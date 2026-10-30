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How To Get Outlast: Bundle of Terror Cheap in 2026

You can get Outlast: Bundle of Terror cheap and investigate Mount Massive Asylum through the original campaign and its Whistleblower expansion. Both stories put you behind a camera rather than a weapon as you uncover the institution’s secrets.

This first-person survival horror bundle suits you if hiding and escaping sound more appealing than fighting monsters. It contains graphic violence and disturbing imagery, so a cheaper copy still calls for some thought about your tolerance for its content.

Eneba sells Outlast: Bundle of Terror as an Xbox key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying Outlast: Bundle of Terror cheap, check the platform and account-region restrictions, since this listing is for Xbox One and the United States. Enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

Outlast: Bundle of Terror Overview

Outlast: Bundle of Terror combines the original asylum investigation with Whistleblower, an expansion that approaches the disaster through another character’s experience. The bundle pairs two connected stories inside Mount Massive Asylum without asking you to jump into a later sequel. The original campaign follows journalist Miles Upshur after a tip leads him to the remote Colorado facility. Getting Outlast: Bundle of Terror cheap gives you both perspectives on the same institution, though the original campaign is the sensible starting point.

Mount Massive’s corridors and maintenance spaces turn ordinary navigation into a source of danger. You search for routes while pursuers interrupt your progress, and a locked door can force you to look for another passage under pressure. You squeeze through narrow gaps, climb obstacles, and hide when a direct route becomes unsafe. Exploration follows a directed campaign rather than an open world, with documents and environmental details for players who investigate beyond the next objective.

Miles enters as an outsider who wants to expose what happened at the asylum. Whistleblower follows Waylon Park, an employee caught inside the disaster, so the expansion adds a different relationship to the facility and its experiments. Familiar locations gain context through his experiences without turning the story into a repeat of the original investigation. Play the campaigns in release order if you want their connections to emerge without unnecessary spoilers.

Neither protagonist has a combat system that lets you clear rooms of enemies. Your camera’s night vision trades visibility for limited battery power, so searching dark areas has a resource cost. Recording events also supports the investigative premise, while footsteps and distant noises help you judge nearby threats. The appeal is sustained vulnerability: you survive through observation and escape rather than building an arsenal or upgrading attacks.

Game Info Details Genre First-person survival horror Release date February 27, 2018 (Nintendo Switch) Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Rating 77/100 (Nintendo Switch) Franchise Outlast Developer Red Barrels Publisher Red Barrels Protagonist Miles Upshur, Waylon Park

Get Outlast: Bundle of Terror Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Outlast: Bundle of Terror inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward that fits your intended game storefront and account region before starting an offer.

To get Outlast: Bundle of Terror cheap this way, choose an eligible offer and read its earning requirements. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the conditions attached to your account rather than assuming every advertised activity is available. Pick a mobile game you want to spend time playing.

A gift card works at the storefront for which it was issued, subject to its redemption terms. A Steam gift card can contribute toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout or this Xbox listing. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this bundle.

Rewards can reduce your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so weigh the offer’s requirements against the time you want to spend. Use the button below to explore Snakzy‘s current offers and available rewards.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Outlast: Bundle of Terror Cheap Through Snakzy Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Outlast: Bundle of Terror Best Features

Night Vision With Limited Batteries

Your camera reveals paths and threats in rooms too dark to inspect with the naked eye, but night vision consumes battery power. Searching drawers and side rooms for replacements adds a practical reason to explore, even when you would rather head straight toward the next exit.

Escape Instead Of Combat

Buying Outlast: Bundle of Terror cheap gets you horror built around evasion rather than armed resistance, with hiding places and escape routes central to survival. You learn to read enemy movement, close doors behind you, and decide when waiting is safer than a sprint through unfamiliar corridors.

Two Views Of Mount Massive

The original campaign and Whistleblower connect through the asylum while giving Miles Upshur and Waylon Park different reasons to be there. The expansion adds context to the facility’s collapse and extends the package beyond a single investigation without requiring a purchase of the sequel.

Sound That Signals Danger

Footsteps and voices can warn you about someone nearby before you have a clear view of the corridor ahead. Listening helps you decide when to stay hidden, while sudden sounds and the camera’s restricted view keep your attention on the space immediately around you.

Cheaper Outlast: Bundle of Terror Key Price

Buy the Outlast: Bundle of Terror key at a cheaper price for good value on this survival horror package. Get access without breaking your wallet through an eligible Outlast: Bundle of Terror discount: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Outlast: Bundle of Terror Platforms, Performance and Ratings

Outlast: Bundle of Terror is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This listing is an Xbox One key restricted to the United States. Buying Outlast: Bundle of Terror cheap for Xbox does not grant access to the PlayStation or Nintendo versions, so match the listing to your account.

For this purchase, check the Xbox console compatibility and storage information on the product page before paying. The Switch release’s handheld option does not come with an Xbox key, and presentation can differ between console versions. Do not assume that a rating or footage from another platform describes the exact experience on your hardware.

Player reviews are generally positive, with its Metacritic score for Nintendo Switch currently at 77. The connected campaigns remain an option if you enjoy horror that leaves your character unable to fight back.

How To Get Outlast: Bundle of Terror Cheaper at Eneba

To get Outlast: Bundle of Terror cheap, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is an Xbox One key for the United States, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and confirm that its contents include the original campaign and Whistleblower. Before you buy Outlast: Bundle of Terror, read the seller information and product-specific instructions, then add the matching listing to your cart and proceed to checkout.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before you move on to payment. Verify that checkout accepts HUB15 and shows the Outlast: Bundle of Terror discount in your order details rather than assuming an entered coupon has worked. If it is rejected, review the eligibility terms and your cart before paying, because opening the product link does not activate a coupon or override its conditions.

Review the complete order summary before choosing your payment method, with attention to the product, seller, region restrictions, and final payable total. After payment, follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your key and check any redemption guidance attached to the purchase. Sign in to the appropriate Microsoft account, use the Xbox or Microsoft code-redemption option, and follow the prompts, then check that the redeemed product matches your purchase before downloading it.

Getting Outlast: Bundle of Terror cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem on your intended account. Keep the order details for activation help, and refer to the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process instead of assuming every seller uses the same turnaround. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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