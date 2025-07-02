Major Economy Update For Pioneers of Pagonia Now Live

PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – After announcing that the full version of Pioneers of Pagonia, the Early Access indie hit, will be released on PC in the second half of 2025 with the long-awaited story campaign, the award-winning development studio Envision Entertainment has now released a major economy update with new content following two extensive quality-of-life updates in 2025.



The economy update introduces eight new buildings to the medieval-fantasy city builder and offers a completely new gameplay experience thanks to an alternative start to the game with just a few units and no supplies. Players can now craft their first axe and spear by themselves, making it easier for newcomers to get to know the settlement development and for experienced players to discover a new initial phase with exciting choices.

Depending on the preferred play style, there are now four differently equipped landing teams available in single-player mode and two enhanced landing teams for co-op mode.



A new unit – the Pioneer – now enters the game, finally bringing the title’s namesake to life. Settlement development has also been significantly refined and rebalanced across various systems. A new progress overview gives players a clear view of upcoming and achieved economic milestones. Other improvements include an overhauled food system, refined map generation, and numerous visual upgrades to terrain.



Prior to the 1.0 release later this year, another major update will be released, which will focus on the creation of maps. The map editor will be made available to the community with extensive design options allowing shared community maps to be accessed and enjoyed directly in-game. The story campaign, whose narrative is written by German fantasy author Janika Hoffmann, will be available as part of the 1.0 release.