Roblox Scrubs Charlie Kirk Games From Platform, Reaches Out to Teenagers

Selective Content Removal

Roblox hasn’t been having a very good year, but it looks like the gaming platform and parent company is finally starting to take steps in the right direction. It reacted to the recent assasination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by removing experiences (games on the platform) related to the event, and is forging ahead with a Teen Council plan for online safety.

A Roblox spokesperson told Fox Business News that the company had begun checking for and removing content from the platform on Sept. 10, almost immediately after Kirk’s assaination. Meanwhile, Roblox CEO David Baszucki posted on X shortly afterwards about this issue.

“I am saddened by the passing of Charlie Kirk. Our Community Standards prohibit content and behavior that re-enacts specific real world violent or sensitive events or promotes terrorism or hatred against individuals or groups, and we do not allow any image or video sharing in chat. In addition to automated scans, our moderation team is taking swift action. If anyone sees content that violates our policies, please flag and we will rapidly review.”

Good Job, Corporate Overlord

It’s unclear what Baszucki expected to happen as a result of his post, but if he wanted the general public to give him a pat on the back for a job well done he’s probably going to be waiting a while. The vast majority of replies to his comment revolve around asking him why he can leap into action to do this after a conservative activist dies, but not take similar immediate action when Roblox was called-out for its sexual predator experiences.

“Good work Roblox. How about now you focus on not putting children at risk or bad actors, because you have done a terrible job,” said one user, while another added “Thats great and all David and we appreciate that, but also just remove all the pedophiles from the platform too…you’re hitting just the tip of the iceberg, man.”

Kirk’s assasicantion has thrown a harsh spotlight on the video game industry with some developers forgetting that celebrating the death of a person isn’t the best look, alongside news that his killer inscribed bullets with references to Helldivers 2. Baszucki hasn’t escaped the political aspects, with X users expressing disappointment in his wording, and calling him out for being an apparent Trump supporter since he’s “saddened by the passing” of Kirk.

Some users have also responded by sharing screenshots of games focusing on Kirk that were still available after Baszucki’s comment. However, at least on the underage side of things (Roblox users must verify their age now to see 17+ content), Eneba found no traces of explicit Charlie Kirk experiences.

Better Late Than Never

Roblox is still playing catch-up after YouTuber Schlep lawyered-up with Chris Hansen and Law By Mike, with Schlep still highlighting issues with Roblox. In the aftermath of Kirk’s death, Schlep drew attention to in-game avatar t-shirts bearing the activist’s death. To Roblox’s credit, these – and similar items – were quickly removed. Although, again, this only drew ire from users that the company could act this fast for an outspoken conservative who focused on young people, but not on predators who also focus on youngsters.

The t-shirt highlighted by Schlep’ his followers revealed other distasteful Roblox items, which have since been removed.

Roblox revealed new age estimations plans earlier this month, with the apparently grandiose claim that “We expect that our approach to communication safety will become best practice for other online platforms, whether lawmakers pass laws requiring age verification for all platforms in the future or not.”

However, this may not be far from the truth: if there’s anything Schlep’s campaign has done, it’s lit a fire under Roblox for not paying enough attention to children, meaning that to get ahead of the controversy the company has no choice but to try and set a new standard.

Teen Power

In the meantime, Roblox recently opened up applications for its second Teen Council. This is an initiative by the company to directly address any concerns young people have, and then (in theory at least) act on them.

“Launched in March 2025, the inaugural Teen Council brought together 14 users, aged 14 to 17, from across the United States. Council members gained valuable skills in communication, critical thinking, and community building while developing a deeper understanding of digital well-being and civility,” Roblox said in a news post.

The last Teen Council came up with these tips that were shared via Instagram…but seemingly nowhere else.

This time, Roblox is accepting applicants from the US, Canada, and Mexico. Successful teens will get to take part in a nine month program and get to voice their opinions on Roblox, as well as learn valuable skills.

“This program is all about education and empowerment,” said Andres Cuervo, Youth Engagement Program Manager at Roblox, “giving young people a seat at the table to share their perspectives and learn about key topics in digital well-being, safety, and civility.”

Applications for the 2026 Roblox Teen Council are being accepted until Sept. 29, and it’ll run from October this year through to June 2026.