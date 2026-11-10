Rakuten Review 2026: Is Rakuten Legit and Does It Pay?

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Is Rakuten legit? Rakuten is a legit cash back shopping service that returns a percentage of what you spend at partner stores. It’s free to join on the web, iOS, Android, and a browser extension, and it pays you every three months once your confirmed cash back passes $5.01.

Rakuten suits US shoppers who already buy from big online retailers and want a rebate on spending they’d do anyway. The service started as Ebates in 1999, and its app lists 3,500 partner brands and 17 million users.

Patience is the main requirement. Rakuten cash back sits in a pending state for weeks before it’s confirmed, and cash payments only go out four times a year. This review covers those delays, what the Rakuten browser extension collects, the fine print on inactive accounts, and how the service compares with alternatives.

SIGN UP NOW 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Rakuten Cash back shopping portal, app, and browser extension Rakuten is run by a US subsidiary of Tokyo-based Rakuten Group and pays cash back at thousands of online and in-store partners. It pays every three months once you have $5.01 in confirmed cash back, and is available to residents of the 50 US states and DC. Pros Free cash back at thousands of online and in-store partner stores

Low $5.01 minimum for quarterly payments

Operating since 1999 and owned by a large public company

PayPal payments arrive on time Cons Cash payments go out only four times a year

Cash back can stay pending for an extended period

Inactive accounts can be charged a $5 monthly fee

What Is Rakuten and Who Owns It?

What is Rakuten? In the US, it is a cash back service run by Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc., which does business as Rakuten Rewards. Rakuten Group bought Ebates in 2014 for $1 billion and later rebranded the service as Rakuten. Plenty of shoppers still type Ebates Rakuten into search for that reason.

Rakuten in Japanese is written 楽天 and means “optimism.” The parent company, Rakuten Group, is based in Tokyo and runs several businesses that have no bearing on your cash back balance. Searches for “what is Rakuten” and “Rakuten what is it” often turn up those businesses first, so here is how they differ:

Rakuten Viki is a video streaming service for Asian shows, and Rakuten acquired it in 2013. Fans of Rakuten Viki Korean dramas, and anyone searching for a Rakuten Viki Korean drama, are looking for this service. The Rakuten Viki app, which some people search for as the Viki Rakuten app, runs separately from the cash back program.

Rakuten Kobo sells e-books and e-readers. Rakuten acquired the Canadian company in 2012.

Rakuten Travel started in Japan in 2001 as an online hotel booking service. Travel purchases that earn Rakuten cash back in the US can take up to 120 days to confirm.

Rakuten Advertising is an affiliate marketing company based in New York. It operated as LinkShare before Rakuten bought it in 2005 and has carried the Rakuten Advertising name since 2020. Brands use it for affiliate programs and other advertising, so people who search for Rakuten ads are usually looking for this business instead of the shopper-facing cash back app.

The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, also called the Rakuten Golden Eagles or the Rakuten Eagles, are a Nippon Professional Baseball team formed in 2004. Fans who search “Eagles Rakuten” or “Orix vs Rakuten” want games between the Eagles and the Orix Buffaloes in Japan’s Pacific League.

Rakuten Card is the group’s credit card business in Japan, launched in 2005. In the US, one Rakuten credit card option is the Rakuten American Express Card, issued by First Electronic Bank under a license from American Express. Its terms list 4% on eligible Rakuten purchases up to $10,000 per calendar year, then 1%. Check the card’s current terms before you apply.

The rest of this review covers the shopping service.

Where Can You Use Rakuten?

The Rakuten US website is open to residents of the 50 states and Washington, DC, under the Rakuten Terms & Conditions. Canada has its own separate website, with its own account and payout options every three months.

Rakuten Europe announced cash back in the UK in 2022, but I couldn’t confirm how the service works today for this Rakuten review. The UK website redirects to the US website instead.

