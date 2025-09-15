Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

10 Best One Piece Cards in 2025 for Play and Collecting

As many of us already know, the best One Piece cards deliver pure excitement the moment you open a pack.

Some shine in competitive play, while others are prized collectibles that mark iconic moments in the game. From stunning Shanks parallels to fan-favorite Zoro pulls, these cards bring together both power and prestige, making them must-haves for any fan .

In this list, you will find a blend of choices suitable for both beginners and seasoned collectors.

Our Top Picks for One Piece Cards

With so many standout cards in the One Piece TCG, narrowing down the top three was no easy task. These selections represent the current standout choices available, each earning its place through proven performance. Here are the top favorites:

Monkey.D.Luffy OP05-119 – Luffy earns the top spot for his explosive swing potential and game-changing On Play effect. The ability to reset your board and take an extra turn is unmatched, making him a powerhouse for players. Roronoa Zoro OP01-001 – Zoro’s aggressive simplicity and foundational role in Red strategies make him a timeless pick. His +1000 power boost for just 1 DON!! is easy to use and highly effective. Trafalgar Law OP10-119 – This One Piece TCG card’s life manipulation mechanic offers strategic depth and comeback potential in Supernovas builds. Law’s synergy with Yellow leaders and ability to stabilize mid-game make him a versatile tool in competitive matches.

In addition to these great choices, there is a lot the One Piece TCG has to offer, so keep scrolling to see more information and additional choices to add to your deck.

10 Best One Piece Cards to Build, Battle, and Brag About

Every pack of One Piece TCG cards feels like a gamble. You might uncover a hero, a rival, or a treasure that can help define your deck.

How many of these have you tracked down, and which ones deserve a spot among the best One Piece cards?

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP05-119 Set Name Awakening of the New Era (OP05) Card Type Character Cost 10 Power 12,000 Colors Purple Attribute Strike Block 1 Type The Four Emperors, Straw Hat Crew

Monkey.D. Luffy OP05-119 stands as one of the most explosive finishers in the One Piece card game. This fan favorite powerhouse serves as both a board reset and a game-ending threat. It can flip matches during critical moments when you’re behind or need to pivot to secure the win.

Luffy is one of the best One Piece cards due to two devastating abilities. Luffy’s On Play ability requires 10 DON!!, but clears your entire board by placing all of your other characters at the bottom of the deck. After that turn is completed, you get another turn, which is ideal for counterattacks.

The secondary ability is also handy in longer One Piece card games. Once per turn, you can activate it by resting one DON!! card to add a new one from your DON!! deck and set it to active. It can help you build momentum in friendly or competitive play, and it’s perfect for Purple leader builds. It’s powerful, but also a popular choice for the artwork and some pricey variants.

This One Piece card originally appeared in Awakening of the New Era as a Secret Rare before being reprinted in the One Piece The Best PRB01 set. It’s a highly coveted card featuring the main character from the franchise, and the Manga version of Monkey can bring thousands on the secondary market.

Why we chose it Luffy OP05-119 stands out for the swing potential that can reset the board and give you control in a single move. Rare prints make it a chase card, so it’s a tournament threat and a grail for serious collectors.

My verdict: Few cards capture the feeling of a true finisher like this one. It changes momentum instantly, commands respect in competitive play, and holds collector prestige that puts it in a class of its own.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP01-001 Set Name Romance Dawn (OP-01) Card Type Leader Cost N/A Power 5000 Colors Red Attribute Slash Block 1 Type Supernovas, Straw Hat Crew

Roronoa Zoro OP01-001 stands as the original swordsman leader who launched the One Piece Trading Card Game. This Red leader has 5,000 power and the Slash attribute, an aggressive foundation that players have built on throughout the game’s history.

This One Piece card has an ability that focuses on combat enhancement. For the cost of 1 DON!!, Zoro’s effect boosts all of your characters by +1000 power during your turn. This straightforward design perfectly captures Zoro’s direct fighting approach from the early manga, while power boost makes his attacks more threatening.

Zoro works best in Red aggro strategies that want to pressure opponents through consistent leader attacks. His Slash attribute opens the door for sword-based support cards, while Red’s aggressive toolkit provides plenty of ways to maintain momentum. The ability pairs perfectly with DON!! management, rewarding players who like to plan their resource usage carefully.

As one of the launch leaders from the original set, Roronoa Zoro OP01-001 holds special significance for many, much like iconic Pokémon cards do for collectors who started with the earliest releases. Newer leaders offer more complex mechanics, but this version of Zoro is perfect for players who dig clean, efficient gameplay.

