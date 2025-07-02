Drop Dead: The Cabin Now Upgraded for PC

PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – Soul Assembly is thrilled to announce that Drop Dead: The Cabin, the critically acclaimed VR co-op survival shooter, is making its way to Steam later this year as a standalone PC title. Players can wishlist the game today and be among the first to face the terror when it launches.

Originally launched on Meta Quest, Drop Dead: The Cabin garnered praise for its gripping atmosphere, strategic gameplay, and high replayability. Described as a “love letter to classic 1980s horror,” the game immerses players in a fog-shrouded forest teeming with undead threats, challenging them to survive the night and secure extraction.

“The response to The Cabin in VR has been incredible,” said David Solari, CEO at Soul Assembly. “We’re excited to bring this experience to a broader audience, enhancing the game for PC players while maintaining the core elements that made it a hit in VR.”

Key Features

Expanded 4-Player Co-op: Team up with up to three friends in intense survival scenarios, coordinating strategies to fend off relentless waves of zombies and monstrous creatures.

Full Crossplay Support: Play seamlessly with VR users, bridging the gap between flat-screen and VR gameplay for a unified multiplayer experience.

Dynamic Roguelike Elements: Each run offers a unique challenge with randomized enemy spawns, resource locations, and objectives, ensuring no two sessions are the same.

Strategic Resource Management: Scavenge for weapons, ammo, and fuel to maintain power and communication systems, crucial for survival and successful extraction.

80s Horror Aesthetic: Immerse yourself in a stylized world inspired by classic horror films, complete with neon-lit visuals and a synth-heavy soundtrack.

PC players can look forward to refined controls, optimized performance, and the same heart-pounding action that VR players have come to love. With the addition of 4-player co-op and crossplay functionality, Drop Dead: The Cabin aims to deliver a definitive survival horror experience on PC.