Country Availability & Region Notes United States ✅ 50 states and DC only United Kingdom ⚠️ UK website redirects to US website Australia ❌ Canada ✅ Separate website with Interac, PayPal, or cheque payouts

How Easy It Is to Use Rakuten

Signing up is free and quick. Once the Rakuten extension is installed, it flags cash back when you land on a partner store’s site, so most online earning happens with one click. The Rakuten app adds in-store offers and dining offers, and dining offers are only available there.

How does Rakuten work? Stores pay Rakuten a commission when you buy through a tracked link, and Rakuten passes part of that commission back to you as cash back. Each Rakuten shopping trip starts from the site, the Rakuten app, or the Rakuten extension, so the store knows the sale came through Rakuten.

Is Rakuten legit? Yes, and the main habit to build is activating cash back before checkout. Forgetting to activate offers is one of the main drawbacks of using Rakuten, as purchases made without activation may not qualify for cash back.

Rakuten only pays when you spend, so it’s best to pair it with a second rewards app like Snakzy. It’s Eneba‘s own play-to-earn app that lets you earn from playing games and taking surveys, with no upfront costs.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Real Cash From Games and Surveys Turn your gameplay into PayPal cash with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day PLAY NOW Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How I Reviewed Rakuten

For this Rakuten review, I mainly checked these:

Help Center articles

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Recent user reviews (Trustpilot, App Store, Google Play)

I started with Rakuten‘s Help Center articles on how cash back works and how you get paid, then opened the In-Store Cash Back FAQ to see how card linking works. Next, I read the full Terms & Conditions and the Privacy Policy. Lastly, I compared both app store listings, along with recent Trustpilot reviews.

Is Rakuten legit? Although it’s an established service, its Help Center isn’t fully consistent on payout timing. Two articles say pending cash back is typically confirmed in 3 to 14 weeks, while the status article says 3 to 17 weeks. Either way, a purchase made just after a payment date can take close to six months to reach you.

The $5 monthly maintenance fee for inactive accounts appears in the Terms, but not in the payout articles I read. I’d treat it as the most important rule to know if you only shop a few times a year.

Among Trustpilot user reviews, the complaint I saw most often was cash back stuck in pending or disappearing. But many recent reviews are positive, with users describing quarterly checks arriving on schedule.

How To Get Started With Rakuten

The full path from signup to your first payout takes six steps:

Go to the official website or install the app, then create a free account. New members can earn a welcome bonus, which varies by promotion and requires a qualifying purchase of at least $25 within 90 days. Install the browser extension on your PC so partner stores trigger a cash back reminder automatically. Start every purchase through Rakuten, either by clicking through to the store, activating the extension, or adding an in-store offer to a linked card. Wait for the store to report your order. Online and in-store cash back usually confirms in 3 to 14 weeks, while travel can take up to 120 days. Choose how you get paid in Account Settings and add a mailing address if you pick a check or PayPal. Collect your payment on the next quarterly date once your confirmed balance passes $5.01, or redeem $5 or more for an instant gift card.

Is Rakuten legit? It’s a legit platform, but like most other legit apps that pay, you must be 18 or older to use it. Each person can hold one account, and accounts that share names, addresses, or payment details can be flagged as duplicates.

Cash Back at 3,500+ Stores Rakuten 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Is Rakuten legit? Earn cash back at thousands of online and in-store partner stores, paid every three months by check, PayPal, or points. SIGN UP NOW

Does Rakuten Actually Pay?

Yes, Rakuten pays, as documented by many user reviews across different platforms. You can choose PayPal, American Express Membership Rewards points, Bilt points, or an instant gift card from more than 40 brands.

Is Rakuten legit? It’s a legit platform, with cash payments going out on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15. Balances under $5.01 roll over to the next period.

The complaints are about getting to that point. Some reviewers describe cash back stuck in pending or marked ineligible, while a few lost rewards due to account suspensions. To see how cash back compares with faster-paying options, see our guide on how to make money online.

