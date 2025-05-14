PRESS RELEASE – Pearl Abyss And Black Screen Records Unveil 10th Anniversary Vinyl Album Set For Black Desert

May 14, 2025 – Pearl Abyss, in collaboration with Black Screen Records, has announced the release of a special vinyl album set commemorating the 10th anniversary of its flagship MMORPG, Black Desert. The 3xLP collection celebrates a decade of the game’s rich musical legacy, marking a milestone in the globally successful Black Desert IP.

Music has been a core pillar of Black Desert’s immersive experience since its inception. The anniversary vinyl set pays tribute to that legacy, offering fans an opportunity to revisit their in-game memories through the iconic compositions that have accompanied them on their adventures.

The album features a handpicked selection of tracks composed by Hwiman Ryu and his team, spanning a wide range of genres including jazz, ethnic fusion and alternative rock. Each piece reflects the emotional depth and cultural vibrancy of the Black Desert universe.

“I believe vinyl is a journey through time, through music,” said Hwiman Ryu, Audio Director at Pearl Abyss. “Since it’s common to listen to one side in its entirety, each track builds on the next, complementing each other and deepening the emotional experience. When you listen to the Black Desert soundtrack on vinyl, we hope it will stir something in your adventuring heart and bring about unforgettable memories.”

In addition to the music, the album’s richly designed sleeves are collectible artworks in themselves, making the 10th anniversary set a must-have for audiophiles and long-time fans alike.

This exclusive vinyl set will be available worldwide through Black Screen Records and select retailers, and ships in August.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, players can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves.

Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 55 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry with its renowned MMORPG franchise Black Desert, which is available on PC, mobile, and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics.

Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine and is poised to grow its overseas market.

About Black Screen Records

Black Screen Records is a record label, distributor, and vinyl producer based in Cologne, Germany, specializing in video game soundtracks. Founded in 2015, the label has released over 170 albums in digital and physical formats.

All products are manufactured in Germany and ship worldwide from the company’s warehouse in Cologne to fans, distributors, and retail partners.