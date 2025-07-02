NARUTO Emblem Battle Summer 2025 Convention Season Kicks Off at Anime Expo

PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – The game’s convention season kicks off this week in Los Angeles, at Anime Expo (July 3-6), where attendees can experience the exciting Ninja battles featuring the second volume of emblems on a massive 50-inch display, along with special giveaways and daily random prize drawings.

The Ninja battles continue at EVO Las Vegas (Aug. 1-3) and at PAX West in Seattle (Aug. 29-Sep. 1), where attendees can enjoy free play throughout the events to earn emblems from the first volume that they can collect and use in future play sessions at the game’s various locations.

NARUTO Emblem Battle 2025 Convention Details

Anime Expo

July 3-6, 2025

Los Angeles Convention Center

GENDA Booth E70

Featuring: Vol. 2 Paid Play

Special giveaway sets* include a NARUTO Emblem Battle Bag filled with a limited PR Emblem ★4 “Sasuke Uchiha” and more.

Daily random prize drawings* include either a NARUTO Emblem Battle postcard or a convention exclusive “Naruto Uzumaki” Anime Expo 2025 Emblem.

*While supplies last. More details will be available on-site.

EVO Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center

Aug. 1-3, 2025

Featuring: Vol. 1 Free Play

PAX West

Seattle Convention Center

Arch Building, Booth 1325

Aug. 29 – Sep. 1, 2025

Featuring: Vol. 1 Free Play

About NARUTO Emblem Battle

Fans can experience the world of NARUTO in this collectible-based arcade game where players compete by forming their own teams using unique physical “Emblems” which are obtained while playing the game.

Players can enjoy exciting Ninja battles on a massive 50-inch display, which features spectacular scenes of these iconic characters, complete with memorable animations, quotes, and sounds. With intuitive and accessible gameplay that combines strategy and timing with a specialized playing surface, anyone can become a splendid shinobi.