How Much Money Can You Make on Rakuten?

Your earnings depend on what you spend, not how much time you put in. Store rates typically run from about 1% to 10%, so a $500 purchase at 5% returns $25.

Is Rakuten legit? While the amounts are modest, it is legit, and regular shopping through the platform can add up to hundreds of dollars in Rakuten cash back over time. It’s legit for saving if you’d make the purchases anyway, but it’s not a side hustle or income source.

Tips for Higher Earnings

Here are a few practical tips to take full advantage of Rakuten:

Install the Rakuten extension. It reminds you to activate cash back, which is the step most people forget.

Watch for boosted cash back events before large purchases, since store rates change often.

Use only coupons listed on Rakuten, because outside coupons can make a purchase ineligible.

Link a card for in-store and dining offers you’d use anyway.

Shop through Rakuten at least once a year to avoid the inactivity fee.

If you already have the Rakuten American Express Card, use it on eligible Rakuten purchases, since its terms list 4% on up to $10,000 per calendar year, then 1%.

Look for Rakuten coupons on the store page before you buy, and skip codes from other sites.

Stack cash back with sales when you buy to resell, as covered in our guide on how to make money from flipping.

Is Rakuten legit? Yes, but keep in mind that store rates rotate, and exclusions vary by retailer, so check the terms on each store page before you buy.

Rakuten Coupons, Promo Codes, and Discount Codes

Many store pages list Rakuten coupons next to the cash back rate. A Rakuten coupon code from that list works inside Rakuten‘s tracking, so you can use it and still earn cash back.

Codes from other sites carry the risk. Rakuten‘s help center says coupon codes not listed on Rakuten may void cash back, and visiting other coupon or shopping-rewards sites during your trip can override its tracking. Before you search for a Rakuten promo code or a Rakuten discount code on a third-party site, check the store page first.

New members have a separate offer. The welcome bonus in the getting-started steps has its own terms, so confirm them on the sign-up page before you spend.

Cash Back at 3,500+ Stores Rakuten 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Is Rakuten legit? Earn cash back at thousands of online and in-store partner stores, paid every three months by check, PayPal, or points. SIGN UP NOW

Privacy, Safety, and Security

Is Rakuten legit? While it’s a legit service, Rakuten sees a lot about how you shop. Purchase history, linked card details, and browsing pages all pass through the platform, and some of that data reaches stores and advertising partners. Its Terms also set account rules that can affect your balance.

Data Privacy and Protection

The company behind the service is Ebates Performance Marketing, a US business that does business as Rakuten Rewards, and the Rakuten Privacy Policy is written around US state privacy laws. It says some disclosures to merchant partners may count as selling or sharing data for targeted advertising under those laws.

Data may go to Rakuten Group companies, affiliate networks, stores, financial and advertising partners, and service providers. You can request access, deletion, correction, or an opt-out from the selling or sharing of your data. To compare how other cash back platforms handle your data, check out our Upside app review.

Browser Extension Data

The Terms say installing the extension lets Rakuten automatically collect information on the pages you visit so it can show relevant offers. The Privacy Policy confirms that it records the URLs of pages the extension tracks. Is Rakuten legit? Yes, but if that usage condition feels like too much, you can skip the extension and start shopping trips on the website or app instead.

In-Store and Card-Linked Offers

In-store offers work with most Visa, Mastercard, and American Express cards, but not Discover, corporate, HSA or FSA, or government prepaid cards. Debit cards must be run as credit to earn. Most in-store offers expire after 75 days or one use.

Fine Print at a Glance

You can hold only one account, and accounts that share a name, address, email, or payment account can be flagged. Rakuten can also rescind cash back for a pattern of returns or fraudulent referrals. Disputes go to binding arbitration with a class-action waiver, unless you opt out within 30 days of joining.

Is Rakuten Safe?

