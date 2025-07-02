The Battle of Polytopia Announces Global World Championships With $10,000 Prize Pool

PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – Midjiwan, the award-winning independent studio behind The Battle of Polytopia has today announced The Polytopia World Championship with a prize pool of $10,000 and a live final broadcast from Stockholm.

The Polytopia World Championship is set to launch this fall, uniting players from across the globe in an epic showdown of fast-paced strategic mastery. The tournament will be themed to Battle of the Tribes. Players will choose to compete with one of Polytopia’s 12 in-game tribes; each with a unique regional theme and skillset.

The tournament will begin with open qualifiers, giving everyone a chance to prove themselves. From there, players will advance through tribe-specific playoffs and head-to-head elimination rounds, each match bringing them one step closer to glory.

The top six players will earn a spot in the live finals in Stockholm on December 6: an in-person event streamed online for fans worldwide. In addition to live commentary of the tournament, the fan event will also provide behind-the-scenes content from the Midjiwan team.

The winner will be awarded a prize pool of $10,000; making this tournament the biggest competitive event in The Battle of Polytopia’s nine year history.

Christian Lovstedt, CEO of Midjiwan AB, commented: “This marks a major new step for Polytopia’s competitive scene, featuring a fresh tournament format and enhanced broadcasting that makes it even more exciting for viewers to watch, learn, and get inspired by the world’s top players.“

The matches will be played on the Polytopia Official Space on the Challengermode esports Platform.

The planned dates are:

September:

Sep 13–14

Sep 20–21

Sep 27–28

October:

Oct 4–5

Oct 11–12

Oct 18–19

Oct 25–26

November:

Nov 1–2

Nov 8–9

Nov 22–23

Dec 6:

World Championship Live Event

About Midjiwan AB

Midjiwan AB is an award-winning independent game developer based in Stockholm. The company released its hit 4X strategy game The Battle of Polytopia in 2016, which is available across the App Store, Google Play, Steam, Nintendo Switch and more.

The title has received accolades from Pocket Gamer Awards 2024, The Lovie Awards, International Mobile Gaming Awards, and the PC Indie Pitch, as well as receiving nominations for the Google Play Indie Games Contest and the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022.

Midjiwan AB is also the founder of Stockholm’s first co-work for game developers, Game Town.