Why we chose it This card deserves recognition as the foundational Red leader that helped define aggressive strategies in the One Piece TCG. His simple but effective design makes him perfect for newcomers, and the Alternative Art variant has become a favorite with collectors.

My Verdict: A launch leader that still shapes decks years later is rare. Zoro’s design proves that straightforward mechanics can outlast trend-heavy strategies, making it a timeless pick for both players and collectors.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP10-119 Set Name Royal Blood (OP-10) Card Type Character Cost 7 Power 9,000 Colors Yellow Attribute Slash Block 3 Type Dressrosa, Supernovas, Heart Pirates

Trafalgar Law from the Royal Blood set is another One Piece card that provides players with some serious comeback potential. This character is all about life manipulation and getting you extra resources when you need them most, while helping you stabilize your position to set up big plays.

Law is a popular character from the One Piece Trading Card Game that can give you the breathing room if you’re in a pinch. When you play this card, you get to reveal one Supernova character from your hand. You’ll then tuck it face down on top of your life cards. Then, you may rest one DON!! card and attach it to a Supernova-type Leader.

Trafalgar Law OP10-119 plays perfectly into Supernovas-heavy builds during One Piece card games. It captures Law’s strategic thinking from the Dressrosa storyline and opens the doors to unique ways to play. This Yellow card has 9,000 Power with a slashing attribute, and works well alongside cards like Cavendish or Eustass Captain Kidd.

This secret, rare One Piece card comes from the Royal Blood series, which arrived in March 2025. The 151-card set has proved popular with One Piece fans and is the best way to pick up this powerful character in this popular trading card game. While the standard version is slick, the Alternate Art and Manga versions look fantastic!

Why we chose it The Law OP10-119 One Piece card earns its place for the way it swings momentum mid-game. The life manipulation effect buys breathing room and fuels Supernovas builds, placing it among the best One Piece cards.

My Verdict: The strength of this card lies in its ability to swing momentum without brute force. It rewards patient play and delivers breathing room, showing why tactical depth matters as much as raw stats.

4. Koby OP11-001 [Best Tempo Shift Leader]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP11-001 Set Name A Fist of Divine Speed (OP11) Card Type Leader Cost N/A Power 5,000 Colors Red/Black Attribute Strike Life 4 Type Navy, Sword

The fan favorite timid cabin boy turned confident Marine gets his time to shine with Koby OP11-001. Instead of brute strength, this Leader brings a tactical edge to the battlefield with a dual-color design that opens up flexible plays.

Koby’s signature ability lets SWORD characters attack opponent characters immediately after hitting the field. This creates instant board pressure and turns every SWORD unit into a potential threat that demands immediate attention during One Piece card games. It’s a fun mechanic that flips traditional tempo on its head.

A good strategy revolves around cards like Kujyaku OP11-004 to gather Navy characters, then unleash barrages of attacks using cards like Peacock. Some of the best One Piece cards for this approach are the 6-cost Helmeppo and 7-cost Koby. The strategy rewards aggressive techniques and smart timing.

A Fist of Divine Speed showcases Koby’s evolution from Marine trainee to confident officer. The set gives players tools to build Navy control decks that can overwhelm opponents with immediate threats. It’s one of the best One Piece cards for players who value tempo and precision.

Why we chose it Koby enables pseudo-rush turns that impact One Piece card game boards immediately. It gives Navy decks the aggression they needed to compete with his ability to turn every SWORD character into an instant threat.

My Verdict: Tempo shifts often decide matches, and this leader embodies that truth. Turning SWORD characters into instant attackers gives Navy decks the aggression they had been missing.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP08-118 Set Name Two Legends (OP-08) Card Type Character Cost 8 Power 8,000 Colors Red Attribute Slash Life N/A Type Former Roger Pirates

Former Pirate King crew members demand respect, and this legendary warrior definitely belongs among the best One Piece cards. At 8 cost with 8,000 power, Rayleigh’s Slash attribute captures the Dark King‘s swordsmanship in competitive form.

His On Play ability targets up to 2 opponent characters, giving one -3,000 power and another -2,000 power until your opponent’s next turn ends. Following this effect, you can K.O. one opponent character with 3,000 power or less. This creates a brutal combo in One Piece card games when you have Silvers OP08-188 in your hand.

The power reduction allows you to weaken major threats while removing smaller ones entirely. Silver Rayleigh’s immediate board impact makes him ideal for Red strategies needing decisive plays. The Former Roger Pirates type opens synergy possibilities, which makes this One Piece card a great option for tournament play or collectors.

The Silvers Rayleigh OP08-118 cards’ ability to neutralize multiple threats in one play makes him perfect for Red finisher strategies. This secret rare from the Two Legends series is a fantastic pull in any format, and the Manga variant is one of the more valuable cards in the set.

