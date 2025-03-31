Nice Day For Fishing Coming Later in 2025 on PS5 And Nintendo Switch

Team17 and German-based studio FusionPlay have teamed up to deliver Nice Day For Fishing where the main character is based on the Epic NPC Man comedy series on YouTube. No official release date is currently available beyond later this year.

The Epic NPC Man is the brainchild of the Viva La Dirt League, a New Zealand-based YouTube comedy group known for writing sketches inspired by frustrating situations gamers face in different types of games.

“The pixel adventure RPG, follows the humble fisherman Baelin, from the hit series Epic NPC Man. He becomes the last Adventurer left in the town of Honeywood following a disastrous accident involving muggers and the High Sorcerer and must save the town from the evils unleashed in the world,” the video games makers said in a joint press release.

The initial release later this year is for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but the game will be available on more consoles and PC at another, later date.

The Ultimate NPC Hero Experience

Players will have to navigate Baelin from Honeywood Forest to the Azerim coast to receive tasks and quests fit for an adventurer. Along the way they will encounter characters from the Epic NPC Man series, and learn about new ways of fishing.

Once experienced enough, Baelin is ready to take on some fearsome fish with a combination of powerful spells and well-timed attacks and blocks. The fishing rod is a weapon, the boat is his steed, and the hat his armor – all can be upgraded as Honeywood is restored to its former glory.

The least likely hero of Honeywood Forest is called upon to save it.

Nice Day For Fishing is a pixel adventure RPG with promise of hours of quirky gamer humor and spoofs of gamer logic situations encountered across a wide variety of big titles from different franchises like the Witcher, Assassin’s Creed, and Elden Ring series.

Behind The Scenes of Nice Day For Fishing

Team17 Digital was founded in 1990 and is a leading developer with a track record of working with creative partners from around the world. With more than 140 titles, including award-winners like Hell Let Loose, Golf With Your Friends, The Escapist, and the Worms franchise.

Based in Leipzig, Germany, FusionPlay specializes in porting and publishing games across different platforms with a penchant for gaming experiences that blend real-world elements with digital applications, resulting in virtual reality (VR) content.

Viva La Dirt League gained Internet infamy with their YouTube Epic NPC Man series based on a wide variety of situations from different video games, especially the Epic NPC Man series that’s now been turned into its own game.