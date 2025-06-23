TooManyGames Indie Game Showcase Celebrates 15 Years With First-Ever Livestream Event And Awards

PRESS RELEASE – June 23, 2025 – TooManyGames 2025 is right around the corner, and this year marks a major milestone for the convention: the 15th annual Indie Game Showcase.



Proudly sponsored by Video Game Clubs of America (VGC) and Philly area video game publisher and developer Retroware, the Indie Game Showcase is one of the longest-running indie events in game convention history.



“Fifteen years ago, this showcase was just a handful of indie devs in a corner with CRTs held together by duct tape,” said Justin Silverman, Creative Director at Retroware. “Now we’ve got a live stream, awards with famous hosts, and way more premium duct tape.”



The event kicks off live and in person from June 27-29 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, and for the first time ever, indie game fans worldwide can tune in to see showcase trailers livestreamed on the official TooManyGames YouTube channel, Friday, June 27 at 7:30 PM ET.



Hosted by Celia Schilling (Marketing Director, Yacht Club Games) and Justin Silverman (Creative Director, Retroware), the TooManyGames Indie Game Showcase highlights dozens of the most exciting upcoming titles crafted by the indie gaming community.



After that, it’s time for the main event: the first ever TooManyGames Indie Game Awards. Immediately following the TooManyGames Indie Game Showcase at 9:30 PM ET, Celia Schilling will return to host the awards ceremony, with category winners announced by some of the most celebrated gaming personalities, including Vinny Vinesauce, RGT85, John Riggs, Wood Hawker of BeatEmUps, and more.



The showcase will feature a wealth of exciting titles from across the indie gaming landscape, including:



Fatal Run 2089 – Atari’s Fatal Run 2089 delivers over-the-top driving action across a post-apocalyptic landscape. You’ll be drifting into hairpin turns while traveling at insane speeds across 20 levels, each with branching paths, shortcuts, and explosive set pieces.



Pizza Kidd – A brand-new indie beat ’em up game from Kidd Games. Featuring exquisite hand-drawn art, it’s a stylish, 2D side-scrolling brawler set in a dark sci-fi fantasy world.



Biped 2 – A co-op action adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration alone or between 2 or 4 players.



Nixie – a 2D story-driven exploration game about a robot’s search for a missing human lost in an android space colony.



Ashcroft – a high-intensity Platform Fighter in which you have one hour to fight your way out of a zombie-infested city.



A dedicated showcase area in Hall C at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center will feature hands-on stations for over 60 indie titles. Those at home can also experience what’s in store at this year’s showcase today, thanks to the TooManyGames Indie Showcase Steam Event, allowing indie game fans the chance to play and wishlist the latest and greatest games from this year’s talented developers.



You can view the full game lineup here.



About TooManyGames



TooManyGames is the premier convention for gamers on the East Coast, featuring indie games, retro games, board games, cosplay, panels, concerts, and more. Held annually in Oaks, PA, the show has become a destination for fans and developers alike since its inception in 2004.



About Retroware



We’re all about modern retro games. We develop, publish, make merch, and run arcades. Bringing you retro experiences with modern conveniences.