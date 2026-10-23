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How To Get Well Dweller Cheap in 2026

Well Dweller is a 2026 release from developer Kyle Thompson and publisher Top Hat Studios, a 2D Metroidvania built around a dark fairy-tale atmosphere. It launched on PC and consoles the same week.

The story follows a wanderer who descends into a flooded, long-forgotten well beneath a cursed village in search of buried answers. The deeper the descent goes, the more old fables read like warnings, and the well itself seems to remember things the village tried to forget.

Exploration, combat, and puzzle solving blend as the well’s layers unlock paths back to the surface. With the HUB15 discount code, you can get Well Dweller cheap the moment you decide to climb in.

Well Dweller Overview

Well Dweller sets its entire adventure inside and around a single, impossibly deep well sunk beneath a village that abandoned it generations ago. The 2D sidescrolling world unfolds as a series of flooded chambers, collapsed shafts, and waterlogged shrines that hint at why the village sealed the well in the first place. Dust and rusted ladders tell as much of the story as any dialogue does.

You play as a nameless traveler drawn to the well by rumors of something valuable left at its bottom, only to find a community of displaced creatures and spirits still living in its lower reaches. Each area reveals another piece of the fairy tale the villagers used to tell their children, and each piece complicates the last. The well’s residents are survivors of whatever drove the village to abandon the place, not simple obstacles.

Combat stays grounded and deliberate, built around reading enemy patterns in tight vertical spaces instead of overwhelming you with options. New traversal tools open up previously sealed routes the way a Metroidvania should, and early dead ends become shortcuts once you’ve earned the right ability. The well’s verticality means every new tool changes how an old room plays, not just where you can walk.

The further down you go, the more the well’s logic bends, and the line between memory and the present grows harder to see. By the time you reach the bottom, the fairy tale and the truth are hard to tell apart, and the village’s real history turns out to be stranger than the story it told its children.

Game Info Details Genre Metroidvania Release date 2026-09-22 Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 89/100 (PC) Developer Kyle Thompson Publisher Top Hat Studios

Well Dweller Best Features

Flooded Well World

Climb and swim through collapsing shafts, sunken shrines, and waterlogged tunnels that all feed back into one connected well. Every new area changes how the ones before it read.

Patient, Grounded Combat

Fight with close-range tools that reward watching an enemy’s wind-up over mashing through it. Fights in the well’s tight spaces punish careless positioning more than they punish slow reflexes, so pacing matters as much as timing.

A Village’s Buried Fairy Tale

Piece together the story the village stopped telling through environmental details and the well’s remaining inhabitants. The tale shifts the deeper you go, and it reveals a darker version of itself.

Metroidvania Progression That Rewards Backtracking

Earn new traversal abilities that open shortcuts through areas you already explored, and the well turns into a tighter, more connected map the longer you stay. Abilities gained late in the game often make the earliest rooms worth a second visit.

Cheaper Well Dweller Key Price

Buy the Well Dweller key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this 2D Metroidvania without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Well Dweller discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Well Dweller

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Pentium E2180 (2 * 2000), AMD Athlon Dual Core 4450e (2 * 2300), or equivalent

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GT 220 (1024 MB), Radeon HD 4650 (1024 VRAM), or equivalent

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 1 GB

The developer lists minimum requirements only.

How To Get Well Dweller Cheaper at Eneba

To get Well Dweller cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and choosing the platform, region, and edition that match your account. PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and both Switch versions are all listed, so check carefully that you’re picking the right one before you add it to your cart. Once the listing looks right, move to checkout.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15. The lower price should show in your order total once the code is applied, so take a moment to confirm it before you pay.

Finish the purchase with your preferred payment method, then wait for your key to arrive through Eneba’s usual delivery process. Redeem it on the matching platform, and the well will be waiting with no sale or seasonal Well Dweller discount required, since HUB15 already does the job. If anything about the key’s region ever looks unclear, Eneba’s support page can confirm compatibility before you redeem. The whole process from checkout to redemption usually takes just a few minutes.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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