Why we chose it This Secret Rare from Two Legends offers a rare blend of power, precision, and synergy. Rayleigh’s ability to reduce power across multiple targets and remove threats outright makes him a reliable closer in Red decks and one of the best One Piece cards.

My Verdict: Precision defines Rayleigh’s impact. Reducing multiple enemies while removing another makes him one of the cleanest answers in the game, and his legendary status adds weight to every pull.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP09-051 Set Name Emperors in the New World (OP-09) Card Type Character Cost 10 Power 12,000 Colors Blue Attribute Slash Life N/A Type The Four Emperors, Cross Guild

Buggy brings chaotic energy to the battlefield with abilities that reflect his unpredictable nature from the series. This fan favorite character from the Emperors in the New World set offers players a mix of utility and surprise factor that can swing games in unexpected ways.

The clown emperor’s effect centers on board disruption and risk-reward gameplay. When played, Buggy OP09-051 can send one of your opponent’s characters to the bottom of their deck. It’s a powerful removal tool that bypasses KO protection. The problem is, it only works if you control five or more characters with a cost of 5 or higher.

If not, Buggy goes to the bottom of your own deck, turning a misplay into a major setback. This fail condition adds tension and mirrors the character perfectly. Buggy fits best in Cross Guild decks that can reliably meet his condition, making him a strategic tool in builds focused on late-game board presence.

The Emperors in the New World expansion positioned Buggy as a high-impact One Piece card, reflecting his rise from comic relief to legitimate threat. His unpredictable nature translates well to gameplay, creating moments where he can flip the board… or vanish entirely.

Why we chose it Buggy OP09-051 thrives on unpredictability. His powerful effect and punishing fail condition make every match feel tense. That balance of power and risk makes Buggy both fun and memorable, earning his spot on the list of best One Piece cards.

My Verdict: Unpredictability is the hallmark here. The thrill of risk paired with powerful payoff mirrors Buggy’s chaotic rise, making every use of this card feel like a gamble worth taking.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP12-034 Set Name Legacy of the Master (OP-12) Card Type Character Cost 1 Power 2,000 Colors Green Attribute Special Life N/A Type Muggy Kingdom, Thriller Bark Pirates

The Perona OP12-034 One Piece card captures the presence of the Ghost Princess with abilities that support deck consistency and provide utility. This 1-cost Green character from Legacy of the Master brings her signature helpful nature to competitive play.

Perona’s On Play effect activates when your Leader has the Slash attribute, letting you look at 5 cards from the top of your deck. This allows you to reveal up to 1 Slash attribute card or Green Event and add it to your hand. After that, you’ll put the rest at the bottom of the deck in any order. This provides excellent deck filtering for Slash-focused strategies.

Perona is one of the best One Piece cards in starter decks that want consistent access to key pieces while still maintaining board presence. The low cost makes her easy to play early, and her search effect ensures you find the cards you need. The card’s design reflects her helpful role during the Thriller Bark arc, where she proved instrumental in supporting allies.

The Legacy of the Master set gave Perona the spotlight she deserved, providing a tool that makes Slash decks more consistent. She works particularly well with leaders like Zoro OP12-020, helping fuel the Slash synergies that make those decks function, much like influential MTG cards that shaped competitive play.

Why we chose it Perona OP12-034 stands out for her ability to improve deck consistency while providing a low-cost body. Her search effect creates card advantage in Slash-focused decks, and her 1-cost efficiency makes her an excellent early play.

My Verdict: Consistency is what sets this pick apart. Early filtering creates stronger turns and smoother setups, turning a one-cost support card into a piece that elevates entire Slash-focused strategies.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP04-031 Set Name Kingdoms of Intrigue Card Type Character Cost 10 Power 10,000 Colors Green Attribute Special Life N/A Type Seven Warlords of the Sea, Donquixote Pirates

Doflamingo’s 10 DON!! investment brings devastating control effects that establish him among the best One Piece cards for board domination. It’s a favorite from the Kingdoms of Intrigue set that represents the Heavenly Demon at his most ruthless.

This One Piece card has an On Play ability that lets you prevent up to 3 of your opponent’s rested leader or character cards from becoming active during their next Refresh Phase. While you’ll pay a heavy cost for the effect, it creates a swing by keeping key threats offline for an entire turn cycle, similar to strategic Yu-Gi-Oh! cards that thrive on tempo control. Doflamingo excels in Green control strategies that can afford the hefty DON!! requirement.