Rakuten is safe to use as a cash back platform, provided you understand its data practices and account rules. It uses standard privacy controls, including options to access or delete personal data and opt out of certain data sharing.

Is Rakuten legit? Yes, but keep in mind that its browser extension tracks visited pages, and violations of its account rules can result in lost cash back or account restrictions. To reduce risks, use one account, review the privacy settings, and avoid installing the extension if you’re uncomfortable with browsing data collection.

Customer Support

Support is handled through the Rakuten Contact Us page that covers missing cash back, pending or ineligible cash back, payment tracking, bonuses, and account deletion. Signing in unlocks more personalized help.

As of this writing, the company’s Trustpilot profile shows it replies to only 15% of negative reviews, typically within two weeks. That’s a much lower reply rate than many reward apps manage.

Uneven support doesn’t settle the question of “is Rakuten legit” either way, but it does mean you should keep order confirmations. Those records make a missing cash back claim much easier to prove.

Cash Back at 3,500+ Stores Rakuten 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Is Rakuten legit? Earn cash back at thousands of online and in-store partner stores, paid every three months by check, PayPal, or points. SIGN UP NOW

Is Rakuten Worth It?

Yes, Rakuten is worth it for shoppers who already buy online from major US retailers. It costs nothing, runs in the background once the Rakuten extension is installed, and returns a slice of spending you’d make anyway.

Is Rakuten legit enough to trust with your purchase data? The named operator, published Terms, and long track record are all green flags. But the trade-offs are slow quarterly payouts, pending periods, and the data the extension collects. If you want more than a rebate, our list of easy side hustles anyone can start covers other options.

Rakuten Ratings

Store/Website Rating Reviews App Store 4.8/5 ⭐ 361,800+ ratings Google Play 3.3/5 ⭐ 74,500+ reviews Trustpilot 4.6/5 ⭐ 37,100+ reviews

What Users Say

Many members like that Rakuten cash back builds up on purchases they were already making, with little effort on their part. Several recent reviewers say their quarterly checks and PayPal payments from Rakuten Rewards arrived on time.

The most common complaint is Rakuten cashback that stays pending for months or disappears from the history, so keep your order confirmations. A few reviewers also describe household or duplicate-account suspensions that wiped out their rewards, which matters if more than one person in your home uses the Rakuten app or starts a Rakuten shopping trip.

Alternatives to Rakuten

4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Snakzy Eneba’s own play-to-earn app that pays coins for games, missions, and surveys, so you can earn without spending money, unlike with Rakuten. Check our review SIGN UP NOW

4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Ibotta A cash back app focused on groceries and everyday retail, with stronger in-store coverage than Rakuten. Check our review SIGN UP NOW

4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Swagbucks A long-running rewards site that combines shopping cash back with surveys and games, unlike Rakuten’s shopping-focused model. Check our review SIGN UP NOW

Ibotta is the closest match if you mainly shop in stores, while Swagbucks adds surveys and games to shopping cash back. Snakzy pays for playing games and lets you earn without spending money upfront. For more ways to earn for different situations, check out the Eneba Play-to-Earn hub.

Is Rakuten Legit? My Overall Verdict on Rakuten

Rakuten is a legit cash back service operated by a US subsidiary of publicly traded Rakuten Group, with a history dating back to 1999 and a long record of Rakuten cashback payments. It works best for US shoppers who want to save on purchases they already planned.

The main drawbacks are quarterly payments, long cash back confirmation periods, and browser tracking. Inactive accounts can also lose $5 per month. These conditions can make payouts feel slow, but they don’t make the service illegitimate.

The answer to “Is Rakuten legit?” is yes, but make sure to read the Terms and understand the payment schedule before using it.

Cash Back at 3,500+ Stores Rakuten 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Is Rakuten legit? Earn cash back at thousands of online and in-store partner stores, paid every three months by check, PayPal, or points. SIGN UP NOW

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