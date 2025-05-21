Skip to content
PRESS RELEASE – Put Your Best Foot Forward – Kick’n Hell Kicks Off July 21

May 21, 2025 – Belgian indie developers Fire Foot Studios are kicking off their debut with the fiery launch of their first commercial title: Kick’n Hell, releasing on PC on July 21, 2025. A free demo is available now.

About the game

Kick’n Hell is a wild, unforgiving 3D precision platformer where your only weapon is your mighty foot. Kick brains as you parkour your way through the depths of Hell on a mission to defeat Satan. Every kick sends you flying, every mistake can cost you dearly. You’ll need precision, skill, and a whole lot of patience.

Key features

 Unforgiving – one fall can be fatal.

Kick-ass main mechanic – you haven’t experienced anything like it yet.

Difficult to master – kicking is hard.

Speedrunner friendly – integrated timers, leaderboards, battle ghosts.

Very customizable – settings to tune the game to your style.

About the Studio

Fire Foot Studios is a Belgian Indie Studio releasing their first commercial title Kick’n Hell. They are three young developers who graduated together and founded the company in November 2023, with the intention to create great game experiences, in shorter periods.​ They believe passion projects can work, no matter the genre, and are working towards their own identity as an indie studio.

