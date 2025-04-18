Mario Kart World Becomes Open-World When Switch 2 Releases

Nintendo has lifted the curtain on what it calls “the biggest Mario Kart ever,” and confirmed that the franchise will continue with Mario Kart World and that the game will be available as a day-one title when Switch 2 premiers on June 5, 2025.

This will be the most expansive and dynamic take on the kart racing franchise since its inception, transforming the traditionally segmented tracks into an open-world experience full of surprises and hidden secrets.

“There is plenty to discover in Mario Kart World that goes beyond racing. So when you’re not aiming for first place, take the scenic route in Free Roam! Explore panoramic vistas, go (way) off-road, see the seas and find secrets like hidden coins, or hit P Switches to take on hundreds of missions that can help improve your driving skills outside of races,” Nintendo said in a press release.

Mario Kart World Lives up to its Namesake

The headline feature of Mario Kart World will be its seamlessly interconnected world. It’s no longer just about selecting tracks from a menu and being off to the races. Instead, players will be able to drive across the world map from the plains of the Mushroom Kingdom to Bowser’s volcanic lairs, and Donkey Kong’s jungles to the bustling Crown City.

Another bonus is that there are no loading screens separating races. The unified world evolves dynamically with a full day-night cycle and shifting weather conditions. Rain-soaked roads, foggy mornings, and starlit highways all come into play, affecting visibility and kart handling in real time. And with NVIDIA’s processing power, kart racing has never looked better.

New Twists to Classic Racing

While the game embraces a new structure, Mario Kart World doesn’t abandon its roots. Grand Prix mode is back but reimagined as a progressive journey. Players have to drive from one track to another in a connected route, making the trip itself part of the racing strategy.

For example, finishing a race at Mario Bros Circuit is just the beginning. Racers then drive through enemy-infested backroads to reach the next event in Crown City. In addition, the beloved Battle Mode returns with more intensity.

There are plenty of players to beat to make the podium.

Coin-collecting chaos and item-based combat play out in larger arenas where up to 24 racers from around the world, the most in Mario Kart series history, do their best to take full advantage of the game’s open environments.

Introducing the Knockout Tour

Another first for Mario Kart World will be the brand-new mode called Knockout Tour. Here, players race along extended, multi-region tracks with survival-style checkpoints. Failing to reach the checkpoint in time means that the race is over, while the rest of the racers continue.

What sets this mode apart is its unpredictability. Bullet Bills, Thwomps, Hammer Bros., and other hazards are no longer confined to racetracks. They now appear in open world sections to put a strain on everyone’s nerves and reflexes.

Explore, Collect, And Create in Free Roam

Between races, players can roam the world freely. This is the first time in the kart series where this is possible. It also introduces collectible coins, time-based P Switch challenges, and a built-in camera feature for those special moments.

Mario Kart World’s world is not just for racing. It’s full of secrets, Easter eggs and missions. New techniques in this racer is the Charge Jump which will allow players to leap over obstacles, and jump onto rails for the grind, dodge attacks, and even use it to drive on walls for a short time.

Sometimes showing off is the best thing to do.

Nintendo Switch Online members can take advantage of the Switch 2’s built-in microphone to voice chat while driving. A great way to share secret locations with friends or letting an opponent know exactly why they are losing the race.

Switch 2 Bundle and Launch Details

Nintendo has confirmed that Mario Kart World will be available both as a standalone title and cost as much as $80 or as part of a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, making this game the centerpiece of the launch lineup.

With 30 years of racing history, Mario Kart World is a push towards the future of the kart series. It’s no longer just about competition, but adventure with missions, and exploring a world map fans have dreamed of for years.