PRESS RELEASE – Crimson Desert to Launch With DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing Support

19 May, 2025 – Pearl Abyss today announced that Crimson Desert, its upcoming open-world action-adventure title, will launch with full support for NVIDIA’s latest suite of technologies, including DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex.

Ray-traced effects will also be implemented and optimized for GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, delivering enhanced visual fidelity and performance through NVIDIA’s fourth-generation Ray Tracing Cores.

Crimson Desert, from the creators of Black Desert, builds on Pearl Abyss’ legacy of rich open worlds and fast-paced action. The game follows Kliff, leader of the Greymanes, whose mission takes him on a journey across the beautiful yet war-torn continent of Pywel.

“Crimson Desert represents a major step forward for Pearl Abyss in intense action and open world design,” said Kyungjoon Cho, Head of Game Engine System Division. “With NVIDIA’s graphics technologies, we’re ensuring that players experience and explore the continent of Pywel through high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay.”

“Pearl Abyss has crafted a visually spectacular and deeply immersive experience with Crimson Desert. By integrating ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 4 and Reflex technologies, they’re providing players with breathtaking visuals, lightning-fast responsiveness, and exceptional frame rates that bring the game world to life,” said Keita Iida, Vice president of Developer Relations at NVIDIA.

About Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Pearl Abyss, aiming for a global release on console and PC platforms. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the Greymanes fighting to achieve their noble mission.

Players will experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel and witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a games developer known for its MMORPG franchise Black Desert, which is available on PC, mobile, and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics. Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine.