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G2G is a legitimate peer-to-peer gaming marketplace, and the short answer to “is G2G legit?” is yes – 56,000+ Trustpilot reviews and 35 million+ completed trades confirm it is a real, registered company, not a scam. That doesn’t mean every purchase carries the same level of risk. Your experience depends on which seller you pick and which product category you buy: game accounts carry real recovery risk, and store-credit-only refunds catch first-time buyers off guard.

This G2G review covers what G2G is, rates each area of the platform individually, explains how GamerProtect works, walks through how to buy safely, and delivers a tiered verdict at the end. Read on to see how G2G performs across buyer protection, seller reliability, pricing, customer support, and overall trustworthiness.

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Key Takeaways

G2G is legit, not a scam. It is a registered company operating since 2013 with formal dispute resolution and 24/7 customer support.

It is a registered company operating since 2013 with formal dispute resolution and 24/7 customer support. Trustpilot rating: 56,000+ reviews at 3.9 TrustScore – a bimodal split of strong and weak experiences typical of P2P marketplaces.

56,000+ reviews at 3.9 TrustScore – a bimodal split of strong and weak experiences typical of P2P marketplaces. Best for: game currency (WoW gold, OSRS gold, FC 25 coins) and digital gift cards/top-ups – these categories carry low delivery risk. Game accounts carry substantially higher risk.

game currency (WoW gold, OSRS gold, FC 25 coins) and digital gift cards/top-ups – these categories carry low delivery risk. Game accounts carry substantially higher risk. GamerProtect is an escrow system that holds your payment until you confirm delivery within a set window. It works well for currency; the gap is account recovery after the window closes.

is an escrow system that holds your payment until you confirm delivery within a set window. It works well for currency; the gap is account recovery after the window closes. Refund limitation: disputes are resolved as G2G store credit, not cash refunds. This is G2G’s disclosed policy. Buyers who use the platform regularly are effectively covered; one-time buyers who need cash back will be disappointed.

disputes are resolved as G2G store credit, not cash refunds. This is G2G’s disclosed policy. Buyers who use the platform regularly are effectively covered; one-time buyers who need cash back will be disappointed. Is G2G safe? For currency and gift cards, yes – GamerProtect’s escrow catches most delivery problems before money changes hands. For accounts, the safety picture is weaker once the protection window closes.

For currency and gift cards, yes – GamerProtect’s escrow catches most delivery problems before money changes hands. For accounts, the safety picture is weaker once the protection window closes. Many buyers ask, “Is G2G trustworthy?” because of the mixed Trustpilot split – the short answer is that the company is, but seller quality varies.

Is G2G Legit?

Is G2G a legit site in the sense of being a real, operating business? Yes – it’s a registered company, not an anonymous storefront, and that distinction matters more than any single star rating. The evidence: 56,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 3.9 TrustScore, 35 million+ completed trades, and a registered company operating since 2013 with active 24/7 customer support and a formal dispute resolution process.

Element Detail Test method Trustpilot analysis and community review research Products evaluated Game currency, gift cards, boosting, accounts Support tested Ticket system GamerProtect reviewed Policy documentation and user reports Purchase made Based on research and verified community data (no direct purchase made for this review)

The platform/seller distinction is the most important thing to understand before buying on G2G. This distinction is the core of “Is G2G trustworthy?” as a question: most 1-star Trustpilot reviews target specific bad sellers, not G2G itself. Before any purchase, vet sellers on four signals: (a) star rating, (b) 90-day successful delivery rate, (c) total lifetime completed orders, (d) seller rank – Legendary sellers are the most consistent performers on the platform.

The refund policy is the #1 complaint in Trustpilot feedback, and it deserves a straight answer: G2G resolves disputes as G2G store credit, not as a refund to your original payment method. This is G2G‘s disclosed policy. Buyers who return to the platform regularly are effectively protected – the credit stays usable.

One-time buyers who run into a problem and need a cash refund will find the policy frustrating. That is not a trap or a scam; it is a trade-off worth knowing before you buy. So, is G2G legit? Yes – the platform is legitimate. Whether it is the right platform for you depends on what you buy and how carefully you pick sellers.

