost no one has. They might be limited, vaulted, or just insanely popular. Think about the Ghost Rider Deluxe Black Light Pop or the One Piece Brook Fall Convention Pop. Both of those hit the sweet spot: cool design, strong fandom, and not easy to find.

So yeah, franchise and character popularity matter a lot, and sometimes, that alone is enough to boost a Pop’s value big time.

If you’re into horror, this Freddy Krueger Funko Pop figure is one you’ve got to have. It’s based on the original A Nightmare on Elm Street version, and it nails all the details: striped sweater, clawed glove, and that creepy grin. Everything’s there, but with that fun, stylized Funko look. Honestly, it just looks awesome on the shelf, especially if you’re into the old-school horror vibe.

What makes this one stand out is how iconic Freddy is. He’s one of those characters everyone instantly recognizes, and that keeps demand strong. Depending on the edition, you might even find a special sticker or a version tied to a limited release, which makes it more valuable.

There are even glow-in-the-dark or blood-splatter versions, which are perfect for Halloween displays or just to show off your horror side. Whether you’re building a spooky lineup or just want a Pop with serious character, Freddy is and will always be a solid buy.

Anime fans, this one’s a gem. This Funko features the fan-favorite skeleton musician in his classic look: bright, bold, and full of personality.

If you’re into One Piece, you already know how unique Brook is, and this Funko Pop figure captures his energy perfectly. For anyone trying to complete their Straw Hat crew lineup, this is a must-have.

The sculpt nails his casual look and unnatural afro, staying true to his iconic “Soul King” persona. That alone gives it some serious value for fans. On top of that, One Piece is one of the most popular franchises worldwide, so anything tied to it tends to stay in high demand.

Add to that the vibrant design and limited availability, and you’ve got a Funko Pop that’s not just cool-looking, but also harder to find and more valuable over time.

Autographs & Authentication

A signed Funko figure can take the value to a whole new level, but only if it’s legit. Having a signature from the actor, artist, or creator adds a personal connection that collectors really care about. Imagine owning a Freddy Krueger Pop signed by Robert Englund or a Darth Vader figure with the actor’s autograph, that’s an instant upgrade!

But here’s the thing: without proper authentication, that autograph is basically just ink on a box. If you’re serious about collecting or reselling, you need real proof. That’s where third-party services like PSA/DNA, JSA, or Beckett come in. They verify the signature and provide a certificate, which can make a huge difference in the cost.

One great example? A signed A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Pop with PSA verification can go for way more than an unsigned one. So remember, if you get it signed, make sure it’s certified. No one wants to gamble on a fake.

First Editions / Exclusive Stickers

You’d be surprised how much a little sticker on the box can change the value of a Funko Pop. Seriously, first edition releases or exclusive stickers from big events can make a huge difference. Some collectors specifically hunt for the original run of a figure, especially if it’s from a major drop or con release.

What really throws people off is the sticker variation. There’s usually a difference between a Pop with a shared exclusive sticker (sold online or through retailers) and one with the actual convention-exclusive sticker (only sold at the event). Same figure, different sticker = very different price.

A good example is the Freddy as Chucky Fundays Pop, which was tied to a specific event and came with a unique sticker that boosted its value right away. If you’re going to collect seriously, watch those stickers because it’s not just decoration.

If you’re a Supernatural fan, you already know “Baby” isn’t just a car, it’s part of the family. This Funko Pop captures Sam Winchester riding in the iconic black 1967 Chevy Impala, and it’s a total fan favorite. What makes this one extra special is that it’s a Chase variant, meaning it’s a rarer version of the standard release, which instantly makes it more valuable to collectors.

Chase Pops are known for being tougher to find, and that scarcity is a big reason this one stands out. Combine that with the popularity of the Supernatural brand and you’ve got something that stands out in any entire collection. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just love Sam and his legendary ride, this piece hits all the marks and is only getting harder to track down.

This one is pure fire, literally. The Ghost Rider Deluxe Rides (Black Light) Funko Pop is one of those that just pop off the shelf, especially under UV light. Ghost Rider is already one of the coolest-looking Marvel characters, but throw in the black light paint, the flaming bike, and that oversized Deluxe box, and you’ve got something that feels more like a collectible centerpiece than a regular Pop.

