Leak Points to Anbernic RG477V With High End Chip and Vertical Design

Leaked sheet lists MediaTek Dimensity 8300 in the rumored Anbernic RG477V

Two configurations appear planned, 8GB and 128GB or 12GB and 256GB

A 4.7 inch 120Hz display and 5300 mAh battery mirror recent Anbernic hardware

Pricing suggests competition with stronger horizontal handhelds despite a vertical format

Hardware Details Suggest Flagship Ambitions

Early information attributed to a possible specification sheet by known leaker Maxzhou88 indicates that Anbernic is preparing the RG477V with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300. The chipset would place the device in the same performance tier as the company’s RG477M and ahead of the less favored 557. The sheet also outlines two memory tiers, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a higher configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The display is described as a 4.7 inch panel running at 120Hz with a resolution of 1280×960 pixels. This specification would align the RG477V with recent devices that support black frame insertion and CRT beam simulation, features that have become a growing focus among handheld enthusiasts. The battery is listed as 5300 mAh, matching that of the RG477M.

The design appears to follow Anbernic’s recent template. Leaked images point to dual analog sticks, a standard button layout, and a large display flanked by slim bezels. LED accent lighting is again present. The front panel is said to use a full glass construction, which may improve visual appeal while introducing concerns about fragility and fingerprint retention.

Connectivity and Software Indicate a Modern Feature Set

Connectivity options reportedly include WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. These specifications would bring the RG477V in line with the latest wireless standards seen in current handheld gaming products. The device is also expected to arrive with Android 14 preinstalled, continuing Anbernic’s trend of leaning on Google’s operating system for its more powerful models.

The leaked spec sheet.

The combination of contemporary wireless support and a current generation operating system suggests a device positioned to handle high demand mobile titles, streaming, and emulation tasks. Although the information remains unverified, the consistency of these details with Anbernic’s recent product line has drawn attention within the handheld community.

Pricing listed at 1599 Yuan, approximately $229, would place the RG477V among more powerful horizontal handheld systems. Within the vertical segment, however, the pricing would align it as one of the most capable Android based handhelds currently referenced in public leaks.

Vertical Format Positions the Device in a Narrow Market

If the information proves accurate, the RG477V would be a rare attempt to blend higher end specifications with a compact vertical design. This form factor remains favored by many portable focused players, yet few manufacturers have pursued premium hardware in this layout.

Industry watchers note that the compact size could make the RG477V an option for users seeking strong performance without the bulk typically associated with devices in this performance class. The emphasis on one handed portability, combined with a modern chipset and display, has contributed to early interest despite the absence of official confirmation.

The reported specifications position the RG477V as an unusual entry in a field dominated by larger horizontal devices. Until official details emerge, the handheld remains a subject of scrutiny as the community waits for confirmation of its capabilities and pricing.

Market Implications for Anbernic

A device with these specifications could influence the vertical handheld segment by introducing a significantly more powerful option than most of its contemporaries. The reported performance level would extend the range of playable content while preserving a form factor that has traditionally catered to retro focused users.

The pricing places the RG477V in direct comparison with stronger but larger handhelds, creating an unusual competitive landscape. Its potential appeal will likely hinge on whether users value compactness and vertical ergonomics over raw performance per dollar.

Should the leaks reflect the final product, the RG477V would signal continued experimentation by Anbernic as it searches for ways to differentiate within an increasingly crowded handheld market.