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G2G Marketplace Breakdown

Each area below is rated 1–5 stars based on hands-on research, verified Trustpilot patterns, and policy analysis.

Services Provided

Rating: ★★★★★

G2G has one of the broadest service catalogs of any gaming marketplace available today. Game currency alone spans 500+ supported games, including WoW gold, Path of Exile Divine Orbs, FC 25 coins, OSRS gold, and Diablo IV gold. Game accounts cover titles like League of Legends, CS2, Valorant, Genshin Impact, and Fortnite. In-game items extend to weapon skins, cosmetics, and tradeable gear.

Boosting and carry services cover rank boosts, achievement unlocks, and dungeon carries. Digital top-ups and gift cards include Steam Wallet, PSN credit, Xbox Gift Cards, Razer Gold, PUBG UC, and Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals.

The newest additions – Game coaching and GamePal – give buyers one-on-one coaching and the option to play alongside a verified experienced player. No comparable gaming marketplace comes close to catalog breadth. One of the strongest pieces of evidence for anyone asking “is G2G legit” is the sheer breadth of G2G‘s marketplace.

Buyer Protection

Rating: ★★★☆☆

GamerProtect is G2G‘s escrow-based buyer protection system. Here’s how it works:

Buyer pays – funds are held by G2G, not the seller. Seller delivers – within the agreed window. Buyer verifies – inspect the order and confirm everything matches the description before accepting. For game account purchases specifically, G2G provides a 14-day insurance period after delivery. Buyer confirms – funds are released to the seller. No confirmation within the window – funds auto-release to the seller. Problem detected – open a dispute before the window closes.

GamerProtect covers non-delivery, wrong item delivery, and partial delivery. What it does not cover:

Account recovery by the original owner after the window closes

Game publisher bans for ToS (terms of service) violations

Issues raised after the buyer has clicked “Confirm Order.”

The 3/5 rating reflects an escrow system that answers “Is G2G safe?” for most currency and gift card buyers, but the account recovery gap is a documented real-world risk.

Payment Methods

Rating: ★★★★★

G2G supports 200+ payment methods – an exceptional range for any gaming marketplace. Standard card payments cover Visa and Mastercard. PayPal is available. Cryptocurrency options include Bitcoin, ETH, and others. Regional payment options span Asia, Europe, Latin America, and beyond. Buyers can also pay from their in-app G2G wallet balance. This breadth makes G2G genuinely accessible to buyers worldwide who might be excluded from platforms with narrower payment support.

Customer Support

Rating: ★★★☆☆

G2G offers 24/7 support via a ticket system – no phone line, no live chat. Based on Trustpilot patterns, early support interactions tend to get responses, and several reviewers praised the team for following through on straightforward issues.

The drop-off happens at higher-value disputes, particularly account recovery cases where the window has already closed. Ticket-based support is adequate for routine questions but creates real friction when timing matters in an active dispute. Always screenshot and document every step of a transaction before contacting support.

Customer support is another important factor for anyone asking “is G2G legit.” G2G provides 24/7 ticket support, and a comprehensive help center – with the caveat that complex disputes require patience and documentation.

Pricing and Value

Rating: ★★★★☆

The P2P model is G2G‘s core value proposition: sellers compete on price, which consistently drives listings below what official stores or fixed-price platforms charge. High-liquidity titles like WoW gold, OSRS gold, Path of Exile currency, and FC 25 coins have the most competitive pricing. Lower-liquidity games may not offer meaningful savings.

One important note: G2G charges buyers an order handling fee at checkout, on top of the listed price. G2G describes this as a nominal fee that varies by region and payment method and is non-refundable once an order is verified, so the amount you pay at checkout will always be somewhat higher than the sticker price on the listing. On the seller side, G2G takes a commission per sale that depends on seller rank and product type – ranging from 4.99% for top-rated (Legendary) sellers up to 12.99% for the lowest rank on account sales, with most non-account services falling in the 4.99%–9.99% band. Top-ups, gift cards, software, and video games currently run a flat 4.99% promotional rate. Sellers typically build this commission into their listed prices, so it affects what you pay indirectly.

