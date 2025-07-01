Glaciered Sends Soulslike Combat Beneath the Ice-Covered Future Seas

A hauntingly beautiful underwater world awaits players in Glaciered, the upcoming soulslike action adventure from indie developer Studio Snowblind. Set on a future Earth consumed by the Everwinter, this aquatic epic reimagines melee combat in a submerged environment where light, sound, and verticality converge into something truly alien.



Published by PLAYISM, Glaciered will appear at gamescom 2025 from August 20 to 24, where attendees can try the demo at the Indie Arena Booth in Hall 10.2. The playable version, also available on Steam, has received a major update ahead of the show, including combat tweaks, quality-of-life enhancements, and the addition of English voiceovers.



“All of the character animation in Glaciered is handmade, but the game also computes procedural animations in real time and blends them with the handmade animations, resulting in more natural movements,” said Kei Shibuya, the game’s developer, in a press release. “Many creatures can now move even more naturally and smoothly than before. This should give them a more lasting impression and make battles feel more immersive.”

Studio Snowblind’s founder and solo developer Shibuya has infused the project with a singular vision that balances rich worldbuilding with tight mechanical design. After drawing attention during PAX East 2025, the next public appearance promises even deeper exploration into a future ruled by prehistoric life.

Welcome to the Everwinter

Glaciered takes place 65 million years into Earth’s future, long after the planet has been frozen into a state of perpetual winter. Beneath this global glacier, life thrives in color and complexity. The player controls Gray, a member of the Tuai species, a race of highly intelligent avian descendants of dinosaurs who dominate this strange new ocean.



The Tuai, beneficiaries of evolution’s long arc, battle to preserve their icy world from mysterious threats. As Gray, players navigate through towering underwater structures, glowing fauna, and predatory lifeforms drawn from both the ancient past and speculative evolution.

“Under da sea, under da sea… Darlin’ it’s better, Down where it’s wetter…”

From the Sea of Tranquility to pitch-black caverns infested with creatures like the venomous Gish, every environment pulses with danger. Nightfall and ecosystem changes introduce a constant sense of tension and wonder.

Combat and Customization Beneath the Surface

Combat in Glaciered is both graceful and brutal. Gray’s wings serve as melee weapons and ranged armaments. The system rewards aggressive play: melee strikes build up heat that powers stronger attacks. Players can swap wings to access new movesets and abilities such as wide area slashes or unguardable strikes.



A symbiotic companion called the Pui follows Gray into battle. The Pui provides light in dark areas and can absorb traits from defeated creatures, turning them into combat and survival tools. Feeding and raising the Pui becomes essential for progression.

Unfortunately, a bigger boat will not help in this situation.

The Seeker’s Hideout serves as the game’s hub, where players can rest, level up, craft, and collect rewards. Like a bonfire in traditional soulslikes, it offers a moment of peace between encounters with deadly marine adversaries.

A Living, Breathing Ocean World

Studio Snowblind has gone beyond aesthetics to create a system that enhances immersion on every level. Glaciered’s creature animations blend handmade art with procedural systems to achieve naturalistic movement. Impact physics now include subtle post-hit vibrations, giving attacks a visceral feel.



The new Knowledge system adds lore and mechanics simultaneously. Creatures remain unidentified until players study them through quest completion and story progression. Gaining Knowledge not only reveals names and levels but grants experience bonuses. This mechanic encourages cautious exploration and fosters a deeper connection to the world’s biology and mythology.

The sea is teeming with life and mystery.

Other features introduced in the latest update include multi-directional fast movement via Strom Mode, aim-down-sights camera reworks, and revamped dodge mechanics with immediate-frame feedback. Visual clarity has improved through transparent terrain, subtitle adjustments, and customizable interface elements like stamina gauges and crosshairs.

How Glaciered Stands Apart in the Soulslike Arena

Glaciered fits within the broad family of soulslike action games but breaks from tradition by abandoning dark castles and swords for the deep sea and alien evolution. While games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring center on decayed civilizations, Glaciered is set in a reborn Earth, where the threats feel primal rather than infernal.



Compared to Salt and Sanctuary or Blasphemous, which lean on gothic horror and side-scrolling mechanics, Glaciered is fully three-dimensional and navigates a spherical battlefield where enemies can strike from any direction. Verticality is not a bonus here – it is the battlefield.

Upgrade the wings to survive combat against giant foes.

The closest mechanical comparison might be to Remnant: From the Ashes, given its emphasis on ranged and melee balance, or Returnal, with its otherworldly biomes and alien bestiary. However, Glaciered’s combat is slower and more deliberate, relying on timing and rhythm rather than bullet-hell chaos.



Its closest thematic cousin may be Subnautica, but where Subnautica is a survival sim rooted in realism, Glaciered is a combat-heavy mythology. The world is stylized, the biology speculative, and the experience steeped in tactical play rather than inventory management.

Studio Snowblind Charts Its Own Path

Glaciered is the debut project from Studio Snowblind and serves as a deeply personal expression from creator Kei Shibuya, who wears nearly every development hat from design to visual effects. With prior credits including Project Nimbus and Sumire, Shibuya brings a global perspective to a Japanese indie game that feels unlike anything else on the current market.



Much of Glaciered’s momentum has come from community feedback, and that interaction continues through the official Discord. Suggestions from players have already shaped the control scheme, camera behavior, and difficulty balance. Future builds will include more difficulty options to accommodate varying levels of underwater comfort.



For a solo-developed title, Glaciered is remarkably ambitious. It blends traditional RPG systems with experimental design choices to craft a world where even the concept of solid ground no longer applies. With its official showcase at gamescom approaching and a steadily growing fanbase on Steam, the game is building toward a full release that could submerge players in something wholly original.