The New Atari Gamestation Go Handheld Console Comes With Over 200 Built-in Games

A Handheld With a Large Built-in Library

Atari and My Arcade have announced the Gamestation Go, a new handheld system scheduled for release in October 2025. The device is priced at $179.99 in the US and comes preloaded with more than 200 games spanning Atari’s arcade and home console history.

The collection includes games from Atari’s catalog along with officially licensed titles from PAC-MAN, Jaleco, and PIKO Interactive. The company also confirmed that five Atari Recharged titles and the pinball game Balls of Steel will be included, marking their first appearance on a My Arcade system.

The library covers Atari 2600, 5200, and 7800 releases as well as arcade originals, offering a wide spread of content across different eras of Atari’s output, making it clear that this handheld is specifically made for players interested in taking a trip down memory lane.

Basic Hardware And Easy Control Features

The Gamestation Go incorporates a variety of control options. Built-in inputs include a paddle, a d-pad, a trak-ball, a numeric keypad, bumpers, and standard A, B, X, Y buttons. This approach is intended to provide compatibility with the different control styles used across Atari’s back catalog.

The console introduces SmartGlow, a feature that illuminates the recommended control scheme for each game. This is designed to guide players in matching each title with its original control method.

By including multiple control types, the hardware aims to address a challenge common to retro compilations, where diverse games often rely on input methods that do not translate well to modern controllers.

Designed For Simple Entertainment

The system features a 7-inch color display and a built-in rechargeable battery that provides an estimated four to five hours of playtime. The device also includes a pop-out stand for tabletop play, which is a common standard for modern handhelds.

WiFi support is included for updates, and HDMI output allows the handheld to connect to external displays. USB-C ports make it possible to attach external controllers, giving the unit flexibility as both a portable and home console.

Without detachable controls on the sides, the Atari Gamestation Go is likely to require plenty of room to transport.

These additions place the Gamestation Go in line with other contemporary retro systems that combine portability with television play.

Tailored Line-up For Retro Gamers on The Go

The announced game list includes several well-known Atari titles such as Asteroids, Missile Command, Tempest, Warlords, and Breakout. Both the original versions and updated Recharged editions of certain titles are included in the collection.

Recharged versions like Centipede: Recharged and Berzerk: Recharged add modern elements to the original gameplay, while their inclusion alongside original editions provides players with different versions of the same properties.

Beyond Atari’s own catalog, the presence of PAC-MAN and Jaleco titles shows a broader licensing approach, positioning the handheld as more than a single-publisher compilation. But it is not expected to be anywhere near as open to the same library as the Switch 2.

Pricing And Market Position

The Gamestation Go is set to release in October 2025 at $179.99. With a mid-range price point, it sits between low-cost plug-and-play devices and higher-priced handheld PCs. Even though its relatively low price, this console is not meant to compete with the likes of the Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2 or the ROG Xbox Ally.

My Arcade has a history of producing miniature arcade machines and portable retro consoles, often in partnership with major publishers. The Gamestation Go extends this approach with a more feature-rich handheld that integrates WiFi and HDMI support.

Atari continues to expand its brand presence through licensing and collaborations, with the Gamestation Go serving as the latest example of its ongoing strategy to reintroduce its catalog through new hardware.