The Donquixote Doflamingo OP04-031 One Piece card and its high investment reflect his status as a major antagonist in the One Piece universe. The lockdown mechanic mirrors his String-String Fruit abilities, and it’s one of the more affordable Super Rares, whether you like the art on the base version or prefer the One Piece The Best reprint variant.

Why we chose it Donquixote Doflamingo’s stats, combined with his unique On Play ability, make him a must-have for Green control decks. He’s a dual-threat that demands attention and quick thinking from opponents.

My Verdict: Locking down an opponent’s board for a full cycle is a rare kind of control. That ability to stall momentum defines Green control builds and reflects the ruthless edge of the character.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP09-093 Set Name Emporers in the New World (OP-09) Card Type Character Cost 10 Power 12,000 Colors Black Attribute Special Life N/A Type Four Emperors, Blackbeard Pirates

Darkness incarnate arrives with Marshall D. Teach OP09-093 from Emperors in the New World, earning recognition as one of the best One Piece cards for Purple play. This 10-cost monster commands 12,000 power with Blocker and represents the terrifying might of the Yami Yami no Mi wielder.

If your Leader has the Blackbeard Pirates type and this Character was played this turn, you can activate his ability once per turn during your Main Phase. It disables the effect of one opponent Leader for the rest of the turn, and also shuts down the effect of one opponent Character while preventing that Character from attacking until the end of your opponent’s next turn.

Emperors in the New World positioned Blackbeard as the ultimate endgame threat he represents in the series. His power-negating abilities mirror his fruit-stealing nature, while premium alternate art versions appeal to a wide range of One Piece card game fans.

Why we chose it Marshall D. Teach OP09-093 is one of the best One Piece cards for a Purple control philosophy, thanks to devastating dual effects. His combination of massive stats and game-ending abilities makes him the perfect finisher in One Piece games.

My Verdict: Endgame threats don’t get much more decisive. Shutting down leaders and characters while swinging with massive stats makes this one of the most oppressive closers in the One Piece TCG.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Number OP04-083 Set Name Kingdoms of Intrigue Card Type Character Cost 5 Power 6,000 Colors Black Attribute Special Life 2 Type Dressrosa, Revolutionary Army

The Sabo OP04-083 One Piece card brings resilience and card flow to Black decks and the “Revolutionary Army” trait, making him a versatile mid-game stabilizer. His presence on the board reflects his protective role in the series, shielding allies all while keeping your hand fresh.

When played, Sabo activates a powerful effect. None of your Characters can be KO’d by effects until the start of your next turn. Then, you draw 2 cards and trash 2 cards from your hand. This combination of protection and filtering gives players a defensive edge. It also improves consistency, especially in builds that rely on graveyard setup or selective card access.

Kingdoms of Intrigue positioned Sabo as a tactical safeguard, not just a blocker. His ability to prevent effect-based removal and cycle cards makes him a key piece for players who appreciate board presence. Alternate art versions, including the manga rare, have also made him a collector’s favorite.

Why we chose it Sabo OP04-083 offers a rare mix of board protection and card advantage. His effect shields your field from KO threats while refreshing your hand, making him a fantastic inclusion for players who prioritize control and resource management.

My Verdict: Stability and card flow come together here. Protecting the field from effect-based removal while cycling through the hand ensures this mid-cost option always feels valuable.

FAQs

What is the best One Piece card?

The best One Piece card for competitive games is Monkey D. Luffy Alt Art from OP09, because it features Rush, 10,000 Power, and card draw, making it a dominant finisher in high-level play. Manga and Alt versions of characters like Portgas.D.Ace and Gol D. Roger are usually at the top of collectors’ lists.

How to know which One Piece cards are good?

To know which One Piece cards are good, check the rarity, competitive usage, and synergy with popular leaders. Cards with Secret Rare or Super Rare status often have powerful effects, and tournament-winning decks highlight which cards perform well.

What are Don!! cards in One Piece?

Don!! cards are the main resource in the One Piece card game, because they’re used to pay for playing cards and boosting attacks. Each Don!! card adds 1000 power when attached to a Leader or Character, and players gain two Don!! per turn from the Don!! deck to fuel their strategy.

Which One Piece cards are valuable?

The most valuable One Piece cards include Manga Rares like Shanks and Trafalgar Law, because they feature limited artwork and high collector demand. Championship promos and alternate arts also carry high One Piece trading card prices due to limited distribution and visual appeal.

Are Japanese or English One Piece cards better?

Japanese One Piece cards are better for collectors because they release earlier, and often have exclusive artwork, which can be valuable. English One Piece cards are better for competitive matches outside Asia, because they’re tournament legal in regions like North America and Europe, and easier to find locally.