NVIDIA Reveal Details on Switch 2 Processing

When Nintendo revealed Switch 2 details on April 2, 2025, it left a few questions unanswered about its main technical aspects. Now, NVIDIA has revealed what processing power it’s adding to the console.

The official specification page for the Switch 2 only lists a “Custom processor made by NVIDIA” under CPU/GPU. NVIDIA, on its official site, has offered actual details however, including support for DLSS through RT and Tensor Cores.

“Tensor Cores power AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality,” NVIDIA said.

“The new RT Cores bring real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows for more immersive worlds.”

What This Means For Nintendo Games

Although NVIDIA hasn’t explicitly confirmed whether it’ll be DLSS 4, there is a high likelihood it will be, as this is the latest version of the neural technology.

It works by using AI to enhance games with features such as Multi Frame Generation for improved framerate, Ray Reconstruction, to fill in the gaps between pixels for clearer images, and Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing for better native resolution display.

PC gamers have had an embarrassment of riches with regards to increased graphics support from NVIDIA, as its already rolled out DLSS 4 updates for over 700 titles. So, for Nintendo gamers to now have similar visual upgrades from day one is unusual for a console.

Link wandering through a lush forest in the Switch 2 version of Breath of The Wild.

Rather than having to wait for patches, as is the case over on PC, games available on day one will boast improved graphics over the original Switch. These include the likes of Kirby And The Forgotten Land and The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild, plus later releases such as FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods, and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition.

“With 10x the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2 delivers smoother gameplay and sharper visuals,” said NVIDIA.