What really boosts the value here is a combo of factors: it’s a Marvel exclusive, part of the limited Black Light series, and comes in a larger, more detailed sculpt. These Black Light variants have become super popular among collectors, and their limited availability only adds to the hype. If you’re building a Marvel shelf or just love anything with bold colors and attitude, this version of Ghost Rider is an absolute must.

Tips to Increase or Preserve Value

If you’re planning to collect long-term or maybe sell some Pops in the future, keeping them in top condition is everything. A figure that’s mint now can lose a ton of value if it doesn’t have the best Funko Pop protectors and isn’t stored right. So here are a few tips I’ve learned that really help keep your collection safe and valuable.

– Keep the boxes in mint condition. That means no stacking them carelessly or tossing them around. Even a small dent or crease can drop the value fast.

– Get yourself some Pop protectors. Soft cases work for most Pops, but if you’ve got something rare or expensive, go for a hard case. It’s totally worth it.

– Don’t store them in direct sunlight or humid spots. Heat, light, and moisture can fade the box, warp the plastic, or mess with the paint over time.

– If you’re collecting for value, track your Pops regularly using tools like PPG or HobbyDB. Prices change, and staying updated helps you know when to sell or hold onto a future grail.

Where To Buy and Sell Funko Pops?

If you’re just getting into Funkos or already have experience collecting, knowing where to buy and sell them really makes a difference.

Some places are great for finding deals, while others are better when you’re ready to sell. Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s worked best for me:

Best Places to Buy Funko Pops:

Where to Buy Funko Pops Wide Selection Good for Exclusives Retail Prices Rare/Vaulted Pops Big box retailers (Target, Walmart, GameStop) ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Online stores (Amazon, Funko’s official site, Pop in a Box) ✅ ✅ ✅ (mostly) ❌ Resale platforms (eBay, Whatnot, Mercari) ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅

Best Places to Sell Funko Pops:

Where to Sell Funko Pops Reach Low Fees Great for Rare Pops Easy to Use Notes eBay ✅ Huge audience ❌ Seller fees ✅ ✅ Best for visibility, but watch the fees. Amazon ✅ ❌ ✅ (if sealed/new) ❌ Great for pros, but setup is more complex. Pop Price Guide Marketplace ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Collector-focused, fewer fees. Facebook Groups and Reddit ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❗ Watch for scams – always use secure payments. Whatnot (Live Auctions) ✅ Growing fast ✅ ✅ ✅ Great for live selling and building hype.

FAQs

What is the average price of a Funko Pop?

Most Funkos sell for around $10 to $15 when sold at retail. However, prices can vary a lot depending on things like rarity, condition, exclusivity, or whether the Pop becomes vaulted or part of a popular collection.

How many Funko Pops are there?

There are now over 20,000 Funko Pops released globally, and that number continues to grow. With new characters from popular franchises, limited runs, and regional exclusives launching each year, the Funko universe just keeps expanding with fresh designs and figures.

How much are Funko Pops worth?

A Pop’s value depends on several factors, from character demand to exclusivity and condition. While some are worth under $10, others can sell for $1,000 (or more) if they’re rare, vaulted, or tied to franchises with strong fan interest and collectors willing to spend more to get them.

Are Funko Pops worth anything?

Definitely. Some are just decorative, but others (especially rare, vaulted, or event exclusives) can hold serious value. Even common Pops can gain value over time if kept in mint condition and become harder to find in the future.

What is the Pop price guide (PPG)?

The PPG is one of the most used tools among collectors. It pulls sales data, mostly from eBay, to show current estimated values, trending prices, variants, and even whether a Pop is gaining or losing demand.

What condition is considered ‘mint’ for a Funko Pop?

A Pop is considered mint when both the figure and the box are in perfect shape: no scratches, dents, creases, fading, or wear. It should look exactly how it did when first purchased and stored properly since then.

How to know which Funko Pops will be valuable?

Keep an eye out for limited editions, first releases, Chase variants, and Pops tied to massive franchises. If it’s exclusive or vaulted and collector demand stays high, its value is much more likely to rise over time.