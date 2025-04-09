Astro Bot Leads the Charge at the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards

The 2025 BAFTA Games Awards took place at the Queen Elisabeth Hall in London on April 8, 2025, with Astro Bot taking center stage, winning five major awards, including Best Game. Team Asobi’s vibrant platformer impressed with its flawless execution, from tight controls to clever level design, making it a standout title. With its win, Astro Bot solidified its place as one of the year’s most celebrated games.

The night wasn’t all about Astro Bot, though. Still Wakes the Deep, the gripping horror set on a 1970s oil rig, garnered three awards, including Best New IP. Its atmospheric storytelling and standout voice performances earned critical praise, proving that emotional depth is just as important as gameplay innovation.

Helldivers 2 also made its mark, securing wins for Multiplayer and Music. The chaotic, co-op shooter delivered a high-octane experience, proving that teamwork can make even the most intense battles enjoyable. The title’s fast-paced action and explosive mechanics certainly won over BAFTA voters.

Despite leading with 11 nominations, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II took home just one award for Technical Achievement. The game’s stunning visuals and sound design were enough to win over the technical panel, showcasing just how far the game industry has come in terms of immersive experiences.

Indie gems weren’t overlooked either. Balatro, an indie roguelike card game, took home the Debut Game award. With its fresh take on the genre and strategic gameplay, it stood out as a true underdog. The evening wrapped up with a tribute to composer Yoko Shimomura, who received the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship for her influential work across multiple iconic games.

Why Astro Bot Became The Breakout Star of BAFTA 2025

Astro Bot is a vibrant 3D platformer that combines creative level design with innovative gameplay mechanics. Developed by Team Asobi, the game offers a fun and engaging experience for players of all ages. Its intuitive controls, colorful environments, and smooth transitions between levels make it an enjoyable journey, whether you are a new player or a long-time PlayStation fan.

Team Asobi, a studio within PlayStation Studios, has earned recognition for its ability to craft polished and immersive experiences. After the success of Astro’s Playroom, they expanded the concept into a full-scale platformer, showcasing their expertise in creating family-friendly games. The game utilizes the PlayStation 5’s DualSense features, enhancing the overall experience with precise feedback and interactive elements.

Astro Bot totally crushed it at the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.

What makes Astro Bot stand out is its accessibility and attention to detail. It strikes a perfect balance between simplicity and depth, offering rewarding challenges without being overwhelming.

The game’s bright, whimsical art style and its subtle nods to PlayStation’s history make it both nostalgic and fresh, while its critical success, including its five BAFTA awards, cements its place as one of the best platformers in recent years.

Still Wakes The Deep: A Gripping Horror Experience

Still Wakes the Deep is a narrative-driven horror game that immerses players in a chilling story set on a 1970s oil rig. Players navigate the isolated environment, where fear and tension build slowly through environmental storytelling. The game focuses on psychological horror, drawing players into its haunting atmosphere without relying on combat, creating a tense and unsettling experience.

Developed by The Chinese Room, a studio known for its atmospheric and story-rich games, Still Wakes the Deep continues the studio’s tradition of delivering deep, immersive narratives. Published by Secret Mode, the game showcases The Chinese Room’s skill in creating emotionally impactful experiences. Their ability to craft tension and suspense through minimalistic design and sound is central to the game’s success.

This narrative-driven horror game brought home both voice performer awards, and Best New IP.

What makes Still Wakes the Deep stand out is its unique take on horror. Rather than relying on traditional scares or combat mechanics, the game builds its tension through the environment and narrative.

The strong performances from the voice cast, which earned the game multiple BAFTA acting awards, further elevate its emotional depth. This combination of storytelling and atmosphere sets the game apart in the horror genre.

Helldivers 2: A Chaotic Co-Op Shooter That Delivers

Helldivers 2 is a high-octane, third-person co-op shooter where players engage in intense alien warfare. The game’s focus on teamwork and tactical gameplay creates a thrilling, unpredictable experience. With its expansive levels and challenging enemies, players must work together to survive, making every mission feel unique and rewarding, whether in solo or multiplayer mode.

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2 builds on the success of its predecessor. Known for its expertise in co-op gameplay, Arrowhead creates experiences that emphasize cooperation and strategy. The game’s new 3D perspective adds a cinematic flair to its chaotic, action-packed gameplay, making it more immersive than before.

Proud BAFTA winner of best multiplayer and music.

What makes Helldivers 2 stand out is its embrace of friendly fire and mission variety. This, combined with explosive action and smart level design, keeps players engaged. The game’s balance of challenge and fun, alongside its satirical tone, earned it critical praise and multiple BAFTA wins, including best Multiplayer. It stands as a prime example of how chaos can be crafted into a highly enjoyable co-op experience.

