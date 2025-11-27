Epic Collaborates With Tarantino as Kill Bill Comes to Fortnite

Fortnite x Tarantino: Yuki’s Revenge, a lost Kill Bill chapter, premieres in Fortnite Nov. 30.

Gogo Yubari costume available, with codes via Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair tickets.

Other Updates: LISA Festival Music Pass launches; Epic partners with Unity for new content.

The Bride Returns

Fortnite is no stranger to unexpected collabs (such as Halloween’s Doja Cat weirdness), but it’s probably a safe bet no one had “Lost Kill Bill chapter” on their Fortnite bingo card for this year. Yuki’s Revenge is a short film made in Unreal Engine and it’s premiering inside Fortnite on Nov. 30 via Discover at 2pm ET – virtual doors open 30 minutes beforehand.

Kill Bill Volume 1 was released in 2003 and stars Uma Thurman as The Bride, an assassin who’s left for dead and subsequently goes on a revenge killing spree. Volume 2 followed in 2004 to finish the main story; Yuki’s Revenge was originally part of Volume 1’s script but ended up getting cut.

“Visionary director Quentin Tarantino had a dream of a Kill Bill chapter that never made it to the silver screen, a chapter known as Yuki’s Revenge,” Epic posted on the Fortnite site. “Over 20 years later, Tarantino and Epic have come together to bring the story to life in Fortnite. Built with Unreal Engine and character models from Fortnite, Tarantino’s The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge stars Uma Thurman.”

Gogo A-Go-Go

The basic plot of Yuki’s Revenge involves Yuki Yubari attempting to get revenge on The Bride after The Bride kills Yuki’s sister Gogo. As with other Fortnite collabs, new costumes are rolling out soon, and Gogo Yubari is one of them.

FIGHT!

However, there’s a twist – Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is a combined version of the movies hitting theatres on Dec. 5, and anyone who buys a ticket from participating venues between now and Nov. 29 will get a code to download the Gogo costume. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair was premiered by Tarantino in 2006 at the Cannes film festival, but then it was only shown again twice: in LA in 2011, and then this year in July at the Vista Theater in Hollywood.

Fortnite Events

While Yuki’s Revenge is certainly an event, it’s not a full Fortnite Event – this honor belongs to pop star LISA, who’s headlining the next Fortnite Festival Season. From Nov. 29, players will be able to log in and purchase a Starlux Music Pass to unlock the Melodie Mars and Rockstar LISA outfits.

The Music Pass also includes Jam Tracks like FUTW (Vixi Solo Version) by LISA, Sorry by Justin Bieber, Get Jiggy by BJack$ and Zeddy Will, and Dashstar* VIP by Knock2. Any gamers completely lost as to who most of these musicians are needn’t worry as this is a common symptom of being a middle-aged adult.

In other Fortnite news, Epic recently revealed a partnership with Unity; one upside to this is that it’ll allow game devs using that engine to make content for Fortnite.