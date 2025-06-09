Super Meat Boy 3D is Real And It’s Coming to Xbox; Mewgenics Release Also Revealed

Revealed as part of the Xbox Games Showcase that was streamed live on June 8, 2025, Super Meat Boy 3D is the long awaited next-gen sequel to the classic precision platformer. Meanwhile, the PC Gaming Show streamed on the same date and revealed details on Edmund McMillen’s (Super Meat Boy’s creator) new game, Mewgenics.

Unlike Mewgenics, which McMillen has been very vocal about, Super Meat Boy 3D had no official info surrounding it before this reveal. Team Meat, the studio behind the game, is active on X (Twitter) but in terms of promoting previous titles. However, with the trailer reveal, the studio also made a public announcement.

“The meat is out of the bag, meat bags. Super Meat Boy 3D is coming, early 2026!”

Team Meat And Meat Boy’s History

Super Meat Boy started life as a Flash game created by Edmund McMillen and Jonathan McEntee in 2008. It was then redone by McMillen and Tommy Refenes under the Team Meat name and released on Xbox 360 in 2010.

Players control Meat Boy as he has to avoid deadly obstacles and rescue his girlfriend, Bandage Girl, from the evil Dr. Fetus. The first game quickly gained attention for being a thoroughly punishing sidescroller, where mistimed platforming could result in instant death, and was nominated for multiple awards.

Super Meat Boy’s first full incarnation.

Super Meat Boy Forever followed in 2020, after multiple delays and a split between Refenes and McMillen; the latter worked on The Binding of Issac from 2011 onwards. Neither party has ever detailed why McMillen left Team Meat, with only occasional references from either over the years.

“Just making sure you guys know that I wasn’t a part of Super Meat Boy Forever’s end result,” McMillen posted on X on March 2, 2021. “I left Team Meat years ago and am no longer working on anything Meat Boy related. I ran into a few reviews that assumed it was my game…I know it’s confusing but it’s not.”

Refnes, for his part, has also commented on the split, including in a 2017 interview with Eurogamer: “It’s one of those things. It was a giant part of my life but people grow, people change, your views on things change. And unfortunately sometimes people just grow in different directions. It’s a natural thing. It’s something you could sit and be angry about but it doesn’t get you anywhere.”

Super Meat Boy Forever was delayed for a while before it appeared.

With the release of Super Meat Boy 3D’s trailer, McMillen has once again had to take to X to remind people he has nothing to do with it. He has, however, been diplomatic when asked about what he thinks to the game.

“Making a 3D platformer like that is very hard to get right, I don’t envy the team making it,” he tweeted on June 8, during one of his frequent AMAs on X.

McMillen’s Follow-Up

McMillen’s focus is on Mewgenics, “an endless Cat Breeding RPG” as he puts it. Mewgenics was first announced (as Mew-Genics) by Team Meat as the next game they’d work on, back in 2012. However a lengthy development period eventually ended in 2016, with McMIllen leaving Team Meat soon after.

He restarted development in 2018 with a programmer he’d worked with before, Tyler Glaiel. Mewgenics saw a complete overhaul of its systems, and more details were finally revealed in 2022. McMillen has been actively promoting the game on social media and the recent PC Gaming Show, which ran online on June 8, revealed a trailer and release date.

For its part, Super Meat Boy 3D is currently pegged as an Xbox exclusive (at least at launch) and is due early 2026.