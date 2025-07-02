Wicked Cabins – A Cozy Diorama Builder With a Horror Twist

PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – From solo developer Dariusz Pietrala comes Wicked Cabins, a relaxing diorama builder where players create peaceful hideaways in the world’s most unpeaceful places. Equally eerie and heartwarming, it’s a game about transforming haunted and cursed spaces into cozy little sanctuaries. No rules. No timers. No pressure.



Whether brewing tea in a mossy witch’s cottage or lighting candles in a crumbling gothic tower, Wicked Cabins offers full creative freedom to build, decorate, and imagine without interruption.

Explore Four Distinct Locations

The Woods – Build a quiet cabin in enchanted glades, where mushrooms glow and spellcraft hums in the air.

Transylvania – Settle down in a misty land of ancient castles, restless spirits, and velvet gloom.

Hell – Find warmth in the underworld. Among lava rivers and lost souls, carve out a cozy refuge.

Swamp – Inspired by haunted Louisiana folklore, create comfort where spirits roam and the bayou breathes.

There are no monsters to fight. No puzzles to solve. Just a quiet invitation: take the darkness, and own it. Wicked Cabins is a calm, eerie game where players build at their own pace, a perfect fit for those who find beauty in the uncanny.