Balatro: A Fresh Take on The Card Roguelike Genre

Balatro is an indie card roguelike that combines strategy, decision-making, and procedural generation. The game challenges players to build their deck and adapt to shifting circumstances in each playthrough.

Its simple mechanics allow for deep strategy, while its minimalist art style keeps the focus on the gameplay, making it both accessible and engaging for players looking for a fresh experience in the genre.

Making its debut and winning the BAFTA Debut Game.

Developed by LocalThunk and published by Playstack, Balatro’s debut was well-received, winning recognition for its innovative approach to card-based roguelikes. The studio’s focus on gameplay over complexity pays off, creating an enjoyable and replayable experience.

The game’s ability to balance challenge with accessibility, along with its unique visual style, made it a standout and earned it the 2025 BAFTA for Debut Game.

Thank Goodness You’re Here!: A Humorous Narrative Adventure

Thank Goodness You’re Here! is a narrative adventure game that combines humor with unique storytelling. Players navigate through quirky scenarios where their choices influence the outcome. The game’s charm lies in its clever writing, light-hearted tone, and engaging dialogue, offering an experience that’s both entertaining and emotionally resonant. Its accessible gameplay and fun pacing make it appealing to a broad audience.

Barnsley developers Will Todd and James Carbutt won British Game of the Year.

Developed by Coal Supper, a two-person indie studio, Thank Goodness You’re Here! showcases the duo’s creativity and ability to blend comedy with impactful narrative choices. Published by Panic Inc, the game focuses on character interaction and its ability to weave humor into each decision. The game’s wit and distinctive style earned it recognition at the BAFTA Games Awards, making it one of the year’s notable indie successes.

Neva: A Poignant Adventure With Stunning Visuals

Neva is an emotional adventure game that combines exploration with deep narrative themes. Set in a beautifully crafted world, players guide the protagonist through a journey of loss and hope.

The game’s striking art style, paired with its moving storyline, creates a deeply immersive experience that resonates with players, and earned it the Artistic Achievement BAFTA trophy.

Neva got the nod for Artistic Achievement.

Developed by Nomada Studio and published by Devolver Digital, Neva is the studio’s follow-up to the critically acclaimed Gris. Known for their ability to evoke powerful emotions through art and music, Nomada Studio continues to push boundaries with their unique approach to game design. Neva’s ability to blend artistic visuals with impactful storytelling, making it a standout in the adventure genre is what makes the game special.

Vampire Survivors: The Roguelike That Took The Gaming World by Storm

Vampire Survivors is a fast-paced, roguelike action game where players battle waves of enemies while collecting upgrades. The game’s minimalist design focuses on constant action and strategic decision-making.

Its addictive gameplay loop keeps players engaged as they strive to survive longer, offering a simple yet compelling experience that appeals to both casual and hardcore gamers.

Vampire Survivors clutched the BAFTA award for Evolving Game.

Developed by indie studio Poncle, Vampire Survivors was an unexpected success that quickly garnered a massive following. The game’s straightforward mechanics, combined with its deep progression system, made it a standout in the roguelike genre.

Poncle’s focus on replayability and accessible gameplay contributed to the game’s widespread popularity, earning it critical acclaim and multiple awards, including a well-deserved recognition at the BAFTA Games Awards.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau – A Captivating Journey Into a Rich Fantasy World

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is an immersive RPG set in a detailed fantasy world filled with rich lore and complex characters. Players explore a vast, open world while completing quests and engaging in turn-based combat.

The game’s story-driven approach and emphasis on character development make it a standout in the RPG genre, offering a deep narrative experience alongside strategic gameplay. Developed by Kenzera Studios and published by Solis Interactive, Tales of Kenzera: Zau showcases the studio’s dedication to crafting immersive worlds and intricate storytelling.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau brought home the BAFTA for Game Beyond Entertainment.

Known for its innovative mechanics and captivating art style, Kenzera Studios has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of traditional RPGs. What sets this game apart is its combination of a compelling story, detailed world-building, and tactical combat.

Metaphor: ReFantazio – A Deep Dive Into Fantasy With Real-World Parallels

Winning the BAFTA for Narrative, Metaphor: ReFantazio is an action-adventure, turn-based JRPG developed by Studio Zero and published by Atlus. Set in the medieval fantasy realm of Euchronia, the game follows an orphaned protagonist on a quest to lift a curse from the kingdom’s lost prince. It features a structured calendar system guiding progression, balancing dungeon crawling with character development.

Studio Zero, established in 2016, is known for its work on the Persona series. Metaphor: ReFantazio stands out for its deep narrative addressing themes like racism and xenophobia through a fantasy lens.

Winning the BAFTA for Narrative – Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Its innovative Archetype system offers flexible character roles, enhancing strategic depth. The game has been praised for its engaging plot and complex characters, earning critical acclaim since its release.