Platform Usability

Rating: ★★★★☆

From a buyer’s perspective, G2G offers clean category-based navigation, searchable listings with seller ratings and delivery estimates visible upfront, a straightforward checkout flow, and the GamerProtect confirmation built directly into the order process. Registration is required to purchase, and some product categories require additional account KYC. The mobile experience is available via browser.

The one deducted point: finding a reliably good seller for a specific game requires reading individual seller profiles carefully, which adds friction for first-time buyers who are not sure which metrics to prioritize. Experienced buyers find the platform straightforward.

Trust and Transparency

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Three angles answer “Is G2G trustworthy?” as a platform, not just as a marketing claim. First, the public review record: 56,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 3.9 TrustScore and approximately 2,342 ResellerRatings reviews at 3.17. The Trustpilot split is highly polarized – 85% five-star, 10% one-star. This bimodal pattern is standard for a P2P marketplace: transactions either go smoothly or they do not, with little middle ground. One reviewer summed it up well: “Fast delivery on the currency, but the support went quiet when I raised the recovery issue months later. The escrow worked – the after-sale support did not.”

Second, seller transparency: G2G‘s seller profile system (ratings, delivery rate, rank, review count) gives buyers more pre-purchase visibility than most comparable platforms.

Third, refund policy transparency: the store-credit-only policy is disclosed in G2G’s terms, but buyers frequently discover it for the first time when raising a dispute.

That transparency gap costs G2G meaningful trust. The 3/5 reflects a platform open about seller metrics but less upfront about refund limitations in the buying flow. Looking at the overall picture, buyers asking “is G2G legit” will find a marketplace with transparent policies, verified sellers, and clear company information, although some refund terms could be communicated more clearly.

This is why any honest G2G review has to separate the company’s track record from individual seller behavior.

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How to Buy Safely on G2G

If you’re still wondering is G2G safe for your specific purchase, the steps below remove most of the risk before you click “buy.”

Register with a permanent email. All support threads, order history, and payout communications run through it – a throwaway address creates real friction if you ever need to raise a dispute. Search your game and set the seller rating filter first. Filter by minimum seller rating before browsing listings. This removes the weakest sellers from your results immediately. Read the full seller profile. Check star rating, 90-day delivery rate, lifetime order count, and seller rank. Target sellers with a 95%+ delivery rate and 100+ completed orders. Check recent seller-specific reviews in your product category. An overall 4.8-star seller can have recent complaints in your specific game. Filter reviews by category before deciding. Pay through the G2G checkout only. GamerProtect does not cover transactions completed outside the platform. Any seller asking for off-platform payment is a red flag. Message the seller before a large order. Use G2G Chat to confirm stock and estimated delivery time. A seller who does not respond pre-purchase is unlikely to be responsive post-purchase. Test the item fully before confirming. For currency, verify the balance and make a small test transaction. For accounts, change the linked email, password, and enable 2FA immediately after delivery – before doing anything else. Confirm only when you are satisfied. Never click “Confirm Order” early. Once confirmed, GamerProtect closes, and raising a dispute becomes significantly harder. Open a dispute at the first sign of a problem. Do not wait. The protection window is fixed – if you miss it, your options narrow considerably. Anyone asking “is G2G legit” should also know how to use GamerProtect correctly. Following these steps helps reduce marketplace risks and ensures you’re covered if a dispute arises.

★ EXPLORE G2G’S MARKETPLACE G2G Shop on G2G

G2G Pros and Cons

Like any peer-to-peer marketplace, G2G has clear strengths as well as trade-offs. For buyers asking “is G2G legit”, the summary below highlights where the platform performs well and where extra caution is still warranted.

Pros Cons ✅ Enormous product catalog – 500+ games across all categories



✅ Competitive P2P pricing – sellers compete, prices beat official stores (note: an order handling fee is added at checkout)



✅ GamerProtect escrow – genuine non-delivery protection for currency and gift cards



✅ 200+ payment methods, including crypto and regional options



✅ Transparent seller rating system with Legendary tier verification



✅ 35 million+ completed trades



✅ 24/7 support ❌ Refunds as store credit only – no cash-back on disputes



❌ Account recovery risk – bought accounts can be reclaimed by original owners



❌ Variable seller quality – due diligence required before every purchase



❌ Ticket-based support only – no live chat or phone



❌ Game publisher ToS risk – accounts and currency may violate game terms

Most independent G2G review coverage lands on the same conclusion: safe for currency and gift cards, riskier for accounts. Buyers still asking is G2G a legit site after reading this far should feel confident the answer is yes – the remaining question is just which seller to pick.

