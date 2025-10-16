Warhammer 40K Developers, Owlcat Games, Reveal Free Game Dev Resources

Owlcat Games has launched GameDev Learning Drop, a free hub with 350+ resources for developers covering publishing, narrative, QA, and more.

Partnering with Midwest Games, Fireshine, Gaijin, and 11 bit studios, the project promotes open knowledge and collaboration.

Owlcat is also developing Warhammer 40K: Dark Heresy and The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, while continuing updates for Rogue Trader.

We’re All In This Together

Owlcat Games, the studio behind two Warhammer 40K titles, two Pathfinder games, and an RPG set in the Expanse universe, has unveiled a brand new learning resource for games devs, whether they’re new to it or already have several projects under their belt.

Owlcat Games has teamed up with Midwest Games (the forthcoming Tombwater), Fireshine Games (the publisher of Lies of P), Gaijin Entertainment (War Thunder), and 11 bit studios (The Alters) to create what it calls GameDev Learning Drop. Other studios and publishers, or people involved in game development content, are invited to submit material in the spirit of partnership and support.

“We’re extremely proud to launch this endeavor,” said Andrey Tsvetkov, Head of Publishing at Owlcat Games. “A rising tide truly lifts all ships. We firmly believe that showing support for open knowledge fosters collaboration and connection, which we feel is something the industry could use more of right now.”

Learn For Free

So far, GameDev Learning Drop is already packed to the gills with material from noted YouTube channels and writers, including Mark Brown’s Game Maker’s Toolkit, tutorials from Godot expert Heartbeast, plus books by Jason Schreier, and Daniel Coyle. Famed game dev YouTuber Brackeys is also present, after taking some time off from the industry.

Resources are organized into categories such as Publishing/PR, Narrative, Localization, and QA, to cover all aspects of creating a game. Popular links include tips on animation and working in specific game engines, like Unreal Engine and Unity. Perhaps most useful of all are the links to platforms to help promote a game, including IMPRESS and GameDiscoverCo.

A snapshot of some of the available resources.

There are over 350 resources at the moment, with more being added and reviewed. Anyone with a useful YouTube channel, blog, book or other platform that they’d like to submit is invited to do so via the official site.

As Owlcat Games stated in a recent press release: “The goal is to create a comprehensive list of resources that supports the growth of game industry professionals while also lowering the industry’s barrier to entry.”

For The Emperor!

As for Owlcat Games itself, it’s behind the forthcoming Warhammer 40K: Dark Heresy, a cRPG that tasks players with seeking out and destroying heresy hidden in dark corners of the universe.

Owlcat Games has dabbled in the grimdark war-torn future of humanity already, with Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, released in December 2023. This is still receiving updates and new content, with the latest being Lex Imperialis, in June this year. This added over 15 hours of story missions alongside a new character: Solomorne Anthar, an Adeptus Arbites, and his loyal cyber-mastiff Glaito.

Owlcat Games is also behind two well-received Pathfinder RPGs: Kingmaker and Path of the Righteous. Both are based on the TTRPG of the same name, and as such incorporate detailed character creation and a Dungeons And Dragons style fantasy setting.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is another Owlcat Games title based on an existing IP; in this case, it’s sci-fi novels by James S. A. Corey and the TV series that’s also based on the books. Osiris Reborn is a forthcoming ARPG set in the 24th Century that puts players in the boots of a mercenary caught up in a conspiracy aboard a space station.

The game has also recently been nominated for two Golden Joystick Awards: Best Trailer and Most Wanted Game. Release dates for this and Dark Heresy are yet to be announced.