A Long Night at The BAFTA Awards For Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II continues the story of Senua, a warrior battling both external enemies and her own mental struggles. Developed by Ninja Theory and published by Xbox Game Studios, the game delivers a deeply immersive experience with its advanced motion capture and realistic visuals.

Coming into the BAFTA 2025 Awards with an impressive 11 nominations, Ninja Theory ended up taking home only one for Technical Achievement. Ninja Theory, known for their work on the original Hellblade, pushed the boundaries of visual storytelling with this sequel.

Winning the BAFTA for Technical Achievement after being nominated in 11 categories must have hurt.

The game stands out for its attention to detail in portraying mental health struggles, using technology to deliver a truly immersive narrative. Its combination of cutting-edge graphics, strong character development, and an intense atmosphere sets it apart from other titles in the genre.

Yoko Shimomura’s Honored With BAFTA Fellowship Award

In her acceptance speech at the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards, Yoko Shimomura expressed her gratitude for being recognized for her contributions to video game music when she received the BAFTA Fellowship Award, the institution’s highest honor. She thanked her collaborators and the development teams she worked with, acknowledging that the success of her music was made possible through teamwork.

The composer also reflected on her journey in the industry, noting how much she had learned and grown over the years. Shimomura dedicated the award to her fans, emphasizing how their support has been an inspiration throughout her career.

She also expressed her excitement about the future of video game music, hoping to continue creating pieces that resonate with audiences. Her heartfelt speech underscored her deep connection to her craft and her appreciation for the recognition from the gaming community.

BAFTA Games Awards 2025 Nominees

A total of 247 games were considered across 17 categories for the 2025 BAFTA Game Awards, and was later shortlisted down to 58. The following games were nominated in the categories awarded on April 8, 2025.

ANIMATION

Astro Bot, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Harold Halibut, Helldivers 2, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Warhammer 20,000: Space Marine 2.

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

ANIMAL WELL, Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukong, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Harold Halibut, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Neva, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Still Wakes the Deep, Thank Goodness You’re Here!.

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

ANIMAL WELL, Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Helldivers 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Star Wars Outlaws, Still Wakes the Deep.

BEST GAME

ANIMAL WELL, Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Helldivers 2, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Warhammer 20,000: Space Marine 2.

BRITISH GAME

Botany Manor, Crow Country, EA SPORTS F1 24, A Highland Song, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Paper Trail, Planet Coaster 2, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Still Wakes the Deep, Thank Goodness You’re Here!.

DEBUT GAME

ANIMAL WELL, Balatro, Botany Manor, Harold Halibut, Little Kitty: Big City, Pacific Drive, The Plucky Squire, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Tiny Glade.

EVOLVING GAME

Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo IV, Factorio, FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE, HITMAN World of Assassination, Minecraft, No Man’s Sky, Sea of Thieves, Vampire Survivors, World of Warcraft.

FAMILY

ANIMAL WELL, Astro Bot, Cat Quest III, EA SPORTS FC 25, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Little Kitty: Big City, Planet Coaster 2, The Plucky Squire, Super Mario Party Jamboree.

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Botany Manor, Frostpunk 2, INDIKA, Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop), Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Tetris Forever, Vampire Therapist.

GAME DESIGN

ANIMAL WELL, Astro Bot, Balatro, Helldivers 2, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Pacific Drive, Tactical Breach Wizards, UFO 50, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, EA SPORTS FC 25, Helldivers, 2, LEGO, Horizon Adventures, Star Wars: Hunters, Super Mario Party Jamboree, TEKKEN 8, UFO 50, V Rising, Warhammer 40,000: Spare Marine.

MUSIC

Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Helldivers 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Star Wars Outlaws.

NARRATIVE

Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Helldivers 2, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Pacific Drive, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Still Wakes the Deep.

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

ANIMAL WELL, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Little Kitty: Big City, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Pacific Drive, The Plucky Squire, Stellar Blade, Still Wakes the Deep, Thank Goodness You’re Here!.

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Astro Bot, Batman: Arkham Shadow, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Helldivers 2, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, SILENT HILL 2, Tiny Glade, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Bruce Wayne, Matches Malone in Batman: Arkham Shadow, Alec Newman as Cameron ‘Caz’ McLeary in Still Wakes the Deep, Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Isabella Inchbald as Indika in INDIKA, Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in SILENT HILL 2, Humberly González as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws, Clive Standen as Lieutenant Demetrian TItus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Em Humble as Marge, Florence, Carrie, Nick, Chimney Sweep Sue, and more in Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Y’lan Noel as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Aldís Amah Hamilton as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, John Eric Bentley as Barret Wallace in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Jon Blyth as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Michael Abubakar as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep, Adam McNamara as Captain Sevastus Acheran in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Karen Dunbar as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep, Troy Baker as Harvey Dent, Rat King, Two-Face, Joker in Batman: Arkham Shadow, Matt Berry as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Craig Lee Thomas as Super Earth Spokesperson in Helldivers 2, Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.