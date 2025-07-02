Sound Waves Fit For Slaughter – Resonant Blade Launches on July 22

PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – Wise Wombat Games, a single-developer studio based in Austin, Texas, is launching their first title Resonant Blade on PC July 22, with plans for eventual release on consoles.



Battle a horde of AI-powered robots hellbent on destruction by attuning the ultimate sound-based weapon, solving complex puzzles, and exploring a post-apocalyptic world.

In Resonant Blade, you’ll step into the shoes of Atlas – a former scientist turned soldier, driven to fight after the Dark Synths decimated the world of Terra. Wielding the powerful Resonant Blade, Atlas manipulates sonic energy to overcome the Synths’ defenses.



Tune your Resonant Tones to exploit enemy vulnerabilities, and sync attacks for maximum impact. Every encounter demands sharp reflexes, an even sharper ear, and careful adaptation. Dash, parry, and modulate your way through a battle for humanity, where every fight becomes a symphony of skill and strategy.

Key Features

Listen and Adapt: Match Resonant Tones to defeat enemies and solve puzzles. A keen ear will be beneficial in battle against the Dark Synths.

Transcribe The Surroundings: Navigate through four dangerous dungeons and defeat six challenging bosses throughout this epic adventure on the planet Terra.

Modulate Moves: Dash, parry, and modulate Resonant Tones to exploit enemy weaknesses. Harmonize three Resonant Tones to unleash devastating Triad abilities to deliver the finishing blow.

Form New Frequencies: Unlock new Resonant Tones to power up the Resonant Blade and discover new ways to outperform foes.

Improvise Personal Action-Packed Musical Style: Customize your gameplay with a variety of mods, creating a unique approach to combat that fits your personal style.