MSI Expands Xbox Full Screen Experience Support Across All Claw Handhelds

All MSI Claw handhelds now support the Microsoft Xbox Full Screen Experience



Unified game library consolidates titles from multiple platforms



Reduced system RAM usage improves performance in supported titles



MSI Quick Settings integration streamlines power and system adjustments

Xbox Full Screen Experience Rolls Out Across MSI Claw Devices

MSI confirmed that every MSI Claw handheld now supports the Microsoft Xbox Full Screen Experience. The feature is delivered through Microsoft system updates and Xbox updates that apply across all current MSI handheld models. The update enables a full screen interface that aims to recreate a console oriented user environment on portable gaming devices.

MSI states that users can launch directly into the Windows full screen environment for a dedicated gaming focused experience. The shift replaces the traditional desktop centric workflow with a layout structured around game access and navigation. This marks a broader move to integrate handheld specific interfaces into Windows based devices.

Microsoft designed the experience to present a unified environment for accessing content. MSI positions it as part of its ongoing commitment to improve user experience across its handheld gaming lineup.

Unified Game Library Centralizes Titles Across Platforms

The Xbox Full Screen Experience combines games from Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Battle dot net, Epic Games, and other launchers into a single library. MSI emphasizes that the consolidation removes the need to switch between client applications. The goal is to streamline navigation and reduce friction for players who maintain libraries across multiple services.

All games installed across different platforms in a single destination.

The unified library also aligns with the interface design that prioritizes simplicity for handheld use cases. By gathering content from several ecosystems, the device becomes less reliant on windowed platform management. This approach reflects an effort to present all installed titles through one consistent menu.

Consolidation is intended to support a more console-like experience for handheld gaming. The structure relies on Microsoft’s back end integration, which identifies compatible libraries and merges them into the full screen layout.

Performance And Personalization Features Integrated For Handheld Use

The Xbox Full Screen Experience uses more than 5% less RAM than the Windows desktop according to MSI. The reduction in memory consumption frees additional system resources that can be utilized by demanding games. MSI notes that this may improve smoothness and can lead to increased frame rates in some scenarios.

Going into full screen brings down the RAM usage.

The update also brings MSI Quick Settings into the Xbox Game Bar. This integration gives users single click access to power profiles and a variety of system tools. The intent is to remove the need to navigate between separate applications when adjusting device performance.

MSI positions these changes as part of its broader strategy to tailor Windows based handheld devices to gaming specific workflows. The company states that the update reflects a commitment to enhancing user experience across its entire handheld lineup.