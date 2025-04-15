Be Quiet! Releases Its First Silent Keyboards

Be quiet! is a German-based company known for its range of PC gaming components that, as its name suggests, operate quietly but with no loss of power. Now, it’s branching out into gaming peripherals with the release, on April 29 2025, of its Dark Mount and Light Mount mechanical keyboards.

Keyboards are perhaps the noisiest peripheral a gamer can have, so be quiet! has set itself quite the challenge to make its keyboards as silent as possible, but without sacrificing any of the features tech-minded gamers are used to.

“Available in both linear and tactile Silent Switches variants, these keyboards combine premium materials with a minimalist aesthetic, delivering a seamless typing experience with an amazing smooth sound profile for gamers, creators, and professionals alike,” the company said in a press release.

CEO Aaron Licht, in the same press release, said: “These models reflect everything be quiet! stands for: smart engineering, understated design, and a relentless focus on performance without compromise. We’ve put great care into the acoustics, the feel of every keystroke, and the overall user experience.”

Mechanical in Nature, Quiet in Sound

Rather than just offering the same model in different colors, be quiet! has made sure each keyboard comes loaded with distinct features, while keeping a few core ideas in place between the two.

Both keyboards come with an arched ARGB diffuser on each switch for bright and even per-key illumination, and as is common for RGB-related peripherals, the lighting is fully customizable and also provides a moody surrounding for each keyboard.

Dark Mount

The Dark Mount and Light Mount also come with a choice of silent linear or silent tactile switches, but both types are pre-lubricated to reduce friction and noise, and are hot-swappable with other 5-pin MX style switches.

Dark vs Light

The Dark Mount is modular, with a hot-swappable media deck and numpad. It also features 8 customizable Display Keys that support 140x140px images, which can all be modified via the included IO Center software.

For its part, the Light Mount has an aluminum 3D Media Wheel and 5 dedicated macro and multimedia keys, which can be tweaked via the IO Center. This is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Light Mount

Both keyboards come with adjustable palm rests and a choice between orange or black mechanical silent switches. The keys on both Mounts are also subject to 3-layer soundproofing, using silicone on Dark Mount and foam on Light Mount. Both keyboards have also been rigorously tested to ensure full N-key rollover (meaning each key press is registered) and anti-ghosting, so they’re not just quiet but accurate.