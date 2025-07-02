NARUTO Emblem Battle Summer 2025 Convention Season Kicks Off at Anime Expo
PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – The game’s convention season kicks off this week in Los Angeles, at Anime Expo (July 3-6), where attendees can experience the exciting Ninja battles featuring the second volume of emblems on a massive 50-inch display, along with special giveaways and daily random prize drawings.
The Ninja battles continue at EVO Las Vegas (Aug. 1-3) and at PAX West in Seattle (Aug. 29-Sep. 1), where attendees can enjoy free play throughout the events to earn emblems from the first volume that they can collect and use in future play sessions at the game’s various locations.
NARUTO Emblem Battle 2025 Convention Details
Anime Expo
July 3-6, 2025
Los Angeles Convention Center
GENDA Booth E70
Featuring: Vol. 2 Paid Play
Special giveaway sets* include a NARUTO Emblem Battle Bag filled with a limited PR Emblem ★4 “Sasuke Uchiha” and more.
Daily random prize drawings* include either a NARUTO Emblem Battle postcard or a convention exclusive “Naruto Uzumaki” Anime Expo 2025 Emblem.
*While supplies last. More details will be available on-site.
EVO Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center
Aug. 1-3, 2025
Featuring: Vol. 1 Free Play
PAX West
Seattle Convention Center
Arch Building, Booth 1325
Aug. 29 – Sep. 1, 2025
Featuring: Vol. 1 Free Play
About NARUTO Emblem Battle
Fans can experience the world of NARUTO in this collectible-based arcade game where players compete by forming their own teams using unique physical “Emblems” which are obtained while playing the game.
Players can enjoy exciting Ninja battles on a massive 50-inch display, which features spectacular scenes of these iconic characters, complete with memorable animations, quotes, and sounds. With intuitive and accessible gameplay that combines strategy and timing with a specialized playing surface, anyone can become a splendid shinobi.