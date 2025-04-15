Skip to content
Home » Be Quiet! Releases Its First Silent Keyboards

Be Quiet! Releases Its First Silent Keyboards

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 15, 2025
Be Quiet! Releases Its First Silent Keyboards

Be quiet! is a German-based company known for its range of PC gaming components that, as its name suggests, operate quietly but with no loss of power. Now, it’s branching out into gaming peripherals with the release, on April 29 2025, of its Dark Mount and Light Mount mechanical keyboards.

Keyboards are perhaps the noisiest peripheral a gamer can have, so be quiet! has set itself quite the challenge to make its keyboards as silent as possible, but without sacrificing any of the features tech-minded gamers are used to.

“Available in both linear and tactile Silent Switches variants, these keyboards combine premium materials with a minimalist aesthetic, delivering a seamless typing experience with an amazing smooth sound profile for gamers, creators, and professionals alike,” the company said in a press release.

CEO Aaron Licht, in the same press release, said: “These models reflect everything be quiet! stands for: smart engineering, understated design, and a relentless focus on performance without compromise. We’ve put great care into the acoustics, the feel of every keystroke, and the overall user experience.”

Mechanical in Nature, Quiet in Sound

Rather than just offering the same model in different colors, be quiet! has made sure each keyboard comes loaded with distinct features, while keeping a few core ideas in place between the two.

Both keyboards come with an arched ARGB diffuser on each switch for bright and even per-key illumination, and as is common for RGB-related peripherals, the lighting is fully customizable and also provides a moody surrounding for each keyboard. 

Dark Mount

The Dark Mount and Light Mount also come with a choice of silent linear or silent tactile switches, but both types are pre-lubricated to reduce friction and noise, and are hot-swappable with other 5-pin MX style switches.

Dark vs Light 

The Dark Mount is modular, with a hot-swappable media deck and numpad. It also features 8 customizable Display Keys that support 140x140px images, which can all be modified via the included IO Center software. 

For its part, the Light Mount has an aluminum 3D Media Wheel and 5 dedicated macro and multimedia keys, which can be tweaked via the IO Center. This is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Light Mount

Both keyboards come with adjustable palm rests and a choice between orange or black mechanical silent switches. The keys on both Mounts are also subject to 3-layer soundproofing, using silicone on Dark Mount and foam on Light Mount. Both keyboards have also been rigorously tested to ensure full N-key rollover (meaning each key press is registered) and anti-ghosting, so they’re not just quiet but accurate.

Wayne Goodchild

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

New

18 Best Farming Games: Escape to a Simpler Life in 2025

April 9, 2025

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Games Like Overwatch: Best Hero-Shooters in 2025

March 21, 2025

10 Best Dinosaur Games For Prehistoric World Fans in 2025

March 18, 2025

Valorant Skins Guide: Everything You Need to Know in 2025

March 14, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

Space Chef Serves Up Console Debut With a Side of Interstellar Flavor

April 15, 2025

DOOM Box Set Coming Out That Also Runs DOOM

April 15, 2025

Worshippers of Cthulhu Brings Cult Management to The City-Building Genre

April 15, 2025

OPINION: Blue Prince is a Game That Encourages Obsession

April 15, 2025

iTales VR Pushes Sobriety Boundaries With Psychedelic Horror Escape Room

April 15, 2025