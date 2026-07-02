Scarlet Hollow Expands Episode 5 With New Story Content Ahead of Episode 6

Black Tabby Games has completed writing for a major expansion to Scarlet Hollow’s fifth episode.

has completed writing for a major expansion to Scarlet Hollow’s fifth episode. The update adds around 70,000 words of new and revised content alongside improvements across the game’s earlier chapters.

of new and revised content alongside improvements across the game’s earlier chapters. Development has now moved into art production while work on Episode 6 continues.

Black Tabby Games has detailed a substantial post-launch update for Scarlet Hollow, expanding the game’s fifth episode with new story content, gameplay refinements, and revisions across earlier chapters. The update follows Episode 5’s release earlier this year and continues development on the award-winning gothic horror visual novel as it moves toward its planned conclusion.

The expansion brings the first five episodes to more than one million words of branching narrative. Players who have yet to visit Scarlet Hollow can still begin with the free Steam demo, with save data carrying over into the full game as choices continue to shape future episodes.

Episode 5 Gets New Story Paths and Gameplay Improvements

The centrepiece of the update is approximately 70,000 words of new and remastered content designed to flesh out several of Episode 5’s existing routes. New dialogue, character interactions, and exploration opportunities have been added throughout the chapter, with additional scenes involving Avery, Doctor Kelly, Franklin, Reese, Wayne, Irma, and Julius.

The visual novel is also expanded with several routes containing exclusive content depending on player choices, romances, and character traits. Players pursuing Reese’s romance with the Hot trait can spend more time exploring the town, while those travelling with Stella will encounter new environments and additional route-specific scenes. The update also introduces more optional story content surrounding Julius to better connect players who may have missed earlier encounters.

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Black Tabby Games has also adjusted several gameplay systems. The confrontation in Tabitha’s office has been rebalanced, making the strongest outcomes harder to achieve while improving weaker strategies. Elsewhere, the Keen Eye trait now warns players before major relationship checks that are likely to fail, helping newcomers better navigate Scarlet Hollow’s heavily choice-driven narrative.

Additional revisions include smoother transitions between major story sequences, expanded conversations during key scenes, and refinements to one of Episode 5’s endings to more closely match the developers’ original vision.

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The update also revisits several earlier episodes with new dialogue, expanded exploration, and quality-of-life improvements. Episode 2 now offers clearer guidance around The Roads Untraveled route while allowing players to return to the estate after visiting town, opening up additional locations and character interactions without committing to a single story path.

Other revisions include broader access to Avery’s storyline, adjustments to relationship progression, additional role-playing options during key conversations, and a new alternate outcome during Episode 4’s clinic sequence. The developers also noted that several smaller additions have intentionally been left undisclosed for players to discover naturally.

With writing now complete, the Episode 5 expansion has entered art production ahead of testing. At the same time, Black Tabby Games confirmed work continues on Episode 6 as Scarlet Hollow moves closer to completing its planned seven-episode story. The ongoing support follows a period of growth for the studio, with Slay the Princess surpassing one million sales and Scarlet Hollow itself establishing a dedicated audience of more than 100,000 players.

Black Tabby Games also recently announced the launch of its own publishing label, focused on supporting established independent developers with creator-friendly publishing agreements. The studio said it plans to provide funding, marketing, and editorial support while allowing developers to retain greater long-term control over their games, with its first signed projects including Prove You’re Human from 1000xResist developers sunset visitor 斜陽過客, and an unannounced title from Later Alligator animation duo SmallBu.