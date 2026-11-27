Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get 007 First Light Cheap in 2026

Spy fans chasing 007 First Light cheap get to watch James Bond earn his double-O number for the first time. IO Interactive‘s third-person action-adventure follows a young Bond through training, infiltration work, and fights that rarely go to plan.

A discounted key on Eneba lowers what you pay for 007 First Light before the first mission even loads. Snakzy works on a different clock: you play mobile games in the app, collect points, and put eligible rewards toward a purchase.

Below are both routes, plus the reasons this Bond story is worth your time.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Can I Get 007 First Light Cheap?

Yes, you can get 007 First Light cheap through Eneba, where you can compare available Steam key offers from different sellers in one place.

The 007 First Light price is $69.99 on Steam, which is a lot to ask for a single-player campaign. Eneba lists keys under that figure, and you can enter HUB15 at checkout for 15% off games and DLC when your order qualifies. Confirm the key’s platform, activation region, and edition before you pay.

Snakzy asks for patience instead of money. Points from eligible mobile games build up over time and can become rewards that help pay for the game, so this route suits players who aren’t in a hurry.

Steam and the console stores discount their catalog during seasonal events, so a 007 First Light sale will come around eventually. If you’d rather start the mission today, shop 007 First Light on Eneba.

007 First Light – Why Play It Today?

Released on May 27, 2026, 007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure with stealth systems developed and published by IO Interactive, the studio behind the Hitman games.

You play James Bond years before the tuxedo and the Aston Martin, and the campaign covers the missions that earn him his 00 status. He is talented but unproven, so the story lets him make mistakes that a seasoned agent would avoid, and the missions put him in situations where talking, sneaking, and shooting all sit on the table.

The game holds an 84/100 Metacritic score on PC, and it remains worth playing because IO Interactive rebuilt its sandbox mission design around a spy who has to improvise his way out of trouble.

Genre Action-adventure, stealth Release date 2026-05-27 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 84/100 (PC) Developer IO Interactive Publisher IO Interactive

If you enjoy planning a quiet approach before the shooting starts, here’s how to get Sniper Elite 5 cheap.

007 First Light Platforms & System Requirements

007 First Light is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This listing is a Steam key, so it activates on PC only, and buying it here does not unlock the PlayStation or Xbox version. Check that a 007 First Light Steam key matches the account and region you plan to redeem it on.

The PC specifications to compare against your machine:

System Requirements Minimum Recommended CPU INTEL CORE i5 9500, AMD RYZEN 5 3500 INTEL CORE i5 13500, AMD RYZEN 5 7600 RAM 16 GB 16 GB Video Card NVIDIA GFORCE GTX 1660, AMD RX 5700, INTEL DISCRETE GPU EQUIVALENT NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 TI, AMD RX 6700 XT, INTEL DISCRETE GPU EQUIVALENT Dedicated Video RAM 6144 MB 8192 MB OS MICROSOFT WINDOWS 10/11, 64-BIT MICROSOFT WINDOWS 10/11, 64-BIT Storage 80 GB 80 GB

Check the game’s listed requirements against your PC’s processor, graphics card, memory, and free storage before you commit to a key.

The Best Features of 007 First Light

Among the best third-person shooter games, this one builds its missions around disguises, gadgets, and quiet approaches instead of nonstop gunfire.

IO Interactive carries its sandbox thinking over from Hitman: you can talk your way past a guard, slip through a service corridor, or start a brawl and handle the fallout. That gives you more than one way through most objectives, and a second playthrough of a mission rarely follows the first one’s path.

The driving sections and the globe-hopping locations break up the infiltration work, so the pacing never sits still for long. It all adds up to a strong reason to pick up 007 First Light cheap and see how Bond became 007.

How to Get 007 First Light Cheap on Eneba

Buying a discounted Steam key on Eneba is the fastest way to get 007 First Light cheap. Compare the sellers, read the activation rules, and apply HUB15 as your 007 First Light discount if the purchase qualifies.

Here’s how to get started:

Step 1

Visit Eneba: Open the 007 First Light Steam key listing from this page, since HUB15 works when you reach Eneba from an Eneba Hub page, and read the available offer.

Step 2

Check the product details: Confirm that the key supports your Steam account’s region and that you’re buying the edition you want.

Step 3

Add the game to your cart: Review the seller information and proceed to checkout.

Step 4

Apply the HUB15 promo code: Enter HUB15 in the discount code field, select Apply, and confirm that the promotion has reduced your total.

Step 5

Complete your purchase: Choose your preferred payment method and follow Eneba‘s instructions to retrieve your key.

Step 6

Activate the game on Steam: In the Steam client, open the Games menu, choose Activate a Product on Steam, and paste your key to add 007 First Light to your library.

Pro tip Check the final price before you pay. HUB15 works when you open Eneba from an Eneba Hub page. It can’t be combined with cashback or another promotion on the same purchase, so Eneba applies whichever saving is bigger.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Get 007 First Light Cheap With Snakzy

Playing mobile games through Snakzy can cover part of what 007 First Light costs. You collect points from participating offers and trade them for rewards in the catalog.

Each offer sets its own milestones, so your points depend on how far you get in that game. Once your balance reaches the redemption threshold, you can browse what your account is eligible for.

Here’s how to use Snakzy toward the game:

Download Snakzy and create an account. Browse the mobile game offers and read their earning requirements. Play eligible games and finish the required activities to collect points. Check the rewards catalog for a Steam gift card or an Eneba wallet option. Redeem a compatible reward and put it toward your purchase.

Make sure the reward fits the store where you’ll buy the game. A Steam gift card pays for an order on Steam, while an eligible Eneba wallet option can support a purchase on Eneba. Redemption options, regional availability, and earning requirements vary.

If mobile games already fill your commute, Snakzy turns that time into progress toward Bond’s debut.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get 007 First Light Cheap Get 007 First Light Cheap with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

My Overall Verdict on How To Get 007 First Light Cheap

Getting 007 First Light cheap through Eneba is the best option for anyone who wants the key in their library within the hour. Compare the Steam offers on the listing and enter HUB15 at checkout for 15% off when your order qualifies.

Snakzy suits players who would rather earn their way there. It takes longer, and the reward you redeem has to work at the store where you’re buying.

The game itself earns the spot in your library: IO Interactive‘s mission sandboxes give a young Bond room to bluff, sneak, or fight, and the origin story gives every mission a reason to exist.

For the shortest path, check Eneba‘s current offer, verify the key’s compatibility, and apply the HUB15 discount code before paying. It’s a practical way to get 007 First Light cheap and start Bond’s first assignment tonight.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

What To Play Cheaper Next

These picks put more stealth and shooting in your library for less.

Games Like 007 First Light GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

FAQs