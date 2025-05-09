VR Horror, Alien: Rogue Incursion, Gets a Non-VR Release

Survios, a studio specializing in VR games, has turned the VR version of Alien: Rogue Incursion into a first-person survival horror. It’s being promoted as “Part One” and is coming to PC and PS5 on Sept. 30, 2025.

Alien: Rogue Incursion puts players in the army boots of Zula Hendricks, an ex-Colonial Marine intent on uncovering the dark corporate secrets on planet LV-354. Considered a dead planet, it once hosted mining company Gemini Exoplanet Solutions – and its hidden experiments.

“With her synth companion Davis 01 for guidance, Zula must infiltrate the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility and survive the ever-present threat of the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered, with both skilled stealth and serious firepower at her disposal,” Survios said on the game’s official site.

“And when the threat she discovers has extinction-level consequences, Zula suddenly finds herself with humanity’s fate on her shoulders.”

A Licensed Descent Into Terror

Alien: Rogue Incursion is officially licensed by 20th Century Studios, and incorporates references to the original trilogy of Alien movies. It also joins a steadily growing list of official Alien games, including Aliens: Dark Descent, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and Alien: Isolation.

Rogue Incursion has already drawn praise from critics and players, for the VR version released in December 2024, with many likening it to Alien: Isolation in terms of suspense and atmosphere. Rogue Incursion has also been commended on making sure its xenomorphs are genuinely cunning and deadly.

THEY’RE RIGHT ON TOP OF UUAAARRGHGHHH!

However, the developer drew the ire of fans when the VR version was released, as it didn’t make it clear how or why the game is titled Part One. In an official post on its X (Twitter) channel in December 2024, Survios clarified the subtitle.

“Part One is a standalone adventure which ends with a cliffhanger, and we wanted fans to know that there would be more on the horizon, so we decided to confirm Part Two alongside the launch. The entire team at Survios are fans of the Alien universe, and cannot wait to tell more stories about Zula, Davis, and others.”

“While we have nothing to announce about Part Two, beyond that it is actively in development, we promise to share more exciting updates at a later date,” Survios added. As of the time of writing, it still hasn’t revealed any further details regarding Part Two, for VR or otherwise.

Survios’ History

It’s possible Survios is a new name to non-VR gamers. However, it’s not a new studio: launched in 2013, Survios released a couple of its own IP as VR titles before releasing Creed: Rise to Glory in 2018. Based on the film, it went on to win multiple awards and marked Survios as a studio to watch, in terms of licensed games.

Westworld and The Walking Dead games soon followed, cementing the studio’s partnership with AMC. Other partners include Disney, Sony, Taito, and Apple. In a press release accompanying initial news of Alien: Rogue Incursion in 2022, the Vice President of Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Games, Luigi Priore, voiced his support of the partnership.

“The vast universe of Alien is full of untold stories, and opportunities to create gripping original games. We’re thrilled to work with a team like Survios who shares our passion for Alien, and for immersing fans into new worlds and experiences.”

A New Breed of Horror

Although Survios hasn’t gone into detail on the technical aspects of changing a VR game to a “normal” one, the studio has revealed that the “Evolved Edition (the name given to the non-VR version) has been re-envisioned for PS5 and PC in full HD at 60fps.”

Gamers can grab a Standard version at launch, or a Deluxe one which comes with in-game character and weapons skins, plus an in-game digital art book.