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How To Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cheap in 2026

Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition cheap and return to Capcom‘s survival horror while saving money. You play FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft as she investigates a death connected to her mother’s past, while Leon S. Kennedy gets pulled into the same case.

You can save on Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition by purchasing a discounted game key on Eneba. Snakzy is another route, a rewards app where you earn rewards through mobile games and redeem eligible rewards toward a purchase.

Here’s how both methods work, plus why this outbreak is still worth your time.

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Can I Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cheap?

Yes, you can get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition cheap through Eneba, where you can compare available Steam key offers and look for a price below the regular storefront cost.

The Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition price is $79.99 on Steam, which is steep for gamers on a budget. On Eneba, enjoy lower prices on available keys and enter the HUB15 discount code for 15% off when your order qualifies. Always confirm the key’s platform, activation region, and edition before purchase.

If you want to spend less out of pocket, Snakzy gives you a slower alternative. Playing eligible mobile games can earn you rewards, which may help fund a purchase through a supported storefront or payment method. That takes more time than buying a discounted key, but it keeps cash in your pocket.

The game may occasionally be on sale at the official storefronts. But if you want to start Grace’s investigation tonight, shop Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition on Eneba.

Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition – Why Play It Today?

Released on February 27, 2026, Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition is a survival horror sequel developed and published by Capcom.

Grace Ashcroft’s search takes her through a derelict hotel where the infected are only part of the problem, and the campaign splits its attention between her investigation and Leon Kennedy’s firefighting. You can switch between first-person and third-person views, so a corridor you crept through in one perspective plays differently in the other.

The game earned a 92/100 Metacritic score on PC, and it still rewards slow reading of a room over constant shooting, which is exactly what long-time fans want from the series.

Genre Survival horror Release date 2026-02-27 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Metacritic Rating 92/100 (PC) Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom

If you want a shorter, episodic trip through the same series, see how you can get Resident Evil: Revelations cheap.

Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Platforms & System Requirements

Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The linked product is a Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition key for Steam, so it activates on PC only, and buying it there does not grant access to any console version. Check your hardware before you commit, because the PC version asks for 16 GB of RAM even at the minimum tier.

The PC version needs a fairly recent machine:

System Requirements Minimum Recommended CPU Intel corei5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 RAM 16 GB 16 GB Video Card GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8 GB / Radeon RX 6600 8 GB Dedicated Video RAM 6144 MB 8192 MB OS Windows 11 (64bit required) Windows 11 (64bit required)

Compare these specifications with your own PC so Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition runs well on your setup.

The Best Features of Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition

Among the best survival horror games, this one builds its tension around scavenging, puzzle solving, and fights you can run from. Ammo counts stay low enough that every handgun bullet is a decision.

Grace’s sections play like an investigation, with clues and locked rooms ahead of the shooting. Leon’s sections push you the other way, and the perspective switch changes how you read a threat: over the shoulder for space, first person for precision.

If you want a horror campaign that makes you plan your route through a building before opening the first door, Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition is worth adding to your library at a lower price.

How to Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cheap on Eneba

Buying a discounted Steam key through Eneba is one of the most straightforward ways to save on this game. You can compare available offers, check their activation requirements, and apply HUB15 as your Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition discount if your purchase qualifies.

Here’s how to get started:

Step 1

Visit Eneba: Open the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Steam key listing and review the available offer.

Step 2

Check the product details: Confirm that the key supports your Steam account’s region and that you’re purchasing the correct edition.

Step 3

Add the game to your cart: Review the seller information and proceed to checkout.

Step 4

Apply the HUB15 promo code: Enter HUB15 in the discount code field, select Apply, and confirm that the promotion has reduced your total.

Step 5

Complete your purchase: Choose your preferred payment method and follow Eneba‘s instructions to retrieve your key.

Step 6

Activate the game on Steam: Open Steam‘s product activation option, enter your key, and add the game to your library.

Pro tip Check the final price before you pay. HUB15 is subject to promotional terms, so the discount isn’t guaranteed for every order. If the code isn’t accepted, review the offer conditions before completing your purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cheap With Snakzy

Snakzy gives you another way to save toward Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition by rewarding you for playing eligible mobile games. Instead of purchasing the game immediately, you accumulate points through participating offers and redeem them for available rewards.

Depending on the offer, you earn points by completing gameplay milestones or other qualifying activities. Once you reach the required redemption threshold, you can browse the rewards available to your account.

Here’s how to use Snakzy to save toward the game:

Download Snakzy and create an account. Browse the available mobile game offers and review their earning requirements. Play eligible games and complete the required activities to collect points. Check the rewards catalog for an eligible Steam gift card or Eneba wallet option. Redeem a compatible reward and use it toward your planned purchase.

Make sure the reward matches where you intend to buy the game. A Steam gift card can help pay for a purchase on Steam, while an eligible Eneba wallet option may support a purchase through Eneba. Redemption options, regional availability, and earning requirements can vary.

If you already enjoy mobile games, Snakzy can cut how much money you spend on your next PC release.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cheap Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cheap with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

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My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cheap

Getting Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition cheap through Eneba is the best option if you want to start playing without spending time earning rewards. Comparing available Steam keys and applying HUB15 at checkout can make the purchase more affordable when your order qualifies.

Snakzy is worth considering if you’d rather earn rewards through mobile gaming before you buy Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition. It’s slower, and you’ll need to confirm that the available reward fits your intended purchase.

As for the game itself, Grace Ashcroft’s investigation and the perspective switching give the series a fresh structure for old fears. Limited supplies and rooms you have to think through still make it a strong pick for horror fans.

For the simplest route, check Eneba‘s current offer, verify the key’s compatibility, and apply the HUB15 discount code before paying. It’s a practical way to get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition cheap and add a genuinely tense campaign to your library.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

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