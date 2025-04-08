Multiplayer Dark Fantasy, Mistfall Hunter, Unleashes a Beta Test From The Depths of a Horrifying Fog

Billed by developer/publisher Bellring Games as a third-person action PvPvE (Player vs Player vs Environment) extraction RPG, Mistfall Hunter could also be described as a Soulslike free-for-all. Fans of this punishing genre of games can now sign up for a beta test on PC, which starts on April 22, 2025.

Set in a world besieged by Gyldenmist, a terrifying fog that mutates anything in it, the game pits players against each other and the various monsters roaming the grimdark world. However, Mistfall Hunter has also got players who prefer to work together covered.

“As a Gylden Hunter, you can go solo or team up with up to two friends,” the developer said on the game’s official page.

“In the harsh mist, there are no heroes—only survivors and those who fall. Choose different classes and coordinate tactics with your teammates to enhance your combat effectiveness and increase your chances of escape.”

Time to Ragnarok And Roll

Ragnarok has come and gone, taking all gods with it. Their leftover blood forms the fearsome Gyldenmist, as well as the basis for Gyldblod, a precious resource everyone wants. As a resurrected Hunter, players will need to cooperate with other gamers or work against them to harvest this valuable asset.

Players can choose between four character classes, Mercenary, Sorcerer, Blackarrow, and Shadowstrix, plus a new one for this beta test, the Seer. Each comes with a range of special skills and abilities, and as is the case with Soulslike games, there’s an emphasis on fluid combat. Players will need to roll and dodge as effectively as they can swing a weapon or cast a spell.

Have at you, creepy knight!

“Introducing the ‘precision aiming’ system to add a thrilling new dimension to traditional action gameplay. Chain together devastating combos, strike enemy weak points with pinpoint accuracy, and sync up with your teammates for unbeatable synergy as you overcome any foe that stands in your way.”

PvPvE

Multiplayer games that pit players against each other as well as the environment are quite popular, across different settings. Hunt: Showdown 1896 pits players against one another and a roaming monster on each map, and uses a grungey Wild West setting, whereas in Ark: Survival Evolved players can face-off or team-up, as well as fight hungry dinosaurs.

The original Souls games, too, included some aspect of this. Dark Souls III, for example, lets players invade other people’s games, and The Duskbloods, a forthcoming Switch 2 game by the creator of Dark Souls, is being heralded as a PvPvE title.

The Duskbloods in action.

Mistfall Hunter looks to build upon a lot of these games by incorporating complementary character abilities, although the developer is keeping a lot of associated details still under wraps.

Accessible Dark Fantasy

Mistfall Hunter ticks a lot of boxes gamers expect from spooky fantasy action games, from weird, grotesque monsters through to player classes that fit into familiar archetypes, such as tank and healer.

Bellring Games is also looking to make the game suitable for gamers with less-powerful machines, as the beta test has also seen the minimum supported GPU dropped to NVIDIA GTX 1660/AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT. Graphics overall should see optimization fixes stop crashes, too, as FSR functionality has been added.