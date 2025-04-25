Skip to content
Home » “Xeno” – Jane Whittaker is Back With Spiritual Sequel to Alien VS Predator

“Xeno” – Jane Whittaker is Back With Spiritual Sequel to Alien VS Predator

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: April 25, 2025
“Xeno” – Jane Whittaker is Back With Spiritual Sequel to Alien VS Predator

In space, no one can hear you scream, but players have been screaming for a very long time about another Alien vs Predator (AvP) game, and after more than 30 years, the person who started it all, Jane Whittaker, finally heeds the call.

The prodigy developer’s AI, gameplay and programming work on AvP for the Atari Jaguar back in 1994 is still considered groundbreaking. It defined a genre and is regarded as one of the very first true survival games. With over 100 awards, and an acknowledgement as one of scariest games of all time, it’s difficult to argue against it.

“It is a very personal journey for me,” Jane Whittaker, CEO of Athena Worlds, wrote on LinkedIn. “So many people still talk about our work on AvP to this day, with a massive following. I have been asked for over 30 years to create my next survival and stealth strategy game. I am beyond thrilled to say that thanks to generous support my day has come.”

What We Know About Xeno So Far

The game has been put together in stealth for a couple of years already and we may not be too far away from the first demo trailer. Xeno is aimed at being a landmark open world game of exploration, survival, high stakes tension and combat. Whittaker shared a bit of the synopsis on LinkedIn that said the following.

“An emergency beacon bursts into life on planet XL-243. An investigative team is dispatched. A team of 12 comprised of a pilot, space marines, scientist, and medic. In the outer atmosphere the rescue shuttle encounters a solar storm. Minutes later the shuttle is debris on the planet’s surface. There’s only one survivor… you!”

Xeno is currently the codename for the new IP and not set in stone. Whittaker pointed out that there are no plans of using any source material from the Alien franchise.

“I want to create another ‘monster’ game with our own IP. Although we are happy to talk to Disney,” Whittaker wrote on LinkedIn.

Production on the new title will be led by Mike Meaden (producer Star Citizen, Squadron 42, and Forza Horizon), with character design by Blizzard scholarship award winner Blaire Wathen. 

The All-Star Team at Athena Worlds

Athena Worlds is made up of industry veterans, including the aforementioned Whittaker, Maeden, and Wathen, who all have a history of working on some of the biggest games and franchises in the industry.

The Sims, World of Warcraft, Dark Seed, and Crysis would just be a small example of titles the team at Athena Worlds has worked on.

Athena Worlds has developed a proprietary technology named Athena, a platform-agnostic code library designed to enhance 3D graphics quality while reducing development time and costs by over 40%. Athena utilizes shape recognition AI to dynamically optimize 3D scenes, making game graphics up to 10 times more detailed across various platforms, including mobile devices and consoles.

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.

New

7 Best Gaming Laptops Under $500: You Can’t Go Wrong With Our Expert Picks!

April 17, 2025

10 Best Turn-Based Strategy Games for Smart Gamers

April 16, 2025

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – A Stunning Debut By Sandfall Studio

April 24, 2025

NACON Release Innovative Revolution X Unlimited Controller

April 24, 2025

Bellwright’s First Year Anniversary Caters to Carnivores And Bookworms

April 24, 2025

Eldramoor: Haven in The Mist – Another Game in Need of Kickstarter

April 24, 2025

7 Best Handheld Gaming PCs of 2025: Portable Powerhouses

April 24, 2025