★ EXPLORE G2G’S MARKETPLACE G2G Shop on G2G

G2G Alternatives

G2G is one of the largest gaming marketplaces available, but it isn’t necessarily the best choice for every purchase. The comparison below shows how it stacks up against several popular alternatives across the areas that matter most to buyers.

Feature Eneba G2G Eldorado Loaded Gamivo Model Digital store P2P marketplace P2P marketplace P2P marketplace P2P marketplace Game currency ✅ Select titles ✅ 500+ games ✅ 200+ games ✅ 200+ games ❌ Gift cards and top-ups ✅ Large catalog ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ Buyer protection Full refund policy GamerProtect TradeShield PlayerGuard Platform protection Refund method Original payment Store credit Store credit Store credit Store credit Trustpilot 4.4 – 303K+ reviews 3.9 – 56K+ reviews 4.4 – ~164K reviews 4.8 – ~223K reviews 3.9– ~49K reviews Price level Fixed pricing Very competitive Competitive Competitive Competitive

Eneba is the recommended alternative for buyers who want gift cards, game top-ups, or digital keys with no seller risks. If you’re still asking, “Is G2G legit vs Eneba for gift cards?”, Eneba carries lower risk – but G2G’s P2P pricing wins for high-liquidity game currency.

For game currency on popular titles like WoW gold, Eldorado, and PlayerAuctions are comparable P2P platforms worth comparing for your specific game.

If you want to compare other options for specific titles, the guide on the best sites to buy Robux without getting banned applies the same seller-vetting framework to another major currency. For anyone selling rather than buying, the 12 best places to sell in-game currency guide covers the full landscape of P2P selling platforms.

The Real Verdict on G2G

Is G2G legit? Yes. G2G is a real, registered marketplace with 35 million+ completed trades and a 3.9-star Trustpilot rating. The verdict breaks down across three tiers.

Gift cards and top-ups – solid, low-risk. Codes are easy to verify on delivery and GamerProtect covers non-delivery cleanly. The best sites to buy V-Bucks gift cards article shows how G2G compares to dedicated gift card platforms for that category.

– solid, low-risk. Codes are easy to verify on delivery and GamerProtect covers non-delivery cleanly. The best sites to buy V-Bucks gift cards article shows how G2G compares to dedicated gift card platforms for that category. Game currency – good for experienced buyers who vet sellers. Competitive pricing in popular titles. Read the seller profile before every purchase.

– good for experienced buyers who vet sellers. Competitive pricing in popular titles. Read the seller profile before every purchase. Game accounts and boosting – high risk. This category is only for buyers who fully understand and accept both recovery risk and publisher ban risk, and who act immediately after delivery to secure the account.

The platform is legitimate. The risk level is determined by what you buy, not by who runs the platform. Anyone who read this G2G review looking for one final answer to “is G2G safe?”: yes, for currency and gift cards, with real caveats for accounts.

For buyers who want no seller risk at all, Eneba offers the cleaner path: official gift cards and top-ups, instant delivery, and a full refund policy to your original payment method.

G2G Review Summary

After evaluating every major part of the marketplace individually, this G2G review breakdown shows G2G‘s overall performance across the categories that matter most to buyers.

Category Score Services Provided ★★★★★ Buyer Protection ★★★☆☆ Payment Methods ★★★★★ Customer Support ★★★☆☆ Pricing and Value ★★★★☆ Platform Usability ★★★★☆ Trust and Transparency ★★★☆☆ Overall ★★★★☆

Overall, these scores reflect a marketplace with exceptional product variety and competitive pricing, balanced against the additional risks that naturally come with a peer-to-peer platform.

★ Is G2G Legit? Verdict: Legitimate P2P Marketplace G2G Shop on G2G

★ Lower-Risk Alternative Eneba Shop on Eneba

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