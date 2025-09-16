Godot Reaches 4.5 Release Milestone

New tools include stencil buffer, screen reader support, live translations, better TileMap, custom templates.

Stronger C#, GDScript, Android, visionOS export, faster WebAssembly.

2,500 commits from 400+ contributors in just six months.

Free Game Engine

Godot has now reached its long-awaited 4.5 version, bringing with it not just a raft of fixes and tweaks but also new features for 2D and 3D game development. The underlying framework has also received a boost, in terms of allowing better code visibility and streamlined project settings.

Godot is open source, and was first released in December 2014. It’s since gone on to grow from being an often overlooked game engine to a capable alternative to big hitters like Unity. Version 4.5 includes features that can help with optimization, such as a shader baker, and script backtracing to find errors.

“From mind-blowing effects now made possible by the stencil buffer to accessible descriptions of your GUI elements that opens up the possibility for people with disabilities to play your game — we are proud to present to you Godot 4.5,” the main devs posted on the official site.

“With this new release, we made meticulous efforts in order to amplify what is possible to do with our engine, guided by our goal of making gaming and game development for everyone.”

Waiting For Godot 4.5

As an open source engine, Godot accepts commits (tweaks to the code that get added to the proper release) from hundreds of coders for a multitude of areas. The last version, 4.4, was released in March 2025, making 4.5 one of the fastest updates so far (in comparison, there was seven months between 4.3 and 4.4).

Almost 2,500 commits were made by over 400 contributors this time around, with key new features including a stencil buffer (which can create 3D depth illusions, such as showing a room through a door, although the door appears to stand on its own); screen reader support for coders with reading disabilities; the ability to preview translations live within the editor; and a reworked 2D TileMapLayer.

A snapshot of the mind-boggling stencil buffer in action.

One of the better quality of life improvements is the ability to effectively create custom project templates. This technically existed already, but now: “The idea is that by reducing the features to only the ones actually needed, users can build their own Godot template that is custom fit for their game.”

“4.5 expands on what is detected. Not only does it detect classes, but can also now set correct build options. It also takes into account which classes are used by the project’s GDExtensions.”

The full list of fixes and features is extensive, but key coding updates include refined support for the three main languages devs can use in Godot: C#/.NET, GDScript (the built-in language), and GDExtension (technically not a scripting language, but it allows Godot-specific plugins). The former now works better on Android devices, the native scripting language can handle abstract classes, and the latter can now incorporate main loop callbacks.

One of Godot’s strengths is its ability to run on multiple operating systems. For example, mobile game developers can use Godot on their tablet, and more easily implement Android-focused code such as touch controls, and bake-in light maps (which was previously not available on Android).

Mac users are in for a treat too, as Godot 4.5 allows devs to export for Apple’s XR platform, visionOS. Web game devs can also look forward to a boost for WASM (WebAssembly) SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) that should cause Web games to run smoother.

Migration Issues

As with any major Godot update, some stuff will break behind the scenes. Luckily the engine documentation has covered all known issues so far, although none are catastrophic and Godot should offer a relevant error message if a project is loaded with changed code.