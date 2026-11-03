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How To Get The Quarry Cheap in 2026

You can get The Quarry cheap and take control of nine camp counselors whose final night at Hackett’s Quarry turns into a fight for survival. The campers have gone home, but an unplanned overnight stay leaves the counselors exposed to dangers around the camp.

This cinematic horror adventure suits you if you prefer dialogue decisions and suspense to constant combat. You explore between scenes, react to sudden threats, and live with decisions that can change who survives. Local shared play and online voting also give you ways to involve friends.

Eneba sells The Quarry as a Steam key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying The Quarry cheap, check that the listing matches your platform and account region. Enter the HUB15 discount code manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

The Quarry Overview

The Quarry begins at the end of summer, when the teenage counselors at Hackett’s Quarry should be leaving for home. An unexpected delay gives them another night together without the campers, and their plans soon collide with something far more dangerous than an awkward farewell. Your decisions determine how the counselors respond to the unfolding threat, including moments when staying quiet can be safer than taking action. Buying The Quarry cheap gets you a complete horror story without requiring knowledge of another game.

The camp sits in rural upstate New York, with cabins and surrounding woodland that become increasingly threatening after dark. Exploration lets you investigate the camp beyond its cheerful summer appearance, although this is a sequence of authored scenes rather than an open world. You control characters in designated areas, inspect objects, and discover clues between conversations. Evidence and tarot cards reward a closer look at the environment, so rushing toward the next objective can leave gaps in your understanding.

The playable cast includes counselors like Abigail, Dylan, Kaitlyn, and Ryan, whose relationships influence the tone of their conversations. You switch perspectives instead of following a single central survivor, which gives you responsibility for people with different priorities. Their personalities create friction before the larger danger becomes clear, and dialogue choices can soften or intensify that friction. Familiar horror actors also appear, but the younger ensemble remains central to the night’s events.

Timed reactions and dialogue choices shape the paths through each chapter, with consequences that may emerge well after you make a decision. Quick-time events and moments that demand stillness interrupt the cinematic scenes, while adjustable settings let you change several interaction demands. Movie Mode offers a viewing-focused alternative when you would rather watch events unfold. When comparing The Quarry price across listings, check the edition contents instead of assuming every optional extra is included.

Game Info Details Genre Interactive drama, horror adventure Release date June 10, 2022 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 79/100 (PC) Developer Supermassive Games Publisher 2K Protagonist Nine camp counselors

Get The Quarry Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing The Quarry inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward that fits your intended game storefront and account region before you start.

To get The Quarry cheap this way, choose an eligible offer and read its earning requirements before committing time. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the conditions attached to your account and chosen activity. Pick a mobile game you actually want to play rather than treating every offer as interchangeable.

A Steam gift card can go toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Check the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms, including which account can redeem it. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can reduce your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so avoid planning a purchase around an assumed completion date. Use the button below to explore Snakzy‘s current offers and check the available rewards before choosing your next mobile game.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get The Quarry Cheap Through Snakzy Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

The Quarry Best Features

Nine Counselors To Protect

Switching between nine counselors means you see the danger through different relationships, rather than keeping one hero safe throughout the night. Getting The Quarry cheap gives you room to experiment with those decisions on later playthroughs, though a different response does not always lead to a better outcome.

Horror Beyond The Cabins

Hackett’s Quarry uses familiar summer-camp spaces as the setting for a night when the counselors cannot rely on the place they thought they knew. Searching its buildings and woodland can uncover evidence that adds context to the story without revealing every answer at once.

Shared Decisions With Friends

Local couch play lets a group divide responsibility for the counselors and pass control when their assigned characters appear. The online Wolf Pack mode takes a different approach: invited friends vote on key decisions while the host controls the game, so it is not simultaneous free-roaming co-op.

Adjustable Cinematic Play

You can adjust interaction settings to reduce the demands of particular timed sequences and concentrate more on decisions and performances. Movie Mode goes further with a viewing-focused format, which gives you another way to experience the camp’s story when active control is not your priority.

Cheaper The Quarry Key Price

Buy The Quarry key at a cheaper price for good value on this cinematic horror adventure. Get the listed game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 for a The Quarry discount: enter it manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to the product’s stated contents.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The Quarry Platforms, Performance and Ratings

The Quarry released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. This listing offers a The Quarry Steam key for PC, not a console entitlement. Buying The Quarry cheap on one platform does not grant access to the others, so match the listing to where you intend to play.

Compare your PC with the requirements below before purchasing, including the graphics card and available storage. The listed operating system is Windows 10 64-bit, and the Steam client itself requires Windows 10 or later. Performance depends on your hardware and settings, and meeting a requirement does not promise a particular frame rate.

Player reviews are generally positive about its cinematic horror and performances, with its Metacritic score for PC currently at 79. It is a good fit if you enjoy directing an ensemble through a suspenseful night.

System Requirements for The Quarry

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD FX-8350 \ Intel i5-3570

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7-3800XT \ Intel i9-10900K

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get The Quarry Cheaper at Eneba

To get The Quarry cheap at Eneba, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare the activation restrictions with your account’s country and confirm the included content rather than assuming bonus packs come with every purchase. Read the seller information and product-specific instructions, then add the matching item to your cart and continue to checkout once those details suit your account.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before proceeding with payment. Confirm acceptance and verify that the The Quarry discount appears in your order details before paying, because opening the product link does not activate a coupon. If checkout rejects the entry or the adjustment is missing, review the eligibility terms and cart contents instead of assuming a The Quarry sale makes every order qualify.

Review the complete order summary against the product listing, including the selected edition and any charges shown, then pay only after the purchase details match your expectations. After payment, follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your key and retain the confirmation so you can refer back to the transaction. Sign in to the intended Steam account, open its product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before you download the game.

Buying The Quarry cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem on your intended account. Keep the order details for activation help, and check the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process rather than assuming every seller follows an identical schedule or that delivery has a fixed turnaround. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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