Elden Ring Coming to Switch 2 With New Content

Japanese video game development company FromSoftware plans to launch their fan favorite Elden Ring for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. The version coming to the Switch 2 is called the Tarnished Edition and will include the DLC Shadow of the Erdtree and additional content intended just for the handheld console.

Elden Ring was first released in early 2022 and has shipped close to 29 million units worldwide to date. The title won Game of the Year at The Game Awards, Golden Joystick Awards, and the Annual D.I.C.E. Awards the same year.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launched in summer 2024 and sold 5 million units in the first three days.

“Players can freely explore vast open areas and dungeons, uncovering secrets and defeating powerful enemies to attain a deep sense of accomplishment,” FromSoftware said in a press release and added: “With Elden Ring, we aim to provide high quality, rich and long-lasting content for fans worldwide to enjoy going forward.”

New Content in The Tarnished Edition

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will include new armor and Torrent features. Four new armor sets and three variants of new appearance customizations for Torrent the Spectral Steed will be available. However, this new content can only be purchased in Elden Ring on other supported platforms.

Since Elden Ring wasn’t released on the first Nintendo Switch, there’s no saying at this moment what else might be in store for the game on the Switch 2 when it’s released on June 5 this year.

The vast Lands Between will be open for exploration on Nintendo Switch 2.

The Japanese studio is committed to releasing Elden Ring on Switch 2 and will be announcing more information about the game until it premiers.

About FromSoftware

FromSoftware has been around since the mid-1980s and have spearheaded the development of RPGs with their first signature title King’s Field in 1994. This game was known for its cryptic storytelling and challenging gameplay. It’s often referred to as the precursor of the hugely successful Souls series.

The Souls series started in 2009 with Demon’s Souls and was followed by the Dark Souls Trilogy from 2011 until 2018. Bloodborne came out in 2015 and introduced a gothic horror theme akin to H.P. Lovecraft’s stories.

Then, skipping ahead, in 2022 Elden Ring was released and it’s the most successful game to date by FromSoftware with multiple rewards and millions of units sold across the world.