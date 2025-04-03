NVIDIA Reveal More Games Getting DLSS Support

In its last DLSS update news NVIDIA promised more new games would include DLSS 4 and Reflex support, and sure enough the company has delivered. Steel Seed and STORROR Parkour Pro are the main new titles this time around, with Cyberpunk 2077 and FragPunk also covered.

NVIDIA’s DLSS uses AI neural technology to reduce latency, enhance game image quality, and boost frames-per-second. Reflex also helps reduce latency, but to a greater degree.

“More than 700 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and each week new games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced, delivering the definitive PC experience for GeForce RTX players,” NVIDIA said in a news post.

New Games With Newer Paint

Most new video games come fresh out the oven looking pretty tasty, but NVIDIA has implemented DLSS 4 support to give new titles a little bit of graphical icing. Steel Steed, from Storm in a Teacup and ESDigital Games, is an upcoming sci-fi stealth-action adventure set in a world on the brink of extinction that’s getting the DLSS treatment.

“When Steel Seed launches on April 22, all GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate performance with DLSS GeForce RTX 50 Series. Players can get the highest frame rates possible using DLSS Multi Frame Generation, GeForce RTX 40 Series owners can multiply performance with DLSS Frame Generation, and everyone can activate DLSS Super Resolution.”

Gamers who can’t wait to explore the depths of Steel Steed’s creepy underground facility can already get their hands on a DLSS Super Resolution-enhanced demo on PC.

Meanwhile, STORROR Parkour Pro is a new multiplayer parkour game that recently entered Early Access. As speed and movement are of the essence in this title, DLSS tech means the game can run a lot smoother with an enhanced framerate and, with DLAA enabled, Lumen ray-traced lighting.

Stick ‘em up, Punk

NVIDIA also released a video showcasing the visual and gameplay improvements its RTX tech can give Cyberpunk 2077 and FragPunk. The former already came with decent ray-tracing, but DLSS 4 bumps this up even more, to illuminate the infamous Night City in even more neon detail.

Of course, you’ll need a robust gaming rig to handle this upgrade. But even those with a modest set-up should be able to get a boost to framerate, with the same being true for the more recent FragPunk. This latter title is a fast-paced 5v5 shooter, so enhanced framerate is especially important for trigger-happy gamers looking to pull off precision moves.